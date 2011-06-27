Overall rating

Other German luxury sedans have endeavored to be flashier and more opulent in recent years, wowing and often overwhelming occupants with state-of-the-art tech and showy displays of luxury. The 2018 Audi A8 takes a different path. It's a more conservative entry in the vaunted flagship luxury segment and pampers you without boasting to the world that you're being pampered. Perhaps that won't be for everyone in this day and age, but we think this more subdued approach has a lot of merit.

This generation A8 is entering its sixth year without a full redesign, however, and is behind the times in a few areas. Features such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Audi's excellent Virtual Cockpit control interface are not available. Even a simple USB port isn't available; the A8 still uses Audi's older proprietary cable interface for connecting phones. A next-generation A8 is expected for 2019, and it will no doubt be fully up-to-date.

Overall, though, the 2018 A8 gives up little in terms of comfort, luxury and performance. The 4.0T engine, a 450-horsepower turbocharged V8, is of special note for its ability to sprint from zero to 60 mph in about 4 seconds while matching the 22 mpg combined of the standard V6. That engine is no slouch, but when you can get 117 more horsepower and the same fuel economy for a reasonable price premium, isn't it an easy choice?