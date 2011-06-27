Used 2014 Audi A4 Consumer Reviews

New a4 premium plus ginter2 , 11/30/2013 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 48 of 52 people found this review helpful Just traded in my 2011 A5. The difference is dramatic. Bought with every possible upgrade. If you like a hard drive German machine this is it. I tested the A6 and thought I was in a Lexus. I got the black optics pkg with 19" wheels. I love the hard feel. Plenty of power. I put the car in dynamic mode and it reminds me of my 1970 TR6. It's a blast. Ok so it's not as pretty as my A5 but it drives like a sports car. The downside is all the electronics. Way to difficult to master. But if pure driving is what your looking for you found it. To update my listing. MPG not what I had expected. Only getting about 26.5 . Very disappointed with the summer tire I just had to replace @ 21,000. Car could use some more HP. Otherwise the car still runs and looks great. Debating moving away from Audi when lease is up. This is my 4 Audi in a row. Possibly moving to Lexus as the BMW's are just too small. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

great new toy idcal , 12/20/2014 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Long term ex-Acura guy who loves manual transmissions. I really don't understand where Acura is shifting its target demographics, which is a pity, as they used to have such sweet packages. They no longer offer manual transmissions in cars worth buying. After long research the manual A4 quattro hit the sweet spot for features, quality and price. Drove one and got instantly hooked. So much technology, so nicely packaged on top of a mechanically exquisite car. A car that shares an engine and transmission with the Golf GTI, but packaged so much better. A blast to drive. _____________________________________________________________ Update after 2.5 years of ownership. Still enjoying the car, although the wife drives it more frequently these days. In the meantime I also acquired a BMW M235i, which I love, but that only completes my car ownership experience between the two cars. Audi is still the more comfortable and the go to car for any longer family trip. The BMW is the car to be in when alone and on shorter trips. The Audi is for family trips and for when I'm getting tired of the firmer BMW ride. Audi has a great suspension, firm enough to have an adequate attitude, but soft enough to be comfortable in most conditions. With good winter tires Audi is unbeatable in snow and ice. You don't get the thrills of the BMW acceleration, and precise handling, but you don't need that most of the time, and what you get in the Audi is plenty adequate for a very decent price. I also love the Quattro Torsen implementation. I just can't understand why Audi is messing up with such a great system for the more complex and likely less reliable Haldex in the newer designs. BTW, when researching my BMW I rode all sorts of other cars. I just can't go back to the over pampered and mushy experience in the Japanese cars. Don't get me wrong, they're great for the right people, just not for me. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Two for the road norwayboy , 06/17/2014 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Within 2 weeks of buying our A4 we took it on a 5000 mile tour to see friends and family. The car handles like a sports car but offers as comfortable and quiet ride as a limo. Despite driving in several Western States with speed limits of either 70 or 75 mph, we managed a 31+ mpg figure and that includes driving over both the Sierra and Rocky Mountains. Report Abuse

Smoothest car Seattle Car enthusiast , 08/07/2015 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful After owning a few BMWs and a Lexus, I was dead set on getting something cheaper. Walked into the dealer to buy a GTI and left with a 2014 A4 with the Black Optics package. First off - astounding looking car. Audi has come a long way from the 'bubbly' design of early 2000s. Secondly, it's the smoothest car I've ever driven. That's coming from someone who owned a 550, 135 and RX over the past decade. It's undoubtedly due to the higher torque at lower revs as well as amazing steering feel. One thing I wished: I think the car could do with a bit more power at the higher end (3-4k revs); but it doesn't necessarily need it for most Americans' driving style. Overall, amazing car, buy it and don't worry about a thing. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse