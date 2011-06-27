  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

2013 Audi A8 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Luxurious and handsome cabin
  • cutting-edge technology
  • powerful base V6 engine
  • excellent driving dynamics
  • standard all-wheel drive.
  • Anonymous styling
  • small trunk.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Audi A8 remains a top pick among luxury sedans thanks to its impressive performance, comfort, high-tech features and impeccable build quality.

Vehicle overview

Apparently downsizing has now become upscale -- at least in the United States. Both long- and regular-wheelbase versions of Audi's A8 flagship sedan have historically been powered by V8 or W12 engines, but the base 2013 Audi A8 is propelled by a V6, and the results might surprise you.

The natural assumption leads most to think a V6 wouldn't be a good match with this big sedan's size and weight -- certainly not as good as a V8, in any case. Generating 333 horsepower, the new supercharged 3.0-liter V6 is down 39 hp and 3 pound-feet of torque compared to the previous 4.2-liter V8. We expected the V6 car to be marginally slower as a result, but it's actually marginally quicker than the heavier V8-equipped sedan. Meanwhile, the supercharged V6 car's fuel economy is essentially identical to that of the normally aspirated V8.

For these reasons, we doubt anyone would miss the former V8, especially since Audi has added a new and even more powerful turbocharged V8 to the A8 lineup. Later in the year, a diesel-fueled V6 will debut. Meanwhile, the 6.3-liter W12 remains the same as before, the perfect choice for those who think too much is just enough.

Engines aside, the 2013 Audi A8 maintains its place in the top tier of luxury sedans. It delivers a very high level of old-world luxury and comfort, along with a healthy dose of high-tech features that should delight any early adopter. This big Audi also manages to balance performance and luxury in a way that should appeal to drivers of all stripes. And for those who desire more emphasis on the performance side of the full-size sedan proposition, there's also an Audi S8, which is covered in a separate review.

Like its rivals, the A8 features an artful blend of understated styling, excellent craftsmanship, and exemplary interior materials. Picking a winner among them isn't easy, but then again, there's not a loser in the bunch. The BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class mostly place an emphasis on luxury, while the Jaguar XJ and Porsche Panamera have more sporting demeanors. Those looking for a middle ground would do well to try out the 2013 Audi A8.

2013 Audi A8 models

The 2013 Audi A8 "Quattro" is an all-wheel-drive luxury sedan that is offered in regular- and long-wheelbase versions, the latter described by "L" and bestowed with about 5 extra inches of rear legroom. Trim levels include 3.0T, L 3.0T, 4.0T, L 4.0T and L W12. Each designation corresponds to the wheelbase and engine types.

Standard features for the base 3.0T include the new supercharged V6 engine, 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, LED running lights, headlight washers, a sunroof, adaptive air suspension, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, heated 12-way adjustable front seats with driver memory, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, aluminum and wood interior trim and a power rear sunshade. Electronic features include a navigation system, Audi's MMI electronics interface with voice control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a Bose surround-sound system with a CD player and an iPod interface. Also included is Audi Connect (enhanced Web-based navigation, information and WiFi access).

While the A8 3.0T is well equipped, there are a number of available options. Buyers can add the Convenience package, which includes a power trunk lid, keyless ignition/entry, parking sensors with rear- and top-view cameras, and soft-close power doors. An Extended Leather package wraps the armrests, center console and steering wheel airbag cap in leather. The Warm Weather package adds four-zone automatic climate control and power rear window sunshades.

Opting for the long-wheelbase L 3.0T version includes the above three packages in addition to piano-black interior inlays.

To either wheelbase, 3.0T buyers may choose to add a Cold Weather package consisting of a heated steering wheel, a ski bag for the rear seat pass-through and heated rear seats. A Comfort package includes 22-way multicontour comfort front seats with ventilation and pneumatic massage, plus wood inlays on the front seatbacks. The Sport Design package includes the Comfort package items but adds 20-inch wheels and upgraded leather upholstery. For a sportier A8, the Sport Plus package applies summer tires, a sport-tuned suspension, adaptive steering and a sport differential. Finally, the Driver Assistance package includes adaptive cruise control with automatic pre-braking and stop-and-go functionality, a blind-spot monitor and a lane-departure warning system.

Stand-alone options include full LED headlights/turn signals, a panoramic sunroof (L 3.0T), a solar sunroof (powers a ventilation fan to keep the car cool), dual-pane acoustic windows, a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, a night vision camera (an infrared camera to detect animals and pedestrians up to 1,000 feet away), a rear-seat entertainment system (with two 10-inch headrest-mounted screens) and a choice of several headliners and interior trim elements.

The 4.0T and L 4.0T models are pretty much offered with the same optional equipment as the 3.0T models.

Previously available only on the top-shelf L W12 but now available on the L 4.0T is the Executive Rear Seat Comfort package. It includes powered control of the front passenger seat from the rear seat (and reduces the front seat to 10-way power adjustment without massage), the Rear Seat Entertainment package plus heated and ventilated rear seats, a fixed rear center console with its own MMI controller, a reclining rear passenger seat with power footrest, multi-program massage with remote and a small refrigerator in the rear center pass-through. Twenty-inch wheels are a stand-alone option.

The prestige-level L W12 is essentially a fully loaded four-seat long-wheelbase model that is powered by a 12-cylinder engine and includes almost all of the above listed features and many of the options, rolling on 20-inch wheels. Still optional, however, are the Driver Assistance package, W12 Sport package, Executive Rear Seat package, Audi Design Selection package, Bang & Olufsen sound system, night vision camera and solar sunroof.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the 4.2-liter V8 engine featured in the Audi A8 has been replaced by a supercharged V6 that delivers better performance. Beyond that, a smaller yet more powerful turboV8 is also available. Later, a diesel V6 will also join the A8 lineup. There are several new option packages across the line.

Performance & mpg

Powering the base model 2013 Audi A8 is a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 333 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. All of this power is channeled through an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. In Edmunds testing, a long-wheelbase L 3.0T with the optional Sport Plus package accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds, which is quicker than every V6-powered competitor and just off the pace of those packing V8s.

Also standard on the V6 is an automatic stop/start feature that shuts the engine off when the car comes to a stop. It helps to increase fuel economy, which is quite good for this class of car at an EPA-estimated 18 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 21 mpg in combined driving for either wheelbase.

The new turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 produces 420 hp and 444 lb-ft of torque. Stop-start, an eight-speed transmission and all-wheel drive are also standard. In Edmunds testing, an A8 L 4.0T ran to 60 mph in just 4.2 seconds. The EPA estimates the 4.0T should earn 17 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined, or nearly the same as the supercharged V6. The L 4.0T is only slightly more thirsty at 16/26/19 mpg.

Audi A8s with the 6.3-liter W12 engine only come in long-wheelbase configuration but benefit from 500 hp and 463 lb-ft of torque. As with all A8s, an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are standard. Weighing in about 200 pounds more than the L 4.0T, Audi claims the L W12 will reach 60 mph in a scant 4.4 seconds. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 13/21/16 mpg.

Details regarding the new turbodiesel V6 are forthcoming.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for every 2013 Audi A8 includes antilock brakes, stability and traction control, full-length side curtain airbags, front- and rear-seat side airbags and active front headrests. The optional Driver Assistance package also includes a blind spot monitor and lane-departure warning system, as well as Audi Pre-Sense Plus, which monitors traffic and alerts the driver if a potential collision is detected, even applying the brakes (to a standstill below 20 mph).

In Edmunds brake testing of a V6-powered A8 with the optional summer tires included with the Sport Plus package, the car came to a stop from 60 mph in an impressively short 104 feet. All-season tires delivered a stop of 121 feet, which is average for similarly equipped cars in the class. An A8 L 4.0T with all-season tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 114 feet.

Driving

When we heard that a supercharged V6 would replace the base V8, the news was met with quite a bit of skepticism. As it turns out, the new V6 is actually quicker to 60 mph, if only by a few tenths of a second. We contend that few drivers would ever suspect the difference between the two engines.

Power is plentiful, whether under acceleration or cruising down the highway. Passing slower cars is effortless and the brakes are equally up to the task of bringing the big sedan to a halt. The even newer 4.0T power plant is even more impressive. While earning nearly the same fuel economy as the supercharged V6, the turbo V8 delivers a tidal wave of effortless torque. If you're so inclined, it will also go toe to toe with almost any muscle car in a drag race.

With its all-wheel drive, automatic air suspension and crisp steering response, the A8, in either wheelbase configuration, handles like a smaller, lighter sport sedan. Yet over broken pavement the Audi flagship delivers a compliant, composed ride fully in keeping with its luxury sedan status. We also like its electronically adjustable settings for the chassis and engine calibration, which provide a much greater degree of driver customization than BMW's similar system.

All things considered, the 2013 Audi A8 is a worthy competitor among world-class luxury sedans. While the gap between its rivals is narrow, the Audi does distinguish itself by being more of a "driver's" car, rather than being an isolation chamber.

Interior

As Audi's flagship, the 2013 A8 represents the best that the company has to offer. With the best materials combined with impeccable craftsmanship, the cabin is one of the finest in any flagship luxury sedan.

As you'd expect, comfort is a priority and the A8 delivers it in heaping portions. The upgraded seats found in the Comfort package adjust in so many ways that Audi needed to invent a more advanced means of controlling them, and they ultimately ensure that drivers of any size or shape will find an optimal position to motor away countless miles. Rear-seat comfort is also noteworthy, especially in the long-wheelbase versions that provide an expansive 43 inches of rear legroom.

For technophiles, Audi's Multi Media Interface provides a long list of functions through a crystal-clear display. There's a bit of a learning curve to it, but with a little time, control of numerous systems becomes second nature. The unique remote touchpad (upon which you can "write" numbers and letters with your finger) also doubles as a radio preset panel. It may seem like a superfluous novelty at first, but it turns out to be as useful as it is cool.

If there's one complaint that seems to come up more than others, it would be the A8's lack of trunk space. At a paltry 13.2 cubic feet, cargo capacity is far below that of its competitors and not nearly adequate to accommodate luggage for four adults.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Audi A8.

5(75%)
4(12%)
3(0%)
2(13%)
1(0%)
4.5
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still in Love over 1 year in
djefferson,07/21/2014
3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I purchased my A8 late spring 2013 and have had no surprises, just pure driving pleasure. This change to Audi was driven by frustration of dealer practices to purchase a new Mercedes S-550/S350 Bluetec at that time a 2012/13 model. I was promised an excellent deal but after almost 4days of back/forth on price and frustration,I went looking for Audi and I'm very happy I did. The only reason for not leaving any sooner I had 4 new Benz's within the last 6yrs from that dealership. Forget about loyalty. Love what you drive. I really do. This big girl has excellent dance moves..Rain or Shine, Curves or Straights it drives like a smaller car begging to show off. Both City/Hwy MPG is impressive. I still love my Audi A8..Im am almost 2 years in on my 2nd one a 2015 A8L..these cars are problem free and the Long wheelbase is just as enjoyable as the short. I really enjoyed my 2013, but my 2015 I love. I did look again at new 2014-15 Mercedes S550 but didn't find enough merit to return to a Benz. It was nice but in my experience not better. I truly enjoy driving my Audi A8L.. What is really impressive is the truly satisfying ownership experience and the technology available for the price. If you find yourself looking for pleasure in your drive...Go experience a Audi for yourself.. I still love what I Drive...
The biggest disappointment
magician2166,07/07/2013
3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
Ladies and Gentlemen, I am counting the days to return this leased vehicle and forget about this nightmare. I have experienced an array of problems during the last three years ranging from complete power steering replacement, faulty MMI unit, electric sunshades, tiers to excessive sticky brake residue., etc. The biggest problem are the tires. Audi created the unique size of the wheel for this vehicle (265/40/R20), which is only available from Pirelli tire manufacturer in all-season configuration. There are no other all-season tires available for this vehicle from any tire manufacturer in the world. Pirelli tires are extremely noisy from the beginning with horrible traction during wet and snowy weather and they last for only 20000 miles with very slow and conservative driving. After which the noise becomes unbearable. The biggest disappointment ever.
excellent luxury sport car
FM,01/30/2017
L 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
Impressive how it combines both luxury and sportiness . Far better than Mercedes and BMW , surprisingly
Ballsy
Melvin Alexander,09/30/2016
4.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
This is a very understated but elegant automobile. The A8 has acceleration on demand and handles like a much smaller vehicle. This is class!
See all 8 reviews of the 2013 Audi A8
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2013 Audi A8 features & specs

More about the 2013 Audi A8
More About This Model

There are varying degrees of luxury in this world. On one side of the spectrum, you have the garish gilded palaces of the well-funded like, say, Donald Trump. On the other side, there is tasteful luxury, the kind that whispers rather than screams, "I am special." The 2013 Audi A8 L is clearly aimed at those who appreciate the latter.

Even with its new 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8, there's a notable level of restraint to the latest Audi A8. Sure, it costs $115 grand and has 420 horsepower, but none of that comes through until you get in and take a drive.

It's blazing fast in a straight line and extremely capable on a twisty road. And yet it does it all with an ease and subtlety that makes it feel as if it's not even trying that hard. That's our kind of luxury.

More Power Than You Think
The big story for the 2013 Audi A8 is the new V8 engine. It replaces the previous 4.2-liter V8 and slots in between the recently introduced 3.0-liter 333-hp V6 and the range-topping 500-hp 6.3-liter W12.

For the "midrange" engine it's deceivingly capable. A 0-60-mph sprint takes a scant 4.2 seconds (4.0 seconds with 1 foot of rollout as on a drag strip) — a significant leap from the old 4.2-liter's 5.5 seconds. Given that the base V6 was capable of besting the speed of the previous V8, Audi made sure the new engine was considerably more capable. Clearly it is, but it does make you wonder if the $8,700 premium (from base V8 and V6 models) to make that two-cylinder jump is worth it.

Acceleration from the 4.0-liter V8 is smooth and deliberate. There's a hint of hesitation and turbo lag in the bottom range of the tach, but only if your foot is pressing firmly on the pedal. There's little fanfare to accompany the rush of power, though, as the cabin remains calm and mostly quiet. By contrast, you can feel the V6 working behind the scenes to get the big A8 moving along even if it's hardly what most would call intrusive.

The only serious complaint we have to field on the V8 is the stop-start function that is slow to react off the line. If you're transitioning from a standstill to the throttle with any sort of urgency, you risk rushing the startup and are greeted by an unceremonious lurch forward and back. The good news is that you can disable the system if it's bothersome and you don't mind the mileage hit.

Balanced Performance
Making the case for the V8 or V6 will not come down to the driving dynamics. Power notwithstanding, both Audi A8 variants have the same potential for performance, with slalom runs right at the 65-mph mark. The V8 outweighs the V6 by 200 pounds, but weight distribution is essentially identical at 55/45 front and rear. With myriad electronic driver aids and Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive, it really takes more bravery than skill to pilot the A8 with any level of aggression.

Even on rain-slicked mountain roads, the 2013 Audi A8 L shrugs off hairpin turns and careless throttle inputs. It would take the most ham-fisted Neanderthal of a driver to get the car out of sorts, as its sole purpose seems to be dissecting curves with minimal effort behind the wheel. The A8 is as confidence-inspiring and tranquil under high cornering loads as it is when lumbering down swanky boulevards.

And it's with this tidiness that the A8 appeals to both driver and passengers. With the Audi Drive Select set in Comfort mode, the big sedan glides over road imperfections with barely a ripple sent through to the cabin.

Selecting a sportier drive setting isn't likely to elicit any contrary comments from passengers either, as the differences are largely felt by the driver in the form of increased steering weight and driveline response. The suspension stiffens, too, but not to any objectionable degree. In the absence of harshness, the car simply feels more solid and buttoned-down.

The Seat of Power
The real conundrum regarding this Audi A8 L may be regarding the preferred seat. With the $11,250 Executive Rear Seat option added to our test vehicle, choosing between driver and passenger does actually become an issue. Comparing these loungelike rear seats to private jets does not do them justice. Private jets are loud and feel claustrophobic by comparison.

The range of seat adjustments allows dignitary passengers to either sit upright or recline to near horizontal. In full dictator mode, the front passenger seat slides forward for ultimate legroom, then a footrest folds out from the seatback.

In addition to all of this space, that passenger has the luxury of selecting a wide variety of comfort features that include the obligatory heating and ventilation, as well as a host of massage styles and entertainment options.

And then there's the cooler box between the rear seats that will keep a bottle of Dom at the perfect temperature for celebrating the latest acquisition or conquest. With all of the climate and refrigerator mechanicals eating up trunk space, though, backseat VIPs will need to travel lighter than usual.

Bold Choices for the Commander
Part of leading with authority requires some tough decisions, and the 2013 Audi A8 L is not the only luxury flagship in this realm. In this $100,000 range, one cannot overlook the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Jaguar XJL, Porsche Panamera or BMW 7 Series. All can be similarly appointed at similar enough prices, and none of them is lacking in power or sophistication.

The 2013 Audi A8 L now distinguishes itself with a V8 engine that is both technologically advanced and sufficiently powerful to measure up to anything in the class. Nothing about the way it performs will leave you wanting unless you're looking for a real sport sedan. In that case, you're better off with something smaller.

This A8 is all about heightened performance in a full-size package. It delivers on all counts and does so in a way that's satisfying without being over the top. Trump wouldn't like it, and that's just fine with Audi.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2013 Audi A8 Overview

The Used 2013 Audi A8 is offered in the following submodels: A8 Sedan. Available styles include L 4.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A), L 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 4.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and L W12 6.3 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (6.3L 12cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Audi A8?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Audi A8 trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro is priced between $16,900 and$19,375 with odometer readings between 96686 and113730 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Audi A8s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Audi A8 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2013 A8s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,900 and mileage as low as 96686 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Audi A8.

