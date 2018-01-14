Used 2018 Audi A8 for Sale Near Me

Audi Fletcher Jones - Costa Mesa / California

Audi Fletcher Jones presents this 2017 Audi A8 L 4.0 TFSI Sport. Only 21,514 miles on this 1-Owner Audi. This Audi had a stout original MSRP of $101,120! That was $8,670 over the original window sticker of a standard model! This A8 L comes in a refined Monsoon Gray Metallic on Black and upgraded with the Dynamic, Rear Seat Comfort and Driver Assistance packages. This A8 L includes the added versatility of quattro all-wheel drive, and is perfect for weekend adventures to the mountains. Live out of the area? Contact us to discuss convenient delivery options. (949) 791-1500 UPGRADED EQUIPMENT: Dynamic Package, Rear Seat Comfort Package, Driver Assistance Package, Black Optic Package, Vavona Wood Assam Gray inlays, Black Alcantara Headliner, Quattro with sports differential, Dynamic steering, Front passenger seat adjustment from rear seat, Separate power outboard seats w/ power lumbar, Ventilation and massage function outboard seats, High-beam assistant, Audi active lane assist, Audi pre sense plus, Audi adaptive cruise control, 20 5-double-spoke wheels titanium finish, High-gloss black exterior package CONDITION: We offer the best cars in the country, at the best price. This vehicle has been meticulously inspected and reconditioned by factory trained technicians. Investing in state of the art facilities, tools and training, our technicians go above and beyond the expectations of your pre-owned vehicle purchase. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Audi courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, John Wayne Airport pick up and drop off (your vehicle washed and ready upon your return), multi point vehicle inspections and much more. ABOUT US: Audi Fletcher Jones is located at 375 Bristol Street, in Costa Mesa California. As an authorized Audi dealer, we offer a large selection new and pre-owned vehicles. We likely have the vehicle you’ve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. If you live out of the area, ask us about our door-to-door delivery options.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAU43AFD2HN017130

Stock: U2110

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020