  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A8
  4. Used 2000 Audi A8
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

2000 Audi A8 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lightweight aluminum body, powerful engine, sumptuous luxury, all-wheel drive.
  • Price paid for advanced technology, tight rear-seat accommodations, overly soft suspension.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Audi A8 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,464 - $3,196
Used A8 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

While the A8 and A8 L aren't top performers in the super-luxury sedan segment, their well-appointed cabins and all-wheel drive make them feasible alternatives to offerings from BMW, Lexus and Mercedes.

Vehicle overview

Introduced in 1997, he A8 is aging gracefully. Sporting senior A4 styling, sumptuous interior appointments, and the revolutionary Audi Space Frame (ASF), the A8 is lighter, tighter and more responsive than many other super-luxury competitors. But to remain competitive, Audi has subtly updated its flagship sedan with numerous improvements for 2000.

The highly regarded ASF remains intact this year. Employing lightweight aluminum-alloy construction, ASF is designed to provide superior structural rigidity, improved handling and responsiveness, better fuel efficiency and easier recycling. Audi furthers the use of aluminum in the A8 for 2000 by adding suspension components constructed of the stuff to reduce unsprung weight and improve responsiveness and handling. Improvements in ride comfort are also on tap for 2000.

Two models are available for 2000. The A8 4.2 Quattro, which has all-wheel drive, is powered by a new 310-horsepower, 4.2-liter V8 engine under the hood. Sporting 40-valves, this new V8 makes peak power between 3,000 and 4,000 rpm. It's smoother, more responsive, and more fuel-efficient than last year's motor. Then there's the A8 L, which adds five inches to the standard A8's wheelbase, yielding increased legroom for rear passengers.

The safety of your passengers is a priority in the A8. This year, Audi adds its Sideguard head airbag system to the A8. Sideguard consists of inflatable curtain airbags installed in the headliner along each side of the car, which cover the windows in the event of an accident. These airbags, remain inflated for five seconds to protect the head in case the vehicle rolls over.

Audi's vaunted quattro all-wheel-drive system is standard. Additionally, Electronic Differential Locking (EDL) provides low-speed traction control operating through the standard ABS. Optional on the A8 and standard on the L is the Electronic Stability Program (ESP), which is designed to make the car easier to control near the limits of adhesion.

Inside, drivers will find a revised interior slathered in real wood and new-for-2000 Valcona leather upholstery. Instrumentation has also been updated for 2000, and it's superbly user-friendly. A navigation system is standard on the L and optional on the A8, eschewing the traditional in-dash screen in favor of a more subdued readout that shares space with the information center in the gauge cluster.

Despite its rather expensive price tag, the A8's technological advances and long list of standard equipment should prove desirable enough to continue bringing BMW, Lexus and Benz intenders into Audi showrooms.

2000 Highlights

Updated styling in the form of a revised grille, enlarged headlights, added chrome and aluminum trim and reshaped bumpers provides a subtle new look. Inside, new interior surfaces and standard Valcona leather intensify an already richly appointed cabin. Revised switchgear makes it easier to pilot the A8, and a new navigation system is available. A new 4.2-liter, 40-valve V8 resides under the hood, and aluminum suspension components reduce unsprung weight and enhance handling. A long wheelbase version (A8L) is now available for increased comfort of rear passengers, and comes standard with an electronic stability control system and navigation system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Audi A8.

5(92%)
4(8%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent car, but be warned..
Jeremy,12/12/2007
I purchased my A8 used w/ 56K. It handles wonderfully for a large sedan and I average about 17/25 on premium fuel. I have found it to be both sophisticated and understated; and if you are looking for such a vehicle, it should be verboten for one not to at least consider the A8. That being said, I have had reliability issues. My thermostat had to be replaced, which required replacing the t and s belts, as well as the water pump, the CV boot tore causing my brake pad light to go off (?), my driver's interior door handle randomly broke and my radio randomly died. I have spent nearly $3,000 in the last yr. on this vehicle.
Drive of a lifetime
lepin,05/21/2005
I never owned a car like this but I couldn't resist when I drove it. It feels as roomy as a Town Car but handles like a Porsche. The only quibbles are the one small drink holder and the cheap plastic buttons to open the trunk and set the seat memory. I will own this car forever if I can.
Unbelieveably Bad Experience
paul,05/22/2005
I've always loved the A8 and was pleased as punch when I finally found mine. But I've had nothing but trouble from this car. A year after purchase the 'check engine' idiot light came high. Audi diagnosed it as a bad tank of gas and reset it. A few months later, same thing. I wanted a true diagnosis. $4300 in diagnostic fees later, it's diagnosed as a broken valve spring requiring the heads be removed. Just this past week (May 2005) the steering started making noise. This diagnosis? An irreplaceable bearing in the electronic steering column -- the entire column needs to be replaced. The cost? Estimated at $2200.... Audi offered blue book on a trade, I declined. I'm turning Japanese.
Love at first drive
doc,06/22/2006
What an awesome car. After owning an Audi 5000, I never expected to buy another Audi, but renting an A4 in Europe convinced me that Audi has come a long way. The first thing that attracted me to the A8 was the superbly understated styling. Once I drove it I was hooked! It is the finest car I have ever driven. It is luxurious in a subtle way which perfectly suits my style. I like that it is relatively scarce, but surprised it isn't a bigger seller. I especially like the light agile but confident feeling I get from this aluminum bodied all wheel driver.
See all 12 reviews of the 2000 Audi A8
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2000 Audi A8 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2000 Audi A8

Used 2000 Audi A8 Overview

The Used 2000 Audi A8 is offered in the following submodels: A8 Sedan. Available styles include quattro 4dr Sedan AWD, and L quattro 4dr Sedan AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Audi A8?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Audi A8s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Audi A8 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Audi A8.

Can't find a used 2000 Audi A8s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A8 for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,065.

Find a used Audi for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,893.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A8 for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,271.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,218.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Audi A8?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi A8 lease specials

Related Used 2000 Audi A8 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles