Estimated values
2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,922
|$13,273
|$15,405
|Clean
|$10,369
|$12,588
|$14,588
|Average
|$9,263
|$11,218
|$12,952
|Rough
|$8,157
|$9,847
|$11,317
Estimated values
2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,658
|$12,823
|$14,788
|Clean
|$10,118
|$12,162
|$14,003
|Average
|$9,039
|$10,838
|$12,434
|Rough
|$7,959
|$9,514
|$10,864
Estimated values
2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,198
|$15,157
|$17,837
|Clean
|$11,581
|$14,374
|$16,890
|Average
|$10,345
|$12,810
|$14,997
|Rough
|$9,110
|$11,245
|$13,103
Estimated values
2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,094
|$14,526
|$16,733
|Clean
|$11,482
|$13,777
|$15,845
|Average
|$10,257
|$12,277
|$14,069
|Rough
|$9,032
|$10,777
|$12,293
Estimated values
2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,782
|$12,154
|$14,303
|Clean
|$9,287
|$11,526
|$13,544
|Average
|$8,296
|$10,272
|$12,026
|Rough
|$7,305
|$9,017
|$10,507
Estimated values
2014 Audi A4 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,549
|$16,229
|$18,663
|Clean
|$12,863
|$15,392
|$17,672
|Average
|$11,491
|$13,716
|$15,691
|Rough
|$10,119
|$12,041
|$13,710
Estimated values
2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,844
|$13,474
|$15,857
|Clean
|$10,295
|$12,778
|$15,015
|Average
|$9,196
|$11,387
|$13,332
|Rough
|$8,098
|$9,996
|$11,649
Estimated values
2014 Audi A4 2.0T Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,257
|$15,899
|$18,297
|Clean
|$12,585
|$15,078
|$17,326
|Average
|$11,243
|$13,437
|$15,384
|Rough
|$9,900
|$11,795
|$13,441
Estimated values
2014 Audi A4 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,932
|$16,667
|$19,149
|Clean
|$13,227
|$15,807
|$18,133
|Average
|$11,816
|$14,086
|$16,100
|Rough
|$10,405
|$12,365
|$14,067