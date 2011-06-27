2003 Audi A8 Review
Pros & Cons
- All-wheel-drive security, sophisticated engine and structural design, highly detailed interior, spacious trunk, costs less than its German competitors.
- Overly soft suspension, small LCD screen paired with outdated CD-based nav system, plain styling.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,664 - $3,734
Edmunds' Expert Review
Audi's flagship isn't a top performer in the super-luxury sedan segment, but its advanced space frame design and all-wheel drive make it an interesting alternative. Consider waiting for the 2004 redesign.
2003 Highlights
A redesigned A8 is coming for the 2004 model year, so 2003 changes are minimal. Premium packages for both the A8 and A8 L now include the navigation system, parking assist system, tire pressure monitoring system and 17-inch wheels with 225/55R17 all-season tires. In addition, this year only the A8 L will be eligible for the optional 18-inch wheels and 245/45R18 performance tires.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Audi A8.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Do not like my Audi,01/16/2008
I bought the Audi A8L about 14-15 months ago. It STINKS. I am actually going to sell it. One thing after another breaks. Two Audi places cannot figure out what's wrong with the sensors that monitor the tire pressure. The window regulator broke, the adjustable headrests broke on 2 seats, the adjustable lumbar support broke on 2 seats, and MORE. The car is not reliable. The driver controls are NOT well thought out. The NAV STINKS, none of the controls are self explanatory, you cannot see the display with polarized glasses on if you are in the driver's seat. The speakers are not that good, the responsiveness is not good, and gas mileage is BAD. I could go on!
faciem,02/20/2003
The A8 has provided me thus far with remarkable agility and comfort for a high class sedan. It has given me a unique alternative to its brethren at Mercedes Benz and BMW, a package that offers indivudual styling, the confidence of quattro, and a very stylish and yet conservative-minded atmosphere in the cabin.
Don'tBuyAnAudi,03/10/2003
This vehicle has been in the shop 3 times since I leased it on 2/1/03 for various problems. The tire pressure warning light came on the very first day I had the car (tire pressure sensors were ultimately replaced). The fuel gage was faulty and I ran out of gas while the gage read 1/3 tank full ("fuel gage sender" was ultimately replaced). The check engine light came on the very next day after having picked up the car from the shop the second time. It would not hold an idle and died unless I kept my foot on the gas ("instrument cluster" was replaced). The navigation system shorted ("navigation cd assembly" was replaced).
Gerald Krassner,09/22/2004
To be in the big league price category you need a reliable well riding automobile. My A8L had brakes replaced 4 times in 50,000 miles. Navigation had to be replaced. Tire pressuer monitor never worked properly. I disconnected it. The timing chain had to be replaced at 51,000 miles. Noise level high, I used to think a window was open. Still do. Forget about the suspension, My sons Civic takes the bumps better as well as the curves.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Audi A8 features & specs
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
