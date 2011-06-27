Vehicle overview

Audi has typically trailed its Teutonic rivals in the luxury-car sales race. However, as the 2014 Audi A8 illustrates, this sales ranking should not be construed as a reflection on the relative quality of the manufacturer's products. With a gorgeous cabin and handling that's distinctly and gloriously German, the A8 is, from roof to rubber, a class act that succeeds at elevating the driving experience in the large luxury sedan class.

Audi tweaked the formula last year by revamping its engine lineup for the full-size A8. For the first time, base models were powered by a V6, and that switch has proven to be quite satisfying from a performance and efficiency standpoint. A new turbocharged V8 also debuted as a midlevel choice. Now for 2014 the engine lineup sees another change, with the addition of a 3.0-liter diesel V6. Performance is quite satisfactory, with a 0-60 mph time of 6.3 seconds along with fuel economy that's the most frugal in the high-end luxury sedan segment: 24 mpg city/36 mpg highway and 28 mpg combined.

Within and without, the A8 embodies deluxe sophistication. The materials in its cabin are top-rate, and evidence of superior craftsmanship abounds. Typical of the large luxury sedan class, there are two wheelbases available, with the longer "L" model providing extra rear legroom. You can add further decadence to the rear seat with a variety of options, including massaging rear seats or an extendable footrest in W12 models. Other draws to the A8 include standard all-wheel drive and an extensive collection of luxury and technology-oriented features.

Of course, most of these are traits that are shared by the A8's rivals, and selecting just one of these excellent luxury sedans is bound to be a challenge. Buyers with a yen for a sportier driving experience will want to check out the 2014 Porsche Panamera. If full-on luxury is more your thing, consider the sumptuous, all-new 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. There's also the Jaguar XJ if you find the A8's styling a bit too anonymous, along with the BMW 7 Series, a perennial favorite even though it's now among the older models in this class. Still, despite fierce competition, the A8 is a great choice for buyers who appreciate understated opulence and a balanced approach to luxury and performance.