Used 2009 Audi A8 for Sale Near Me

342 listings
A8 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 342 listings
  • 2009 Audi A8 L quattro in Silver
    used

    2009 Audi A8 L quattro

    127,876 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,963

    Details
  • 2009 Audi A8 L quattro in Gray
    used

    2009 Audi A8 L quattro

    112,962 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2008 Audi A8 L quattro in Gray
    used

    2008 Audi A8 L quattro

    165,196 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    $454 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2010 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro

    131,235 miles

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2010 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2010 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro

    113,370 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,880

    Details
  • 2010 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro in Silver
    used

    2010 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro

    105,897 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,999

    Details
  • 2008 Audi A8 L quattro in White
    used

    2008 Audi A8 L quattro

    91,245 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,136

    Details
  • 2008 Audi A8 L quattro in Gray
    used

    2008 Audi A8 L quattro

    81,615 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,999

    Details
  • 2010 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2010 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro

    99,186 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2008 Audi A8 L quattro in Gray
    used

    2008 Audi A8 L quattro

    150,893 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,490

    Details
  • 2008 Audi A8 L quattro in Black
    used

    2008 Audi A8 L quattro

    150,394 miles

    $8,977

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A8 4.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A8 4.2 quattro

    109,649 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,741

    $3,619 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro in Light Brown
    used

    2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro

    106,424 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $14,995

    $1,271 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro

    196,808 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,923

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A8 4.2 quattro in Light Brown
    used

    2011 Audi A8 4.2 quattro

    95,991 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,495

    $1,231 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A8 4.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A8 4.2 quattro

    54,101 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,888

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro

    97,838 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro

    44,650 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,888

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Audi A8

Read recent reviews for the Audi A8
Overall Consumer Rating
4.9 10 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
  • 5
    (90%)
  • 4
    (10%)
Can It Really Get Any Better Than This?
tinyelvis, 09/25/2014
L quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
Purchased with 65k 3-12 and sprung 3k for extended warr that takes me to 115k or 2017. So far I have only been able to use warr for a water pump ($1300). Yes, it is expensive to maintain. Every time I slide behind the wheel a sly grin creeps across my face. I've put 30+k on the odo, everything from Walmart trips to 600 mile East Coast jaunts through the mountains of PA and NY. This car does everything superbly. Accelerating, steering and braking exude confidence at every moment. Interior gauges, controls and ergonomics are perfect. Headlamps and cornering lamps are absolutely outstanding. My son just got his license, and I sat in back for essentially the first time. What a lot of room! **Final Update** Repair trips to the dealer became onerous....it was always $1500 for this and $1500 for that. Finally traded it in for a 2014 Cadillac CTS4 Performance, The Caddy is a bit smaller but carries itself with 90% of the Big Audi's capability. Unless I hit the lottery, I'm sure the Audi will be the finest car I've owned since I started driving in 1973 and have owned well over 30 vehicles. BUT WAIT THERE IS MORE the Caddy proved unreliable, so at 40k I dumped it for a 2015 A8 4.0 with 18k, CPO. In just under 6 months and 7,000 miles I'm back in automotive heaven. What a machine!! Look for my review in the appropriate section....
Report abuse
