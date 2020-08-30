King Mitsubishi - Gaithersburg / Maryland

Located 18 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Contact King Auto today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES 2.0. This SUV gives you versatility, style and comfort all in one vehicle. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this MitsubishiOutlander Sport ES 2.0, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. The Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ES 2.0 will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JA4AR3AUXLU012421

Stock: 20P0047

Listed since: 12-31-2019