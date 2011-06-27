  1. Home
1998 Audi A8 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Light weight. Powerful engine. Sumptuous luxury. All-wheel drive.
  • There is a price to be paid for technology in terms of interior size and MSRP.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

After 10 years, 40 patents and intensive collaboration with aluminum giant Alcoa, Audi has created the technological tour de force called A8. Sporting senior A4 styling, sumptuous interior appointments and the revolutionary Audi Space Frame (ASF), the A8 is lighter, tighter and more responsive than competitors such as the BMW 7-Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

The ASF employs lightweight aluminum alloy construction designed to provide superior structural rigidity, improved handling and responsiveness, better fuel efficiency and easier recycling. Two models are available; the A8 3.7 with front-wheel drive is powered by a 3.7-liter twin-cam aluminum-alloy V8 engine that produces 230 horsepower, and the A8 4.2 Quattro has all-wheel drive and a 300-horsepower 4.2-liter twin-cam aluminum-alloy V8 engine under the hood. The 4.2 Quattro also comes standard with a 200-watt Audi/BOSE Music System.

A8 3.7s are equipped with the same four-link front suspension design found on the A4. This setup virtually removes torque steer while providing precise, neutral steering. Both models have a fully independent rear suspension, which features passive rear-wheel steering to help stabilize the A8's handling at all speeds. Standard Electronic Differential Locking (EDL) provides low-speed traction control operating through the antilock braking system on all A8s, while the A8 3.7 also benefits from Anti-slip Regulation (ASR) which controls wheel slippage at all speeds by modulating engine power.

Airbags are provided for all passengers. Dual front airbags are supplemented by side airbags tucked into the front seats. Rear passengers also get side airbags, mounted to the seat rather than the door panel. Other features include special glass that blocks 99 percent of UV radiation and 30 percent of total radiation energy and a climate control system that circulates residual heat from the engine through the interior to keep things warm on very cold days. Optional is a warm weather package that includes a power rear window sunshade and a solar sunroof that generates its own electricity to provide fresh air ventilation while the car is parked in the hot sun.

Standard is an ergonomic interior slathered in burled walnut and Nappa leather upholstery. Instrumentation is superb and features soothing red nighttime backlighting. Front seats are power adjustable in 14 different ways, and a memory feature accommodates four different settings for the driver's seat, exterior mirrors, driver's headrest height and steering wheel position. The steering wheel tilts out of the way when the key is removed from the ignition. The automatic dual-zone temperature controls employ two sunlight sensors to help maintain accuracy. A central locking system controls windows, door locks, sunroof, trunk and fuel door. All windows have one-touch up/down function, enhanced by a pinch protection system.

For 1998, Audi modifies little on the A8. The automatic transmission gets Tiptronic shifting controls, technically converting the transmission to automanual status. A glass sunroof replaces the aluminum panel design from 1997. The ABS system and stereos are improved. Xenon gas-discharge headlights are optional this year. New colors include Melange and Andorra Red.

Audi claims that the A8 4.2 Quattro will get from rest to 60 mph a hair under seven seconds. Retail price is exactly $65,000 at this writing. In comparison, the 740iL runs a smidge more, while the Mercedes-Benz S320 short-wheelbase model runs a tad less. The A8 3.7, at more than $57,000, is more expensive than the Cadillac STS, the Infiniti Q45 and the Lexus LS400. Audi is on a roll lately, thanks to the excellent A4 sedan, which manages to undercut nearly all of its competition in the entry-level luxury class without sacrificing the luxury portion of the equation. Time will tell if the rather expensive A8's technological advances are desirable enough to bring BMW, Lexus and Benz intenders into Audi showrooms.

1998 Highlights

Tiptronic automanual gear shifting is standard, as is a glass sunroof, dual-pane laminated window glass, an improved stereo and an upgraded antilock braking system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Audi A8.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
12 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Perfect Sleeper
svxit,08/12/2004
This car is fast, comfortable, low-key and generally a joy to drive. For a car with a 300 hp v-8 and all-wheel drive, it has an unbelievable range on the highway. And because of the car's rarity, it's not nearly as likely to "walk off" (get stolen) as a Camry or Accord. Also, because these cars depreciated so heavily, they are a fantastic buy.
A8 for life
Steve,12/22/2006
Yes I did buy a used A8 with 85k miles and started with tires, checkup, belts- waterpump-timing chains with my Audi machanic of 15 years. I started to drive 100+ miles daily and never stopped. This car needs to drive to stay fit and clean. If you do a lot of short trips and cannot open this beauty up on the highway then this is not the car for you. I now have 122k on my second year and other than a few pesky oil or water drips from the water pump side of the engine, the car is a 10. I drive fast (80-90+) when on the highway but city driving is also just fine. Good mileage in the 20-23 mpg depending on speed but the all around average is 21.
Poor visability and Arrogant Audi
norwind,08/22/2004
Safety issues are my main complaints. An accident when I was run off the road into a 4'deep drainage ditch. $30,000s worth of damage and the passengers airbag fired with no passenger in the vehicle or anything on the passengers seat. Audi claims this is "normal" I do not think so a smart interlocked air bag is not a maybe situation. The external vision has far too many blind spots from tiny mirrors, large A and C pillers. In addition the rear seat head bolsters occupy about 30% of the usable visability when looking to the rear while backing up. The most important part of the rear window is the mid point down.
Love my quattro A8
gail,05/26/2009
Love my A8. It now has 180,000 miles and going strong, great on highway. Have kept up with maintenance schedule and it still runs and looks like new but my kids said to sell it for a new one as I have had the same car for 10 yrs. I will be buying another Audi.
See all 12 reviews of the 1998 Audi A8
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1998 Audi A8 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1998 Audi A8
More About This Model

The Audi A4 is one of the best entry-level luxury sport sedans on the market. It is quick, stable, attractive and luxurious. In even its most basic configuration, the A4 offers incredible value to discerning buyers. When Edmund's editors first drove one of these amazing cars in 1996, we knew that good things were in store for this formerly troubled company.

Since the A4 was introduced, Audi has continued to roll out interesting and innovative cars. It seems that the bad old days of the Eighties are forgotten; company products that were once regarded as unreliable and unsafe in America have enjoyed a rebirth of reputation that once again places Audi's rings in the same rarefied atmosphere as the Mercedes-Benz three-pointed star and BMW blue-and-white propeller.

All that glitters is not gold, though, and we have found that some of Audi's shine wanes once we get past the wonderful A4. When editor-in-chief Christian Wardlaw tested the A6 last year, he found the car technologically advanced and sumptuously appointed, but unattractive and underpowered. Recently we got our hands on an A8, and walked away wondering what all of the fuss was about. This is not to say that the A8 is a lousy car, but its name makes us think "twice as exceptional as the A4," while its price and performance makes us think "bigger and much more expensive A4."

The A8 has aluminum space frame (ASF) construction, designed to make the car lighter and more nimble. Developed with aluminum manufacturer Alcoa, the A8 is the first mass-produced aluminum bodied car sold in this country. In addition to an aluminum body, the A8 also has an all-aluminum suspension and an aluminum engine. The A8 we tested came equipped with the 4.2-liter twin-cam V8 engine that is standard on all Quattro models. This motor puts out 300 horsepower and 295 foot-pounds of torque, numbers equal to the Seville STS and slightly more than the BMW 740iL and Mercedes-Benz S420.

The A8's performance package looks great on paper. It has a good power-to-weight ratio, with a rigid body structure and modern suspension. This combination means that the A8 is light on its feet, but the P225/HR16 all-season tires do not offer the grip necessary to make this vehicle feel truly sporty. The 4.2-liter engine has excellent mid-range and high-end power, but the A8's Tiptronic auto-manual transmission does not help provide the car with as much oomph off the line as the Cadillac Seville. The brakes, on the other hand, are top-notch, bringing the A8 to a faultless stop time after time.

During a run on our test loop through the mountains of Colorado, the A8 was solid and comfortable. The compliant suspension was perfect for absorbing the pockmarked secondary roads that are part of our testing, and the sharp steering allowed us to easily place this rather large car when entering turns. Turns, however, are what the Audi does not handle well. As previously mentioned, the tires on the A8 gave up their grip easily, breaking away from the pavement progressively, but much too early for a car with touring sedan aspirations. The powertrain's lack of low-end grunt further diminished this sedan's ability to move quickly through the twisties; even when using the Tiptronic transmission's manual mode, we were unable to get the A8 to pull authoritatively out of a tight corner. Having driven a BMW 740iL on this same loop shortly before testing the A8, we can only say that Audi has not yet reached their goal of matching BMW performance in the large car category.

The interior of the A8 offers some redemption for Audi's engineers. The spacious cabin is comfortable and luxurious, giving front and rear seat passengers ample room to stretch out. Our only gripe is one that we have about most German cars; the climate and stereo controls are difficult to operate intuitively and lack the necessary visual contrast to make them easy to see without taking one's eyes off the road. One of our favorite features on the A8 was the warm weather package. Consisting of solar collectors mounted in the sunroof that power a venting unit, it recirculates the air in the Audi even when it is parked in direct sunlight. When the temperatures in Denver approached triple digits this summer, it was a feature we were quite happy with. The Audi's interior was bearable even after an afternoon in the blazing sun. The warm weather package also features a power rear sunshade, perfect for keeping the sun off the backs of rear seat passengers. It also effectively blocks out annoying tailgaters. We have never encountered an automotive apparatus that more succinctly and eloquently blocks someone flipping you the bird. Press the button, the shade goes up, and it's the automotive equivalent of "Talk to the hand."

There was no agreement from our staff members about the A8's exterior styling. Comments ran the gamut from exciting to dirt dull. Production manager John Davis' girlfriend, an art history student at the University of Colorado, asked how much the car cost when first casting her eyes over the A8's aluminum flanks. When told that the tariff was over $71,000, she rolled her eyes and said, "It doesn't look like it should cost that much."

Davis' girlfriend hit a point that is shared by many of Edmund's editors. The A8 simply should not cost as much as it does. We realize that the A8 is a technological wonder; the all-aluminum construction, Quattro all-wheel drive system, rear passenger side-impact airbags, and interior cooling system are features that are impressive in almost any package. The problem is that the whole appears to be less than the sum of its parts. The car doesn't handle as well as its competitors, despite the wunderkind science that went into its development, it does not coddle in luxury, despite its high level of standard equipment, and it doesn't stand out in a crowd; an important feature for those plunking down twice the nation's median family income on a car.

This week we have been testing an Audi A4 against some stiff competition from Japan and the United States. At this writing, the votes indicate that the A4 will emerge as the victor. That car has luxury, style and performance dripping from every corner. When we get in the A8, we want to feel those same qualities times two. Maybe Audi shouldn't have made such a great entry-level car. They might have taught us to expect too much.

Used 1998 Audi A8 Overview

The Used 1998 Audi A8 is offered in the following submodels: A8 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and quattro 4dr Sedan AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Audi A8?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Audi A8s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Audi A8 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Audi A8.

Can't find a used 1998 Audi A8s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A8 for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $18,800.

Find a used Audi for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $23,072.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A8 for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,265.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,812.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Audi A8?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi A8 lease specials

