Vehicle overview

The Audi A8 has been one of our favorite premium luxury sedans of the past few years. With its polished demeanor, spacious and luxurious cabin, and capable road manners, Audi's flagship sedan leaves little to be desired. In fact, it's even been a winner three years in a row, from 2004-'06, of the Edmunds.com Editors' Most Wanted Awards category for "Sedan over $45,000."

On the outside, the 2007 Audi A8 exudes class. Neatly tailored styling lines are complemented by handsome wheels that fill out the wells, giving the A8 the presence of an athlete in a custom-made suit. Inside, Audi has worked its usual magic. Even when pitted against ultra-luxury cars costing twice as much, the A8's interior impresses with its fine materials, attractive design flair and thoughtful features.

In addition to its all-aluminum construction and standard "quattro" all-wheel-drive system, the A8 boasts other high-tech features, such as an adaptive air suspension that provides a plush freeway ride but automatically stiffens up when the car is being pressed on a twisty road. The driver can select one of four settings for the adaptive system: Dynamic (lowest ride height and firmest damping), Automatic, Comfort and Lift (which raises the car up for travel on rough roads). For power, a quietly powerful V8, which has been upgraded for 2007, or a 450-horsepower W12 engine ensure performance in keeping with the A8's autobahn breeding.

For all of its mechanical and design brilliance, the Audi A8 typically trails its main German rivals, the BMW 7 Series and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, by a considerable margin in annual sales. Brand awareness, marketing or perceived levels of prestige might all be to blame, but not the car. Though there's new and very impressive competition this year, including fully redesigned entries from Lexus and Mercedes-Benz, we strongly encourage any shopper in the premium luxury sedan segment to check out the underappreciated Audi A8.