Used 1999 Audi A8 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)355.5/568.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.7 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2700 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Measurements
Length198.2 in.
Curb weight3682 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Melange Metallic
  • Casablanca White
  • Andorra Red Pearl
  • Brilliant Black
  • Volcano Black Mica
  • Aluminum Silver Metallic
  • Racing Green Pearl
  • Amethyst Gray Mica
  • Cashmere Gray Pearl
  • Ming Blue Mica
Interior Colors
  • Slate Blue
  • Anthracite
  • Platinum
  • Ecru
