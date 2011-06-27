  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A8
  4. Used 2001 Audi A8
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(16)
Appraise this car

2001 Audi A8 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Light weight, powerful engine, sumptuous luxury, all-wheel drive.
  • Price paid for advanced technology, rather bland exterior design.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Audi A8 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,539 - $3,389
Used A8 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

While the A8 and A8 L aren't top performers in the super-luxury sedan segment, their well-appointed cabins and all-wheel drive make them feasible alternatives to offerings from BMW, Lexus and Mercedes.

Vehicle overview

The A8, introduced to the US in 1996 as a 1997 model, is aging gracefully. Sporting senior A4 styling, sumptuous interior appointments, and the revolutionary Audi Space Frame (ASF), the A8 is lighter, tighter and more responsive than many other super-luxury competitors.

Employing lightweight aluminum-alloy construction, ASF is designed to provide superior structural rigidity, improved handling and responsiveness, better fuel efficiency and easier recycling. Gas-filled shocks, beefed-up frame reinforcement, and lightweight suspension components further contribute to ride comfort and handling in the A8.

The A8 L offers an extended wheelbase, with more head-, shoulder- and legroom for rear occupants. It also includes Electronic Stability Program (ESP), a global positioning Audi Navigation System, and heated "comfort" front and rear seats. The A8 4.2 quattro, which has all-wheel drive and a 310-horsepower, 4.2-liter, twin-cam aluminum-alloy V8 engine under the hood, sports 40 valves (five per cylinder) and makes peak torque of 302 foot-pounds between 3,000 and 4,000 rpm.

Safety is not ignored in the A8. Dual front airbags are supplemented by side airbags tucked into the front seats. Rear passengers also get side airbags, mounted to the seat rather than the door panel. Audi's Sideguard head airbag system consists of inflatable curtain airbags installed in the headliner along each side of the car, which cover the windows in the event of an accident and remain inflated for five seconds to protect the head in case the vehicle rolls over.

Audi's vaunted quattro all-wheel-drive system is standard. Additionally, Electronic Differential Locking (EDL) provides low-speed traction control operating through the standard antilock braking system (ABS). Electronic Braking-Pressure Distribution (EBD) is included with the ABS system, and ensures that maximum braking capacity can be utilized whenever needed, regardless of road or load conditions.

Inside, drivers will find an interior slathered in real wood and Valcona leather upholstery. Front seats are power adjustable in 14 different ways, and a memory feature accommodates four different settings for the driver's seat, exterior mirrors, driver's headrest height and steering wheel position. The front passenger seat also gets a memory feature for 2001 and a multifunctional steering wheel with audio, telephone and Tiptronic controls is now standard on the A8. The steering wheel tilts out of the way when the key is removed from the ignition. The automatic dual-zone temperature controls employ two sunlight sensors to help maintain accuracy.

Despite its rather expensive price tag, the A8's technological advances and long list of standard equipment should prove desirable enough to continue bringing BMW, Lexus and Benz intenders into Audi showrooms.

2001 Highlights

The Electronic Stabilization Program (ESP) now comes standard, as does a multifunctional steering wheel with audio, telephone and Tiptronic controls. Audi adds an oil level sensor to the A8 and an Office Package consisting of an electrically folding desk and minibar/cold storage for the rear seat is added to the options list.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Audi A8.

5(50%)
4(44%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
16 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2001 A8 D2 Quattro 4.2L V8 5V
JONMAH1,04/13/2008
This car is probably the best I have ever had to deal with. Unlike Chryslers, Volkswagens (you'd think they were the same, but they're not), GM, and Acura (which are quite reliable too), this car has run like a Mack truck practically, performed beyond belief, and given me a solid 22 mpg out of a full-size luxury sedan. The grip is tenacious for a 4057 lb. car and enables the driver to make quick lane changes if need be (Columbus traffic isn't the most forgiving). All in all, this car is a keeper.
A8 in north palm beach
anthony simpson,05/31/2006
I purchased an A8L and I am very pleased. You never see a lot of A8 s on the road so your A8 stands out at being different. The cabin is so quiet that when you go through the brushless car wash and the dryers turn on you hear the fan motors instead of the wind noise.I sold a Porsche 911 for the A8 and I am very surprised with the performance. The off the line acceleration is very quick and smooth as it holds you back in the seat through all of the gears. My buddies have 745s, and Lexus 430s and they prefer to take the A8 the very few times we get together. Last but not least the build quality is Impressive because the car is all aluminium and straight as a arrow, seams, and door jams.
Love This Car!
Philly B,10/25/2004
Bought the car a little over a year ago while still under warranty. Just past 50k miles, so no longer will get free maintenance. Very good driving car. Everyone who gets in it marvels at how smooth and quiet the ride is. Absolutely excellent in the snow. Great on the highway for long rides. Only had to replace a tie rod which I think got damaged when a hit a wicked pot hole in NYC. Love the sound system. Could use more cup holders, which I think was done with new '04 model. Will definitely consider buying another one in a few years...and that's unusual for me to get the same car again. Says something about this car.
All around best used car I ever bought
Car buff,03/24/2010
Dumped my 06 R350, to much time in the shop and issues never fixed. Should have got an another Audi-well now I have- this is my 2nd one and I love the big car feeling, plenty of power, great handling all the creature comforts, get one used if you can and save a few $$. Put 9k miles on it so far and it just does what it supposed to do! It now has 145k and feels like new. Great car.
See all 16 reviews of the 2001 Audi A8
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2001 Audi A8 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2001 Audi A8

Used 2001 Audi A8 Overview

The Used 2001 Audi A8 is offered in the following submodels: A8 Sedan. Available styles include L Quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 5A), and Quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Audi A8?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Audi A8s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Audi A8 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Audi A8.

Can't find a used 2001 Audi A8s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A8 for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $14,970.

Find a used Audi for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,934.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A8 for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $13,680.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,984.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Audi A8?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi A8 lease specials

Related Used 2001 Audi A8 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles