What is the A8?

Audi's flagship large luxury sedan comes in for midstream changes three years after the debut of this current-generation model. We expect the A8 to get refreshed front and rear styling — including new headlights and taillights and a mesh-style grille — and a handful of tech upgrades.

New wireless connectivity for Android Auto allows Android users to ditch the charge cable but maintain control of various smartphone functions through the car's infotainment system. We'd also expect a handful of options, such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist, to become standard features on the 2022 A8, to mirror the trend on other Audi models. Increased electric range for the plug-in hybrid version — currently 17 miles — is also a possibility.

These changes should mildly boost the A8's appeal. There are also rumors of a forthcoming ultra-luxury sedan based on the A8, built to compete as a submodel similar to the Mercedes-Maybach. But also keep the competition in mind. The redesigned Mercedes S-Class has already arrived, and we expect BMW to debut a next-generation 7 Series for 2022 or 2023.