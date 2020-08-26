Used 2009 Audi A8 for Sale Near Me
342 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 127,876 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,963
- 112,962 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990
- 165,196 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999$454 Below Market
- 131,235 miles
$8,995
- 113,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,880
- 105,897 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,999
- 91,245 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$11,136
- 81,615 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,999
- 99,186 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
- 150,893 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,490
- 150,394 miles
$8,977
- 109,649 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,741$3,619 Below Market
- 106,424 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,995$1,271 Below Market
- 196,808 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,923
- 95,991 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,495$1,231 Below Market
- 54,101 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,888
- 97,838 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$15,995
- 44,650 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,888
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi A8 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Audi A8
Read recent reviews for the Audi A8
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.910 Reviews
Report abuse
tinyelvis,09/25/2014
L quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
Purchased with 65k 3-12 and sprung 3k for extended warr that takes me to 115k or 2017. So far I have only been able to use warr for a water pump ($1300). Yes, it is expensive to maintain. Every time I slide behind the wheel a sly grin creeps across my face. I've put 30+k on the odo, everything from Walmart trips to 600 mile East Coast jaunts through the mountains of PA and NY. This car does everything superbly. Accelerating, steering and braking exude confidence at every moment. Interior gauges, controls and ergonomics are perfect. Headlamps and cornering lamps are absolutely outstanding. My son just got his license, and I sat in back for essentially the first time. What a lot of room! **Final Update** Repair trips to the dealer became onerous....it was always $1500 for this and $1500 for that. Finally traded it in for a 2014 Cadillac CTS4 Performance, The Caddy is a bit smaller but carries itself with 90% of the Big Audi's capability. Unless I hit the lottery, I'm sure the Audi will be the finest car I've owned since I started driving in 1973 and have owned well over 30 vehicles. BUT WAIT THERE IS MORE the Caddy proved unreliable, so at 40k I dumped it for a 2015 A8 4.0 with 18k, CPO. In just under 6 months and 7,000 miles I'm back in automotive heaven. What a machine!! Look for my review in the appropriate section....
Related Audi A8 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 2018
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2010
- Used Acura TSX 2014
- Used Lexus IS 350 C 2011
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2013
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe 2014
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2016
- Used Jeep Liberty 2012
- Used Ram 1500 2010
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2013
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser 2010
- Used Jeep Patriot 2017
- Used Pontiac Vibe 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi A3 Birmingham AL
- Used Audi S7 Denver CO
- Used Audi A7 San Antonio TX
- Used Audi S7 Springfield MA
- Used Audi S6 Ashburn VA
- Used Audi RS 7 Tampa FL
- Used Audi A8 Fremont CA
- Used Audi S8 Santa Monica CA
- Used Audi SQ5 Torrance CA
- Used Audi S8 Newark NJ
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon