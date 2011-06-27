Estimated values
2006 Audi A4 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,056
|$5,032
|$6,136
|Clean
|$2,743
|$4,516
|$5,498
|Average
|$2,117
|$3,484
|$4,221
|Rough
|$1,492
|$2,452
|$2,945
Estimated values
2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,468
|$3,452
|$4,007
|Clean
|$2,215
|$3,098
|$3,591
|Average
|$1,710
|$2,390
|$2,757
|Rough
|$1,205
|$1,682
|$1,923
Estimated values
2006 Audi A4 2.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,420
|$3,344
|$3,867
|Clean
|$2,172
|$3,001
|$3,465
|Average
|$1,677
|$2,316
|$2,660
|Rough
|$1,181
|$1,630
|$1,856
Estimated values
2006 Audi A4 2.0T Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,681
|$3,739
|$4,338
|Clean
|$2,407
|$3,356
|$3,887
|Average
|$1,858
|$2,589
|$2,984
|Rough
|$1,309
|$1,822
|$2,082
Estimated values
2006 Audi A4 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,659
|$1,772
|$1,845
|Clean
|$1,489
|$1,591
|$1,653
|Average
|$1,150
|$1,227
|$1,269
|Rough
|$810
|$864
|$886
Estimated values
2006 Audi A4 3.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,445
|$3,215
|$3,653
|Clean
|$2,195
|$2,886
|$3,273
|Average
|$1,694
|$2,226
|$2,513
|Rough
|$1,194
|$1,567
|$1,753
Estimated values
2006 Audi A4 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,073
|$3,120
|$3,707
|Clean
|$1,861
|$2,800
|$3,322
|Average
|$1,436
|$2,160
|$2,550
|Rough
|$1,012
|$1,521
|$1,779
Estimated values
2006 Audi A4 3.2 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,582
|$4,113
|$4,969
|Clean
|$2,318
|$3,691
|$4,452
|Average
|$1,789
|$2,848
|$3,418
|Rough
|$1,261
|$2,005
|$2,384
Estimated values
2006 Audi A4 1.8T 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,825
|$4,159
|$4,910
|Clean
|$2,536
|$3,733
|$4,399
|Average
|$1,958
|$2,880
|$3,378
|Rough
|$1,379
|$2,027
|$2,356
Estimated values
2006 Audi A4 3.2 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,923
|$4,004
|$4,617
|Clean
|$2,624
|$3,594
|$4,136
|Average
|$2,026
|$2,773
|$3,176
|Rough
|$1,427
|$1,952
|$2,216
Estimated values
2006 Audi A4 2.0T Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,729
|$3,638
|$4,154
|Clean
|$2,450
|$3,265
|$3,722
|Average
|$1,891
|$2,519
|$2,858
|Rough
|$1,332
|$1,773
|$1,994
Estimated values
2006 Audi A4 3.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,840
|$3,894
|$4,492
|Clean
|$2,549
|$3,495
|$4,024
|Average
|$1,968
|$2,697
|$3,090
|Rough
|$1,386
|$1,898
|$2,156
Estimated values
2006 Audi A4 3.0 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,464
|$5,106
|$6,028
|Clean
|$3,109
|$4,582
|$5,401
|Average
|$2,400
|$3,535
|$4,147
|Rough
|$1,691
|$2,488
|$2,893