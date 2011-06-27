  1. Home
2003 Audi A8 Review

Pros & Cons

  • All-wheel-drive security, sophisticated engine and structural design, highly detailed interior, spacious trunk, costs less than its German competitors.
  • Overly soft suspension, small LCD screen paired with outdated CD-based nav system, plain styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Audi's flagship isn't a top performer in the super-luxury sedan segment, but its advanced space frame design and all-wheel drive make it an interesting alternative. Consider waiting for the 2004 redesign.

2003 Highlights

A redesigned A8 is coming for the 2004 model year, so 2003 changes are minimal. Premium packages for both the A8 and A8 L now include the navigation system, parking assist system, tire pressure monitoring system and 17-inch wheels with 225/55R17 all-season tires. In addition, this year only the A8 L will be eligible for the optional 18-inch wheels and 245/45R18 performance tires.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Please do not buy this Audi!
Do not like my Audi,01/16/2008
I bought the Audi A8L about 14-15 months ago. It STINKS. I am actually going to sell it. One thing after another breaks. Two Audi places cannot figure out what's wrong with the sensors that monitor the tire pressure. The window regulator broke, the adjustable headrests broke on 2 seats, the adjustable lumbar support broke on 2 seats, and MORE. The car is not reliable. The driver controls are NOT well thought out. The NAV STINKS, none of the controls are self explanatory, you cannot see the display with polarized glasses on if you are in the driver's seat. The speakers are not that good, the responsiveness is not good, and gas mileage is BAD. I could go on!
The 740i's & S430's serious alternative
faciem,02/20/2003
The A8 has provided me thus far with remarkable agility and comfort for a high class sedan. It has given me a unique alternative to its brethren at Mercedes Benz and BMW, a package that offers indivudual styling, the confidence of quattro, and a very stylish and yet conservative-minded atmosphere in the cabin.
Unhappy A8L Owner
Don'tBuyAnAudi,03/10/2003
This vehicle has been in the shop 3 times since I leased it on 2/1/03 for various problems. The tire pressure warning light came on the very first day I had the car (tire pressure sensors were ultimately replaced). The fuel gage was faulty and I ran out of gas while the gage read 1/3 tank full ("fuel gage sender" was ultimately replaced). The check engine light came on the very next day after having picked up the car from the shop the second time. It would not hold an idle and died unless I kept my foot on the gas ("instrument cluster" was replaced). The navigation system shorted ("navigation cd assembly" was replaced).
Give me a brake (yes brake)
Gerald Krassner,09/22/2004
To be in the big league price category you need a reliable well riding automobile. My A8L had brakes replaced 4 times in 50,000 miles. Navigation had to be replaced. Tire pressuer monitor never worked properly. I disconnected it. The timing chain had to be replaced at 51,000 miles. Noise level high, I used to think a window was open. Still do. Forget about the suspension, My sons Civic takes the bumps better as well as the curves.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

Used 2003 Audi A8 Overview

The Used 2003 Audi A8 is offered in the following submodels: A8 Sedan. Available styles include L quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 5A), and quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 5A).

