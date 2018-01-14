Used 2018 Audi A8 for Sale Near Me

342 listings
  • 2018 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    14,642 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $43,000

    $445 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    9,950 miles

    $44,488

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    8,829 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $51,900

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    30,493 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,995

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    33,650 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $43,782

    $465 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro

    40,680 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $48,999

    Details
  • 2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro in Black
    certified

    2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro

    5,443 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $72,787

    $15,697 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro in Gray
    used

    2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro

    2,459 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $71,900

    $19,730 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro in White
    certified

    2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro

    8,258 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $60,000

    $7,407 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro

    21,514 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $45,892

    $4,463 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    29,241 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $41,296

    $4,105 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro

    50,160 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,900

    $6,082 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in Silver
    certified

    2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    45,480 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,998

    $4,657 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in Silver
    used

    2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    43,040 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,990

    $4,947 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in Silver
    used

    2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    17,506 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $42,788

    $4,740 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in White
    certified

    2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    38,489 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,898

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in Gray
    certified

    2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    30,685 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $41,991

    $3,726 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro in Gray
    certified

    2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro

    35,914 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,998

    $5,253 Below Market
    Details

