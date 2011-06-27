2018 Audi A8 Review
Pros & Cons
- Impeccably crafted cabin
- Engines provide plenty of power with decent efficiency
- Responsive steering and cornering for a big sedan
- All-wheel drive is standard
- Lacks the latest tech offered by rivals and newer Audis
- Relatively small trunk
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which A8 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Other German luxury sedans have endeavored to be flashier and more opulent in recent years, wowing and often overwhelming occupants with state-of-the-art tech and showy displays of luxury. The 2018 Audi A8 takes a different path. It's a more conservative entry in the vaunted flagship luxury segment and pampers you without boasting to the world that you're being pampered. Perhaps that won't be for everyone in this day and age, but we think this more subdued approach has a lot of merit.
This generation A8 is entering its sixth year without a full redesign, however, and is behind the times in a few areas. Features such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Audi's excellent Virtual Cockpit control interface are not available. Even a simple USB port isn't available; the A8 still uses Audi's older proprietary cable interface for connecting phones. A next-generation A8 is expected for 2019, and it will no doubt be fully up-to-date.
Overall, though, the 2018 A8 gives up little in terms of comfort, luxury and performance. The 4.0T engine, a 450-horsepower turbocharged V8, is of special note for its ability to sprint from zero to 60 mph in about 4 seconds while matching the 22 mpg combined of the standard V6. That engine is no slouch, but when you can get 117 more horsepower and the same fuel economy for a reasonable price premium, isn't it an easy choice?
2018 Audi A8 models
The 2018 Audi A8 is a flagship luxury sedan comes in a single, long-wheelbase L body style — hence the name A8 L. There are two trim levels available, each corresponding to a different engine. The A8 L 3.0T has a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 good for 333 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. The A8 L 4.0T has a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 good for 450 hp and 444 lb-ft of torque. All A8 models come with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
The A8 L 3.0T comes standard with 19-inch wheels, an adaptive air suspension, LED headlights, a sunroof, heated and power-folding mirrors, auto-dimming mirrors, parking sensors, a rearview camera, power door closers, a power trunklid, and keyless ignition and entry.
Inside, you get four-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, extended leather interior trim, 14-way power-adjustable front seats (with heating and four-way lumbar adjustment), driver-seat memory settings, a power-adjustable steering wheel and power rear sunshades. Standard electronic equipment includes Audi's previous-generation MMI infotainment interface, a navigation system, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, voice controls and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, a media player interface and one Audi proprietary power/information port for smartphones. There is no USB port.
The A8 L 4.0T adds the V8 engine, 20-inch wheels, additional sport-themed styling tweaks, a panoramic sunroof, diamond-stitched leather upholstery, simulated suede headliner, 18-way adjustable multicontour front seats (with ventilation and massage), a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, a trunk pass-through, a top-view parking camera and a head-up display.
The 3.0T can be specified with the Executive package, which includes the 4.0T's 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, multicontour front seats, heated steering wheel and rear seats, trunk pass-through, a top-view parking camera and head-up display, along with adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning system (Audi Pre Sense Plus), lane departure warning and intervention, and automatic high beams. Those driving aids are included in the 4.0T's Executive Plus package, which also adds power-adjustable outboard rear seats (with ventilation, massage and lumbar adjustment).
Both trims can be specified with a Black optic package, which adds a variety of dark exterior pieces and a choice of 20- or 21-inch wheels.
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the A8 models:
- Pre Sense Plus
- Alerts the driver to a possible imminent front collision and applies braking if necessary.
- Pre Sense Rear
- Reacts to imminent rear-end collisions by tensioning seat belts, closing windows and adjusting the seats for optimal protection.
- Active Lane Assist
- Warns the driver if he or she deviates from a lane without using a signal. Can also apply steering to help maintain lane integrity.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the A8
Related Used 2018 Audi A8 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4