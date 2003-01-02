Used 2003 Audi A8 for Sale Near Me

Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia

BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified A8 L today, worry free! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Navigation System. This Audi A8 L also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, CD Changer, Subwoofer, Surround Sound, Xenon, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Rear-Side Airbags, Adaptive headlights, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Electronic Trunk Closer, 12v Power Outlet, HID Headlamps, Voice Control.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Audi A8 L quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUML44E76N004772

Stock: 6N004772

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020