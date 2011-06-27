I bought the Audi A8L about 14-15 months ago. It STINKS. I am actually going to sell it. One thing after another breaks. Two Audi places cannot figure out what's wrong with the sensors that monitor the tire pressure. The window regulator broke, the adjustable headrests broke on 2 seats, the adjustable lumbar support broke on 2 seats, and MORE. The car is not reliable. The driver controls are NOT well thought out. The NAV STINKS, none of the controls are self explanatory, you cannot see the display with polarized glasses on if you are in the driver's seat. The speakers are not that good, the responsiveness is not good, and gas mileage is BAD. I could go on!

