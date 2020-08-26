Used 2009 Audi A8 for Sale Near Me

Purchased with 65k 3-12 and sprung 3k for extended warr that takes me to 115k or 2017. So far I have only been able to use warr for a water pump ($1300). Yes, it is expensive to maintain. Every time I slide behind the wheel a sly grin creeps across my face. I've put 30+k on the odo, everything from Walmart trips to 600 mile East Coast jaunts through the mountains of PA and NY. This car does everything superbly. Accelerating, steering and braking exude confidence at every moment. Interior gauges, controls and ergonomics are perfect. Headlamps and cornering lamps are absolutely outstanding. My son just got his license, and I sat in back for essentially the first time. What a lot of room! **Final Update** Repair trips to the dealer became onerous....it was always $1500 for this and $1500 for that. Finally traded it in for a 2014 Cadillac CTS4 Performance, The Caddy is a bit smaller but carries itself with 90% of the Big Audi's capability. Unless I hit the lottery, I'm sure the Audi will be the finest car I've owned since I started driving in 1973 and have owned well over 30 vehicles. BUT WAIT THERE IS MORE the Caddy proved unreliable, so at 40k I dumped it for a 2015 A8 4.0 with 18k, CPO. In just under 6 months and 7,000 miles I'm back in automotive heaven. What a machine!! Look for my review in the appropriate section....

