Estimated values
2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,797
|$35,246
|$37,863
|Clean
|$31,935
|$34,311
|$36,829
|Average
|$30,211
|$32,440
|$34,761
|Rough
|$28,486
|$30,568
|$32,693
Estimated values
2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,850
|$29,377
|$32,064
|Clean
|$26,144
|$28,597
|$31,189
|Average
|$24,733
|$27,037
|$29,437
|Rough
|$23,321
|$25,477
|$27,686
Estimated values
2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,016
|$31,547
|$34,243
|Clean
|$28,253
|$30,710
|$33,307
|Average
|$26,727
|$29,035
|$31,437
|Rough
|$25,202
|$27,360
|$29,566
Estimated values
2017 Acura MDX Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,031
|$30,565
|$33,261
|Clean
|$27,294
|$29,754
|$32,353
|Average
|$25,821
|$28,131
|$30,536
|Rough
|$24,347
|$26,508
|$28,719
Estimated values
2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,743
|$32,279
|$34,981
|Clean
|$28,961
|$31,422
|$34,025
|Average
|$27,397
|$29,709
|$32,115
|Rough
|$25,834
|$27,995
|$30,204
Estimated values
2017 Acura MDX Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,044
|$34,511
|$37,146
|Clean
|$31,201
|$33,595
|$36,131
|Average
|$29,517
|$31,763
|$34,102
|Rough
|$27,832
|$29,931
|$32,073
Estimated values
2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,754
|$35,262
|$37,938
|Clean
|$31,893
|$34,326
|$36,902
|Average
|$30,171
|$32,454
|$34,829
|Rough
|$28,449
|$30,581
|$32,757
Estimated values
2017 Acura MDX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,863
|$28,381
|$31,059
|Clean
|$25,183
|$27,628
|$30,211
|Average
|$23,824
|$26,121
|$28,514
|Rough
|$22,464
|$24,614
|$26,818
Estimated values
2017 Acura MDX Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,006
|$31,542
|$34,243
|Clean
|$28,243
|$30,705
|$33,307
|Average
|$26,718
|$29,030
|$31,437
|Rough
|$25,194
|$27,355
|$29,566
Estimated values
2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,203
|$31,616
|$34,188
|Clean
|$28,436
|$30,777
|$33,254
|Average
|$26,900
|$29,098
|$31,387
|Rough
|$25,365
|$27,420
|$29,519
Estimated values
2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,048
|$34,513
|$37,146
|Clean
|$31,206
|$33,597
|$36,131
|Average
|$29,521
|$31,765
|$34,102
|Rough
|$27,836
|$29,932
|$32,073
Estimated values
2017 Acura MDX Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,958
|$33,492
|$36,193
|Clean
|$30,144
|$32,603
|$35,205
|Average
|$28,516
|$30,825
|$33,228
|Rough
|$26,889
|$29,047
|$31,251