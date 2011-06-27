  1. Home
2006 Audi A4 Value

Estimated values
2006 Audi A4 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,056$5,032$6,136
Clean$2,743$4,516$5,498
Average$2,117$3,484$4,221
Rough$1,492$2,452$2,945
Estimated values
2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,468$3,452$4,007
Clean$2,215$3,098$3,591
Average$1,710$2,390$2,757
Rough$1,205$1,682$1,923
Estimated values
2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,420$3,344$3,867
Clean$2,172$3,001$3,465
Average$1,677$2,316$2,660
Rough$1,181$1,630$1,856
Estimated values
2006 Audi A4 2.0T Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,681$3,739$4,338
Clean$2,407$3,356$3,887
Average$1,858$2,589$2,984
Rough$1,309$1,822$2,082
Estimated values
2006 Audi A4 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,659$1,772$1,845
Clean$1,489$1,591$1,653
Average$1,150$1,227$1,269
Rough$810$864$886
Estimated values
2006 Audi A4 3.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,445$3,215$3,653
Clean$2,195$2,886$3,273
Average$1,694$2,226$2,513
Rough$1,194$1,567$1,753
Estimated values
2006 Audi A4 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,073$3,120$3,707
Clean$1,861$2,800$3,322
Average$1,436$2,160$2,550
Rough$1,012$1,521$1,779
Estimated values
2006 Audi A4 3.2 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,582$4,113$4,969
Clean$2,318$3,691$4,452
Average$1,789$2,848$3,418
Rough$1,261$2,005$2,384
Estimated values
2006 Audi A4 1.8T 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,825$4,159$4,910
Clean$2,536$3,733$4,399
Average$1,958$2,880$3,378
Rough$1,379$2,027$2,356
Estimated values
2006 Audi A4 3.2 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,923$4,004$4,617
Clean$2,624$3,594$4,136
Average$2,026$2,773$3,176
Rough$1,427$1,952$2,216
Estimated values
2006 Audi A4 2.0T Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,729$3,638$4,154
Clean$2,450$3,265$3,722
Average$1,891$2,519$2,858
Rough$1,332$1,773$1,994
Estimated values
2006 Audi A4 3.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,840$3,894$4,492
Clean$2,549$3,495$4,024
Average$1,968$2,697$3,090
Rough$1,386$1,898$2,156
Estimated values
2006 Audi A4 3.0 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,464$5,106$6,028
Clean$3,109$4,582$5,401
Average$2,400$3,535$4,147
Rough$1,691$2,488$2,893
FAQ

The value of a used 2006 Audi A4 ranges from $1,492 to $6,136, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Audi A4 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.