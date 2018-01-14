Used 2018 Audi A8 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 14,642 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,000$445 Below Market
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot. Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Facetime YouTube Google Hangout or your chosen APP or WEBSITE. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Winner of Dealerrater.com “CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD” 6 years in a row. **WE FINANCE** LONG BASE / EXECUTIVE PKG / BLACK ON BLACK / FULLY LOADED** original sticker price was $85K+ click or copy the link to view the original sticker: https://monroneylabels.com/cars/2013911-2018-audi-a8-l
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU44AFD8JN000710
Stock: A0710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,950 miles
$44,488
ALM Kennesaw - Kennesaw / Georgia
*A8L..EXECUTIVE PKG..ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL..SEAT MASSAGE..NAVIGATION..BLIND SPOT..LANE DEPARTURE..LANE KEEP ASSIST..HEADS UP DISPLAY..HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS..HEATED STEERING WHEEL..SUNROOF..BLUETOOTH..FULLY LOADED OPTIONS HEAT REAR DEFROST PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-213-5700. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 400 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMKENNESAW.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU44AFD2JN000606
Stock: JN000606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-10-2020
- 8,829 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$51,900
Andrew's Imports - Mobile / Alabama
***8K MILES***EXECUTIVE PKG***POWER TRUNK***SOFT CLOSE DOORS***PANORAMIC SUNROOF***REAR POWER SUNSHADE WITH REAR WINDOW SUNSHADES***4 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL***HEATED REAR SEATS***VENTILATED FRONT SEATS WITH MEMORY***BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO WITH SURROUND SOUND***360 VIEW CAMERA***HEADS UP DISPLAY***AUDI SIDE ASSIST***ACTIVE LANE ASSIST WITH STEERING WHEEL ALERT***AUDIO PRE SENSE PLUS***NAVIGATION SYSTEM***INTELLIGENT ON/OFF***PARKING ASSIST***POWER HEATED STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFT***POWER FOLDING EXTERIOR MIRRORS***SIM CARD/SD CARD INPUT***CD/DVD PLAYER***JUKEBOX***BLUETOOTH WITH AUDIO***WI-FI CONNECTION***SIRIUS XM/HD RADIO***RAIN SENSOR***COMFORT/AUTO/DYNAMIC/INDIVIDUAL DRIVE MODES***ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL***HOMELINK***PRE COLLISION BRAKING***20 ALLOY WHEELS***ORIGINAL PAINT***CLEAN CARFAX***1-OWNER***NON- SMOKER***WARRANTY UNTIL 2/12/2022 OR 50K MILES***CALL REGGIE OR ANDREW AT 251-342-4150*** - This 2018 Audi A8 L 4dr 3.0 TFSI features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Glacier White Metallic with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Contact Andrew Fusaiotti at 251-342-4150 or andrewsimports2@gmail.com for more information. - You can also view this listing and see our other vehicles for sale at www.andrewsimport.com/ -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU44AFD7JN000746
Stock: 000746
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 30,493 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,995
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION EXECUTIVE PACKAGE BLIND SPOT ASSISTANCE All Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, Panoramic Roof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cooled Seats, Heads-Up Display, Parking Distance Control, Rear View Camera, BlueTooth, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned programavailable. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value,inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, financethru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumerresponsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids thead.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU44AFD1JN000290
Stock: 40427
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 33,650 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$43,782$465 Below Market
Valley Imports - Fargo / North Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU44AFD3JN000226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,680 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,999
Porsche Lehigh Valley - Allentown / Pennsylvania
What a great deal on this 2018 Audi! Very clean and very well priced! The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan just recently passed the 40,000 mile mark! Audi prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: power trunk closing assist, heated and ventilated seats, and seat memory. Under the hood you'll find an 8 cylinder engine with more than 400 horsepower, and load leveling rear suspension maintains a comfortable ride. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU43AFDXJN000114
Stock: 20180114
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- certified
2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro5,443 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$72,787$15,697 Below Market
The Audi Exchange - Highland Park / Illinois
Welcome to the Audi Exchange one of America's premier marketers of high-line and luxury automobiles. This vehicle come with all the right options, Executive package with First Edition package, Rear Seat connectivity, Drivers Assistance package, Night Vision Assist, 20"wheel package, and Cold weather package. At Audi Exchange, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles and this A8L is no exception. Factory-backed Warranty with coverage for 5 years or Unlimited Miles. Audi Certified Pre-Owned Warranty included and additional factory warranty at no extra cost. Accident-free Carfax report. 100% CARFAX guaranteed!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU8DBF83KN002277
Stock: A200440A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 2,459 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$71,900$19,730 Below Market
Northbay Imports - East Windsor / Connecticut
$118,995 MSRP!!! EXTREMELY LOADED!!! Only 2,459 Miles on this STUNNING Terra Grey Metallic '19 A8-L 3.0T Quattro that comes very well-equipped with Bang and Olufsen Advanced 3D Sound, Full Leather Package, Executive Package, First Edition Package, Rear Seat Comfort Package, Rear Seat Connectivity Package, Driver Assistance Package, Audi Night Vision Assistant, Dynamic All-Wheel Steering, 20-Inch Wheel Package, Cold-Weather Package, Luxury Package, Extended Leather Package, Lighting Package, Panorama Sunroof, Audi Phone Box, Wireless Charging and Signal Booster, Chrome Exterior Package, Audi Head-Up Display, Acoustic & Break Resistant Dual Pane Glass, Heated 4-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel, Shift Paddles, Audi Pre Sense Basic & Rear, Ventilated Comfort Front Seats, 22-way Multi-Contour Front Seats w/Massage, Audi Side Assist, Vehicle Exit Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Assist, Top View Camera System, Virtual 360 View, Audi Adaptive Cruise Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Turn Assist and Predictive Efficiency Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Audi Active Lane Assist, Emergency Assist, Intersection Assist, Black Painted Brake Calipers, Leather Door Armrests and Pulls, Center Console and Airbag Cap, Black Alcantara Headliner, Aluminum Optic Buttons, Ionizer & Fragrance Premium Air Quality, Ambient Interior Lighting Plus Package, Multicolor Ambient Light, Lighting Package, HD Matrix-Design LED Headlights, OLED Tail Lights w/Animation, Rear Matrix LED Reading Lights, Front Passenger Seat Adjustment From Rear Seat, Rear Heated Surfaces, Smart Remote Control (SCON), Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Rear Seat Ventilation w/Massage In Addition to Front, Power Lumbar for Front & Rear Outboard Seats, Rear Seats DVD Changer, Rear USB Audi Music Interface, Dual Audi Tablet System, 20-Spoke Structure-Style Wheels -inc: Contrast Gray/Polished, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Heated Front Surfaces, Door Armrests, and Center Armrest, Adaptive Windshield Wiping System, Audi Drive Select, 8-Speed Auto Transmission, and too much more to list!!! Audi of America Executive Vehicle with Audi Full Factory Warranty until June of 2023. WOW!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU8DAF86KN001702
Stock: XN8191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- certified
2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro8,258 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$60,000$7,407 Below Market
Audi North Miami - North Miami / Florida
EXECUTIVE PKG, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG, 20 WHEELS, COLD WEATHER, With an Audi Certified pre-owned vehicle , you not only get an impressive CPO luxury vehicle, you also get the peace of mind that comes with an Audi backed limited warranty coverage. That means your Audi will have a solid backing. To put this into perspective, let's just say you have the desire to explore every last mile of the U.S. Interstate Highway System. With this kind of warranty behind you, there's no reason you couldn't do so in total confidence, especially knowing you can pull into any one of our dealerships across the country, should an unlikely mechanical issue arise. Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU8DAF83KN005948
Stock: KN005948
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 21,514 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,892$4,463 Below Market
Audi Fletcher Jones - Costa Mesa / California
Audi Fletcher Jones presents this 2017 Audi A8 L 4.0 TFSI Sport. Only 21,514 miles on this 1-Owner Audi. This Audi had a stout original MSRP of $101,120! That was $8,670 over the original window sticker of a standard model! This A8 L comes in a refined Monsoon Gray Metallic on Black and upgraded with the Dynamic, Rear Seat Comfort and Driver Assistance packages. This A8 L includes the added versatility of quattro all-wheel drive, and is perfect for weekend adventures to the mountains. Live out of the area? Contact us to discuss convenient delivery options. (949) 791-1500 UPGRADED EQUIPMENT: Dynamic Package, Rear Seat Comfort Package, Driver Assistance Package, Black Optic Package, Vavona Wood Assam Gray inlays, Black Alcantara Headliner, Quattro with sports differential, Dynamic steering, Front passenger seat adjustment from rear seat, Separate power outboard seats w/ power lumbar, Ventilation and massage function outboard seats, High-beam assistant, Audi active lane assist, Audi pre sense plus, Audi adaptive cruise control, 20 5-double-spoke wheels titanium finish, High-gloss black exterior package CONDITION: We offer the best cars in the country, at the best price. This vehicle has been meticulously inspected and reconditioned by factory trained technicians. Investing in state of the art facilities, tools and training, our technicians go above and beyond the expectations of your pre-owned vehicle purchase. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Audi courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, John Wayne Airport pick up and drop off (your vehicle washed and ready upon your return), multi point vehicle inspections and much more. ABOUT US: Audi Fletcher Jones is located at 375 Bristol Street, in Costa Mesa California. As an authorized Audi dealer, we offer a large selection new and pre-owned vehicles. We likely have the vehicle you’ve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. If you live out of the area, ask us about our door-to-door delivery options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU43AFD2HN017130
Stock: U2110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 29,241 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$41,296$4,105 Below Market
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
*AUDI CERTIFIED 2017 A8 QUATTRO, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE, AUDI CPO EXTENDED WARRANTY, ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE $88,775!! *ENJOY 20" 10-SPOKE STAR DESIGN WHEELS, ALL-SEASON TIRES, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, AUDI PRE SENSE REAR, TOP VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, 22-WAY POWER FRONT SEATS, VENTILATION AND MASSAGE FUNCTIONS FRONT SEATS, REAR SEAT PASS-THROUGH, HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL W/ SHIFT PADDLES, HIGH-BEAM ASSISTANT, AUDI ACTIVE LAND ASSIST, AUDI PRE SENSE PLUS, AUDI ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, ALL-SEASON TIRES, HIGH-GLOSS BLACK EXTERIOR PACKAGE, AUDI GUARD ALL-WEATHER FLOR MATS, AUDI GUARD CARGO MAT, AUDI GUARD WHEEL LOCK KIT, POWER SUNROOF, POWER TRUNK OPEN/CLOSE, FULL LED HEADLIGHTS (DRLS LOW/HIGH BEAMS TURN SIGNALS, AUTO DIMMING POWER-FOLDING HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS, DUAL PANE GLASS ACOUSTIC & BREAK-RESISTANT SIDE WINDOWS,AUDI ADVANCED KEY, AUDI NAVIGATION PLUS W/ MMI TOUCH, AUDI CONNECT (WITH 6 MONTH COMPLIMENTARY SUBSCRIPTION), SIRIUSXM ALL ACCESS SERVICE (W/ 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION),AUDI PARKING SYSTEM PLUS W/ REARVIEW CAMERA!!ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU44AFD6HN007410
Stock: PHN007410
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 50,160 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,900$6,082 Below Market
Voss Honda - Tipp City / Ohio
NEW CAR TRADE IN, REGULARLY SERVICED, 1 OWNER CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS, NON-SMOKER, AWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, LEATHER INTERIOR, LIKE NEW TIRES, NAVIGATION GPS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MOONROOF, POWER WINDOWS, BACK UP CAMERA, 2 KEYS PROVIDED, EXCEPTIONALLY CARED FOR, Balao Brown w/Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery. **Professionally Detailed** Experience the Voss Honda Advantage!! At Voss Honda You are our #1 Priority!! The Only Honda Dealership in the USA to win the President's Award 19 consecutive years! CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Come see for yourself why more and more people are saying 'It's worth the trip to Tipp' Voss Honda, The Only Honda Dealership in the USA to win the President's Award 19 consecutive years! The #1 Honda Certified dealer Proudly Serving Dayton, Centerville, Beavercreek and surrounding areas!! We Offer all Makes and Models. **Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov. Audi A8
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU43AFD7HN001392
Stock: H20993
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 45,480 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,998$4,657 Below Market
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
*AUDI CERTIFIED 2017 A8 QUATTRO, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, AUDI CPO EXTENDED WARRANTY, ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE $87,425!! *ENJOY 20" 10-SPOKE-STAR DESIGN WHEELS, ALL-SEASON TIRES, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, ADUI PRE SENSE REAR, TOP VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, 22-WAY POWER FRONT SEATS, VENTILATION AND MASSAGE FUNCTIONS, FRONT SEATS, REAR SEAT PASS-THROUGH, HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL W/ SHIFT PADDLES, HIGH-BEAM ASSISTANT, AUDI ACTIVE LANE ASSIST, AUDI PRE SENSE PLUS, AUDI ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, AUDI GUARD ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, POWER SUNROOF, FULL LED HEADLIGHTS, AUTO DIMMING POWER-FOLDING HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS, DUAL PANE GLASS ACOUSTIC & BREAK RESISTANT SIDE WINDOWS, 18-WAY POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS INCLUDING LUMBAR ADJUSTMENT, HEATED FRONT SEATS, FOUR-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, AUDI ADVANCED KEY, AUDI NAVIGATION PLUS W/ MMI TOUCH, AUDI CONNECT (W/ 6 MONTH COMPLIMENTARY SUBSCRIPTION), SIRIUSXM ALL ACCESS SERVICE (W/ 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION), 4-SPOKE LEATHER WRAPPED MULITFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL W/ SHIFT PADDLES, AUDI PARKING SYSTEM PLUS W/ REARVIEW CAMERA!!ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU44AFD3HN019028
Stock: PHN019028
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 43,040 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,990$4,947 Below Market
Discovery Auto Center - Tampa / Florida
*CARFAX CERTIFIED*NAVIGATION*ENGINE START PUSH BUTTON*BACKUP CAMERA*FULL LEATHER PKG*WE DELIVER IN THE 300 MILE RADIUS*CALL OR STOP BY TODAY*Price shown is after Trade & Finance Assist credit. To receive $500 Trade Assist credit, customer must trade-in a vehicle. To receive $500 Finance Assist credit, financing must be provided by a lender through dealers assistance; See dealer for complete details. Nationwide shipping is available. Free delivery on internet price only. Conveniently located in Tampa, FL at 10536 N Florida Ave. Call today to schedule your test drive! (813) 443-8244. Se habla espanol! *Information and description deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include tax, tag, title, finance charges, or $795 dealer fee. $195 processing fee will be charged to all customers registering outside of Florida. CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES *By submitting my cell phone number to the Dealership, I agree to receive text messages and phone calls, which may be recorded and/or sent using automated dialing equipment or software from Discovery Auto Center and its affiliates in the future. I understand that my consent to be contacted is not a requirement to purchase any product or service and that I can opt-out at any time. I agree to pay my mobile service providers text messaging rates, if applicable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU44AFD2HN008666
Stock: 008666
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,506 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,788$4,740 Below Market
Naples Nissan - Naples / Florida
New Price! Clean CARFAX. Cuvee Silver Metallic 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 333hp Velvet Beige w/Valetta Leather Seat Upholstery or Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery, 22-Way Power Heated Front Comfort Sport Seats, 4-Spoke Multifunction Heated Steering Wheel, Alcantara Headliner, Audi Head-Up Display, Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear, Executive Package, Front Seat Ventilation with Massage, Luxury Package, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Lumbar Front & Rear Outboard Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Rear Seat Comfort Package, Rear Seat Pass-Through, Rear Seat Ventilation w/Massage, Separate Power Rear Outboard Seats, Topview Camera System (Front, Rear & Side Views), Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery, Wheels: 9" x 20" 10-Spoke-Star Design. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 14183 miles below market average! 19/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU44AFD9HN020202
Stock: P4703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 38,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,898
Audi Central Houston - Houston / Texas
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, Executive package, Driver Assistance package, Black optic package, Panoramic Sunroof, Audi parking system plus with rearview camera, Top view camera system, Head-up display, Audi side assist, Audi pre sense rear, Ventilation and massage functions - front seats, Heated rear outboard seats, Heated steering wheel w/shift paddles, Audi active lane assist, Audi pre sense plus, Audi adaptive cruise control, Glacier White metallic exterior, and Black interior. Proudly serving HOUSTON, SUGAR LAND, KATY, PEARLAND AND MEMORIAL AREAS! We at Audi Central Houston take pride at being the top volume Audi dealer in the Great State of Texas (over 10 years running!), as well as being a multi-year winning recipient of Audi's prestigious Magna Society Award-for incredible customer service!! Come see what makes us great! Check available offers and schedule your reservation TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU44AFD4HN018129
Stock: LHN018129
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 30,685 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,991$3,726 Below Market
Audi North Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
A8 L 3.0T Monsoon Gray Metallic quattro ***AUDI FACTORY CERTIFIED, ***NAVIGATION, ***LEATHER, ***HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, ***SUNROOF, ***LOW MILES, ***MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, ***PUSH BUTTON START, 20IN FACTORY UPGRADED WHEELS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, TOP VIEW CAMERA, HEAD UP DISPLAY, MASSAGING SEATS, HEATED STEERING, HEATED REAR SEATS, HIGH BEAM ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, ACTIVE LANE ASSIST, BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE, 22-Way Power Heated Front Comfort Sport Seats, 4-Spoke Multifunction Heated Steering Wheel, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Audi Head-Up Display, Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear, Black Optic Exterior Package, Black Optic Package, Driver Assistance Package, Executive Package, Front Seat Ventilation with Massage, High-Beam Assistant, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear Heated Seats, Rear Seat Pass-Through, Topview Camera System (Front, Rear & Side Views), Wheels: 9 x 20 10-Spoke-Star Design. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 4236 miles below market average! 19/29 City/Highway MPG1 year certified warranty Unlimited miles $0 deductible $0 transfer fee (consumer to consumer)Our success can only be measured by Customer Loyalty. We must earn this loyalty by delivering the highest quality products and services - Consistently and with Customer Perceived Professionalism.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU44AFDXHN019222
Stock: HN019222
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 35,914 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,998$5,253 Below Market
Audi Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama
EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, TOPVIEW CAMERA SYSTEM!! This 2017 Audi A8 L comes loaded with features like Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof tilt and independent power sunshade Rear Heated Seats, High-Beam Assistant Audi Active Lane Assist Audi pre sense plus Audi Adaptive Cruise Control, Hands-Free Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, and much more!No hassles. No worries. Peace of mind. At Audi Birmingham you will be able to purchase your next vehicle with confidence. In each vehicle you will find a folder containing a vehicle reconditioning report, pricing analysis, available warranty options, general vehicle options, and a CARFAX vehicle history. You will not find this level of transparency from any other dealer while purchasing your next vehicle! No detail is too small in our pursuit to offer you quality vehicles at the best prices and with exceptional customer service. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, please verify any information in question with Audi Birmingham. Please chat, email, or call to schedule your VIP test drive and experience the difference for yourself at Audi Birmingham!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU44AFD9HN020927
Stock: PHN020927
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi A8 searches:
Related Audi A8 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi S7 Miami Beach FL
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Aurora CO
- Used Audi RS 7 Fontana CA
- Used Audi A3 Murfreesboro TN
- Used Audi TT RS Wilmington DE
- Used Audi S7 Allentown PA
- Used Audi SQ5 Hollywood FL
- Used Audi A7 Knoxville TN
- Used Audi Q7 Las Vegas NV
- Used Audi S7 Decatur GA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon