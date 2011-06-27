  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A8
  4. Used 2017 Audi A8
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2017 Audi A8 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Luxurious and handsome cabin with all the trimmings
  • Top-notch engines, including a powerful and refined turbocharged V8
  • Responsive steering and cornering for a flagship sedan
  • Standard all-wheel drive provides all-season peace of mind
  • No USB ports
  • Missing a few key electronic driver aids
  • MMI interface isn't as up-to-date as some rival systems
  • Relatively small trunk
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Audi A8 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$35,399 - $52,999
Used A8 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2017 Audi A8 is something of a "lame duck" candidate among full-size luxury sedans, what with a full redesign waiting in the wings for 2018. But cars in this class are engineered to an incredibly exacting standard, and our analogy can only be applied so far. From its exquisitely detailed interior to its choice of powerful yet well-mannered engines, this A8 continues to hold its own among the world's best. Throw in unusually responsive handling and you've got an enduringly appealing automobile, regardless of the gee-whiz advancements that next year will surely bring.

The A8 switched to a standard long-wheelbase layout last year, matching its rivals from Mercedes-Benz and BMW, so the most significant change for 2017 is the deletion of two engines: the diesel-fueled V6 TDI (a casualty of the as-yet-unsettled VW/Audi diesel controversy) and the exotic W12. The 12-cylinder beast was certainly something to brag about on Twitter, but with low sales numbers and the impending arrival of a new model, Audi elected to remove it from this year's mix. Happily, the "3.0T" V6 (333 horsepower) and "4.0T" V8 (450 hp) models provide ample performance in conjunction with the standard Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Despite the A8's consistent excellence over the years, the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class remain the favorites in this segment. Although the A8 feels more nimble from behind the wheel, the BMW and Mercedes offer a wider range of features (including standard USB connectivity) and arguably a stronger statement at the valet stand. If the A8's sportiness intrigues you, we'd also recommend the Porsche Panamera, which is the top athlete in the class. And if you want a little more character, the Jaguar XJ offers distinctive styling and available supercharged V8 power. But the 2017 Audi A8 is still a notable contender if you're looking for an executive sedan that can do it all.

Standard safety features for all 2017 Audi A8 models include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear side airbags, front knee airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a rearview camera and Audi's Pre Sense system that pretensions seatbelts and closes the sunroof and windows if it detects heavy braking.

Models equipped with the adaptive cruise control option also come with Pre Sense Plus, which alerts the driver to imminent frontal collisions and, in certain situations, intervenes with maximum braking. Also included is Pre Sense Rear, which reacts to imminent rear-end collisions by tensioning seatbelts, closing windows and adjusting the seats for optimal protection. Other available features include a side- and top-view camera system, a night vision system (with pedestrian and animal detection), a lane keeping assist system and a blind-spot monitoring system.

In Edmunds brake testing, A8 models equipped with summer tires have routinely come to a stop from 60 mph in less than 110 feet, which is exceptional for a large, heavy sedan. An A8 4.0T with all-season tires recorded a 114-foot stopping distance, which is still laudable.

2017 Audi A8 models

The 2017 Audi A8 is a large luxury sedan offered in a single, long-wheelbase "L" body style. The lineup consists of the six-cylinder 3.0T and the eight-cylinder 4.0T Sport.

The 3.0T is equipped with 19-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, sport-style bumpers and side sills, a sunroof, dual-pane acoustic glass, heated and power-folding exterior mirrors, auto-dimming mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, power door closers, a power trunklid (with a foot sensor for keyless access), an adaptive air suspension, keyless entry and ignition, four-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery (with extended leather on the doors, dash and console), 14-way power-adjustable and heated front seats (with four-way power lumbar), front seat memory functions, a power-adjustable steering wheel, wood interior trim and power sunshades for both the rear glass and rear side windows.

Standard electronic features on the 3.0T include in-car 4G LTE Wi-Fi, an 8-inch display screen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Audi's MMI infotainment interface, a navigation system, voice controls, a rearview camera and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a CD/DVD player, Audi's proprietary digital music port with a Lightning cable (but no USB ports) and satellite radio.

The 4.0T Sport adds 20-inch wheels, additional sport-themed styling tweaks, a panoramic sunroof, diamond-stitched leather upholstery with a simulated suede headliner, 18-way multicontour front seats (with four-way lumbar, ventilation and massage), a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, a rear cargo pass-through, side- and top-view cameras, a blind-spot monitoring system, a head-up display and interior active noise cancellation.

The Executive package for the 3.0T bundles most of the upgraded amenities from the 4.0T Sport, and it continues to be offered as a credit option for the 2017 model year. The Rear Seat Comfort package provides front-passenger seat adjustment from the rear compartment and power rear outboard seats with power lumbar and ventilation. The Driver Assistance package includes adaptive cruise control, a frontal collision warning system (Audi Pre Sense Plus), lane keeping assist and automatic high-beam control.

Numerous wheel designs are also available. Furthermore, you can order up a sport rear differential that improves handling (it's part of the Dynamic package that includes variable-ratio steering). Other notable add-ons include a Black Optic appearance package and, on the 4.0T Sport only, a night vision system, a rear-seat entertainment system (with dual 10-inch screens) and a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound audio system.

All A8 models come with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 2017 A8 3.0T is motivated by a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that produces 333 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. In Edmunds testing, this model reached 60 mph in an impressive 5.3 seconds.

As capable as the base V6 engine is, we're suckers for the seemingly endless power and torque of the 4.0T Sport's V8.

The 2017 Audi A8 4.0T Sport receives a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine that makes 450 hp and 444 lb-ft of torque. In our testing, an earlier 2013 A8 4.0T with 30 fewer horsepower sprinted to 60 mph in just 4.2 seconds.

Driving

With its seemingly endless power and surprisingly good fuel economy, the V8-equipped 4.0T Sport is our favorite in the 2017 Audi A8 lineup. Of course, the supercharged V6 in the A8 3.0T provides brisk response in pretty much any driving situation, but the V8 model gets up to speed with such grace and confidence that we're pretty sure you'll be smitten with it. Indeed, it's thrilling enough to stand in for the pricier S8 performance model, unless you simply must have the fastest A8 variant.

Although a standard-length wheelbase is no longer offered, the stretched 2017 A8 remains athletic and composed on winding roads.

Standard all-wheel drive provides sure-footed roadholding all year round, while the well-tuned suspension and intuitive steering response allow this big sedan to go around tight turns like a smaller car. Drivers with high expectations for performance and handling should be quite happy with the Audi A8. What's more, the A8 still delivers the superb ride comfort expected of an elite luxury sedan. The standard air suspension smooths out rough pavement with ease, and the cabin remains quiet as a crypt.

Interior

For shoppers in this exclusive segment, cabin design and quality can certainly be a deciding factor. The 2017 Audi A8 rises to the occasion with excellent materials, smart styling and an abundance of high-tech features. Many Audis are notable for their businesslike, austere interiors, but the A8 is decidedly opulent in its execution, with an abundance of rich wood inlays and supple leather surfaces.

There's no shortage of comfort inside the A8, even with the standard 14-way adjustable front seats. Upgrading to the optional 18-way adjustable ventilated seats only enhances passenger satisfaction, and the massage functions are more pampering still (although most competitors also offer them). That same level of decadence can also be enjoyed in the rear seats by upgrading to the Rear Seat Comfort package. Even without that option, rear passengers enjoy a wealth of space and amenities.

Audi's MMI infotainment interface features an 8-inch central screen and a dial-type controller on the console surrounded by useful shortcut buttons. There's also a small touchpad on which you can trace letters and numbers with your fingertip to enter addresses or search for phone numbers and music. Although MMI responds quickly to inputs, we've found that it generally isn't as easy to operate as rival systems. It's also starting to feel a bit dated from the standpoint of overall functionality, as BMW and Mercedes have rolled out next-generation interfaces with pinch-and-swipe capability that supports deeper integration for smartphone users.

Cargo capacity is a weak spot for the A8, as its trunk measures a humble 14.2 cubic feet. Some compact economy sedans can match that.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Audi A8.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Sporty Luxury and Great Gas Mileage
Mike,04/09/2018
L 4.0T Sport quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
This car is very quick and luxurious and for the price is a bargain (if that can be said for a car costing $90k plus.). I average over 19 mpg around town and over25 on the highway. It is not the sexyist looking but it is not a big feeling as the MB S class. Like all luxury sedans it suffers great depreciation in the first two years as the market has moved towards SUV's. So lease and don't buy as otherwise you are throwing money away.
For the money
KKVB,01/03/2018
L 4.0T Sport quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Great car for the money. The last gen tech gets you a great deal off sticker. Great power, very comfortable, awesome engine..
One smooth car from look, to ride, and handling
nb,10/14/2017
L 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
My A8 L is a 2017 3.0T Quattro Tiptronic with everything including the adaptive chassis and front power seats with massage. In other words, you really can't beat this car for comfort. Even the controls are laid out in a configuration that makes sense, and with easy access, so your fingers don't fumble around when you want to reach out for something. The highest compliment I can give this car is that I actually enjoy being a passenger when my wife is driving. Not that my wife is a bad driver, but usually I am a horrible passenger. The ride is amazingly smooth and acceleration is close to driving a sports car. The safety features are amazing and should you be using lane assist, you will get an audible warning to tell you to put your hands back on the wheel. Some people aren't fans of all the safety features but I am. Given the condition of roads and the number of distracted drivers out there, I like feeling I might have an edge. The navigation system is excellent and it also provides you with traffic conditions and problems ahead. I did purchase extended warranties guaranteeing me bumper to bumper protection through 2023, including scratch protection. These automobiles are really comfortable computers on wheels and only a fool would fail to protect themselves in case a computer board or chip gets fried. My collision insurance took a slight jump as these wouldn't be inexpensive cars to repair, but it wasn't a bump such that it is highly noticeable; more like a hundred dollar jump. My wife has pretty much appropriated this car. She prefers the shift over the newer electronic shifter where you press "P" for park rather than actually move the shift into park. No doubt the 2018 model has upgraded but my wife is putting off the inevitable as long as she can. Now, my wife isn't a lead foot by any means, but she likes a car to jump when she hits the accelerator. She also appreciates the ease by which she can maneuver. Friends appreciate the comfortable back seat and love being passengers. The trunk has been criticized for being small but we have had no trouble and have easily put four suitcases inside of it. If you like comfort and ease of handling then you might want to find one of these in the used car lot of a dealer as unfortunately, the car depreciates rather quickly. I can't understand why as it is a nice car and you will get compliments if you enjoy that sort of attention. And now after driving the car for two years, my enthusiasm hasn't diminished. This car is like driving a cloud. Our son is a big fan of e-cars, so maybe in five or so years we might consider an electric Audi but for now, we are keeping the car.
Front Brake Issues!
C. Anderson,10/24/2018
L 4.0T Sport quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Front brakes and disks had to be replaced at 7,500 mi AND AGAIN at 15,000. Only explanation given was rust development from not driving vehicle each and every week! This requirement was not discussed in the Owner's Manual. While covered by their warranty, one more time on the brakes and I'm done with Audi!
See all 4 reviews of the 2017 Audi A8
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
N/A
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
333 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 2017 Audi A8 features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Audi A8

Used 2017 Audi A8 Overview

The Used 2017 Audi A8 is offered in the following submodels: A8 Sedan. Available styles include L 4.0T Sport quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and L 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Audi A8?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Audi A8 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro is priced between $35,995 and$42,950 with odometer readings between 29241 and54766 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro is priced between $35,399 and$52,999 with odometer readings between 27360 and53277 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Audi A8s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Audi A8 for sale near. There are currently 11 used and CPO 2017 A8s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $35,399 and mileage as low as 27360 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Audi A8.

Can't find a used 2017 Audi A8s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A8 for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,154.

Find a used Audi for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,244.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A8 for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,484.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,787.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Audi A8?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi A8 lease specials

Related Used 2017 Audi A8 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles