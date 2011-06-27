Estimated values
1999 Audi A8 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,511
|$2,516
|$3,065
|Clean
|$1,345
|$2,245
|$2,735
|Average
|$1,012
|$1,703
|$2,075
|Rough
|$680
|$1,161
|$1,415
Estimated values
1999 Audi A8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,570
|$2,451
|$2,935
|Clean
|$1,397
|$2,187
|$2,619
|Average
|$1,051
|$1,660
|$1,987
|Rough
|$706
|$1,132
|$1,355