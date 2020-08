Used 2009 Audi A8 for Sale Near Me

World Class Motors - Noblesville / Indiana

2009 Audi A8 quattro L 4.2 quattro Silver 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 4.2L V8 FSI DOHC THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH THE FOLLOWING:, Backup Camera/ Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Avoidance System, Collision Warning Alert System, Active Parking Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Cooled Seats/ Ventilated Seats, Navigation System, Sunroof/ Moonroof, Keyless Access, Push Button Start, Automatic Headlights, Voice Recognition, Leather Seats, Bench Seat, Sirius XM Radio, Parking Sensors, Memory Seat, Power Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Premium Audio, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Brake Assist, Homelink, Premium Sound System, Audio Package, Climate Package, Comfort Package, Convenience Package, Memory Package, Performance Handling Package, Premium Audio Package, Sport Package, Suspension Package, 4D Sedan, 4.2L V8 FSI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, Silver, Leather, 12 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Front Bucket Seats, Front Seat Ventilation & Massage, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Rear Window Blind, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Sport Adaptive Air Suspension, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Audi A8 L quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUMV94E39N003033

Stock: 2520

Certified Pre-Owned: No