Vehicle overview

At first glance, the Audi A8 has crisp, uncluttered lines with aggressively swept back headlights and roofline. Filling the wheelwells is a choice of wheel designs and sizes ranging from sedate to sporty. All in all, this is an understated, handsome sedan that doesn't shout, "I've got money," yet still exudes class.

Inside the Audi A8, a spacious and beautifully finished interior greets the driver and passengers. Audi has a strong reputation for having what many consider the best cabins in the business, and the A8 maintains that lofty standard. Regardless of cost, there's nary a car that could top the top-shelf materials and design flair of the A8's inner sanctum. Audi's Multi-Media Interface (MMI) handles everything from the navigation and audio systems to the adjustment of the driver-selectable air suspension. MMI features a 7-inch monitor that automatically glides (and hides) into the dash when not in use. Mounted in the console and operated via a simple twist-and-press knob and four large buttons that surround the knob, Audi's MMI may draw comparisons to BMW's iDrive system. But unlike iDrive, MMI is simple and intuitive to operate.

Under the hood if this Audi car you'll find one of two engines. For starters, there's a refined 4.2-liter, 40-valve V8 that makes a scintillating 335 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. If that's not enough, consider the 6.0-liter W12 power plant, which provides 450 hp, 428 lb-ft of torque and a 5.8-second 0-to-60-mph time. In either case, a six-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission sends the power to all four wheels through Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system. Under the A8's aluminum skin, Audi employs an aluminum alloy space frame that is stronger and lighter than a comparable steel structure. This architecture has 20-percent fewer parts than the previous-generation Audi A8, yet boasts considerably greater (60 percent) torsional rigidity.

Audi's engineers are especially proud of the A8's air suspension, claiming it provides the handling of a sports car with the ride of a luxury sedan, and based on our experience, they're not too far off. The adaptive air suspension adjusts itself to road and driving conditions, automatically firming up when the car is pressed through the curves and softening when cruising down the interstate. The driver can select one of four settings for the adaptive system: dynamic (lowest ride height and firm damping), automatic, comfort and lift (raises the car up for travel on rough roads). With its polished demeanor, spacious and luxurious cabin and capable road manners, the 2006 Audi A8 leaves little to be desired. And at a price tag thousands less than its chief rivals, we would strongly suggest visiting the dealer of the four rings before putting down your big money.