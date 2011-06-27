  1. Home
2018 Audi A8 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impeccably crafted cabin
  • Engines provide plenty of power with decent efficiency
  • Responsive steering and cornering for a big sedan
  • All-wheel drive is standard
  • Lacks the latest tech offered by rivals and newer Audis
  • Relatively small trunk
Which A8 does Edmunds recommend?

We like the 4.0T. It provides impressively quick acceleration and gets the same fuel economy as the V6. Plus, the 4.0T's exterior design flourishes also serve to spruce up the A8's rather conservative look while maintaining an impeccable taste level. Specifying the Executive Plus package (or the Executive package on 3.0T) is recommended for its helpful driver aids and extra luxury features.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Other German luxury sedans have endeavored to be flashier and more opulent in recent years, wowing and often overwhelming occupants with state-of-the-art tech and showy displays of luxury. The 2018 Audi A8 takes a different path. It's a more conservative entry in the vaunted flagship luxury segment and pampers you without boasting to the world that you're being pampered. Perhaps that won't be for everyone in this day and age, but we think this more subdued approach has a lot of merit.

This generation A8 is entering its sixth year without a full redesign, however, and is behind the times in a few areas. Features such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Audi's excellent Virtual Cockpit control interface are not available. Even a simple USB port isn't available; the A8 still uses Audi's older proprietary cable interface for connecting phones. A next-generation A8 is expected for 2019, and it will no doubt be fully up-to-date.

Overall, though, the 2018 A8 gives up little in terms of comfort, luxury and performance. The 4.0T engine, a 450-horsepower turbocharged V8, is of special note for its ability to sprint from zero to 60 mph in about 4 seconds while matching the 22 mpg combined of the standard V6. That engine is no slouch, but when you can get 117 more horsepower and the same fuel economy for a reasonable price premium, isn't it an easy choice?

2018 Audi A8 models

The 2018 Audi A8 is a flagship luxury sedan comes in a single, long-wheelbase L body style — hence the name A8 L. There are two trim levels available, each corresponding to a different engine. The A8 L 3.0T has a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 good for 333 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. The A8 L 4.0T has a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 good for 450 hp and 444 lb-ft of torque. All A8 models come with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The A8 L 3.0T comes standard with 19-inch wheels, an adaptive air suspension, LED headlights, a sunroof, heated and power-folding mirrors, auto-dimming mirrors, parking sensors, a rearview camera, power door closers, a power trunklid, and keyless ignition and entry.

Inside, you get four-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, extended leather interior trim, 14-way power-adjustable front seats (with heating and four-way lumbar adjustment), driver-seat memory settings, a power-adjustable steering wheel and power rear sunshades. Standard electronic equipment includes Audi's previous-generation MMI infotainment interface, a navigation system, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, voice controls and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, a media player interface and one Audi proprietary power/information port for smartphones. There is no USB port.

The A8 L 4.0T adds the V8 engine, 20-inch wheels, additional sport-themed styling tweaks, a panoramic sunroof, diamond-stitched leather upholstery, simulated suede headliner, 18-way adjustable multicontour front seats (with ventilation and massage), a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, a trunk pass-through, a top-view parking camera and a head-up display.

The 3.0T can be specified with the Executive package, which includes the 4.0T's 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, multicontour front seats, heated steering wheel and rear seats, trunk pass-through, a top-view parking camera and head-up display, along with adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning system (Audi Pre Sense Plus), lane departure warning and intervention, and automatic high beams. Those driving aids are included in the 4.0T's Executive Plus package, which also adds power-adjustable outboard rear seats (with ventilation, massage and lumbar adjustment).

Both trims can be specified with a Black optic package, which adds a variety of dark exterior pieces and a choice of 20- or 21-inch wheels.

Driving

The A8 is so confidence-inspiring, it borders on sporty, with potent acceleration, strong braking and athletic handling. At the same time, it delivers appropriate levels of luxury.

Acceleration

In Edmunds testing, the 3.0T engine brought the big A8 up to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds — that's pretty quick.

Braking

In Edmunds brake testing, an A8 4.0T with all-season tires recorded a 114-foot stopping distance, which is laudable.

Steering

From feather-light to sporty-firm, the driver-selectable steering is precise and responsive. The A8's electric steering instills confidence and is one of the best systems available.

Handling

All-wheel drive helps make the A8 feel sure-footed around corners. It may be a big car, but it feels sharper to drive than its German competitors.

Drivability

Despite its large size and luxurious ride quality, the A8 is as composed and responsive as a much smaller car. The automatic engine stop-start system is quick to react.

Comfort

The A8 is incredibly comfortable, with a quiet and calm cabin, well-shaped seats and a smooth ride quality.

Seat comfort

The optional 22-way adjustable front seats with ventilation and massage should be comfortable for anybody in any condition. All seats are supportive and appropriately cushioned.

Ride comfort

The vast majority of road imperfections are easily smoothed over in Comfort mode without the A8 feeling floaty or disconnected. Even after several hours, there's little driver fatigue.

Noise & vibration

Wind noise is nearly absent, and road noise is just barely detectable. The A8 L is one of the quietest cars available, period.

Interior

Cabin space and amenities are excellent, with a modern and austere design that is sure to please more discerning passengers. Quality is absolutely impeccable.

Utility

Utility is not the A8's forte. It's great for people, less so for their things; the trunk and small-item storage space could definitely be more generous.

Small-item storage

Small-item storage is restricted to the center console under-armrest bin, the glovebox and the smallish cupholders. There's not really a good place to store your phone apart from being connected to Audi's proprietary cable.

Cargo space

Trunk capacity is big enough for a few golf bags, and at 13.2 cubic feet, it's about what you'd expect from a compact sedan. You may run out of space for a four-person weekend road trip.

Technology

The A8 has Audi's previous-generation MMI interface. It works well, but cheaper Audis have a newer, more advanced interface. There are also no USB ports (only one Audi-proprietary cable), and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto aren't available.

Audio & navigation

Like similarly complex systems, the A8's MMI infotainment controller and button-rich dash take some getting used to. Voice commands work very well.

Driver aids

The A8's newer rivals from BMW and Mercedes-Benz have a greater variety of driving aids available.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 Audi A8.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
333 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
450 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 2018 Audi A8 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the A8 models:

Pre Sense Plus
Alerts the driver to a possible imminent front collision and applies braking if necessary.
Pre Sense Rear
Reacts to imminent rear-end collisions by tensioning seat belts, closing windows and adjusting the seats for optimal protection.
Active Lane Assist
Warns the driver if he or she deviates from a lane without using a signal. Can also apply steering to help maintain lane integrity.

