Used 2017 Acura MDX Consumer Reviews
Great car!
I cross shopped multiple vehicles prior to purchasing this SUV. My wife and I sat in and drove many SUVs. We felt like this SUV offered a lot more than the others for the price. The biggest/best surprise is the SH-AWD (google torque vectoring if you haven't already) which makes the car a lot of fun to drive and adds a spare tire. The ELS sound system is great. The safety features should be standard on all vehicles -- the technology package adds the blind spot detection which is awesome. I was worried that the transmission would at least take some getting used to given the complaints but it's great actually. Their are plenty of YouTube videos explaining why it feels a little funny between 2 gears but I have honestly not had a problem in any IDS mode (sport, comfort, normal). The complaints don't seem to be primarily regarding reliability. I was also worried I wouldn't like the shifter after so many complaints. It is actually very easy to use and keeps me from ever having to look down. It has the added benefit of protecting you from changing gears when you shouldn't (i.e. P while driving, D while shutting off the engine, etc...) which ultimately saves wear on your transmission. Good warranty compared to the other SUVs (7 years on the drive train). The infotainment system is just ok even with the tech package but has all of the functionality I need. I wish that it had a panoramic sunroof. If you compare to other vehicles in the class, for example the Lexus RX, Audi Q7, Volvo XC90 etc.. or even the Pilot, Pathfinder, Highlander, and Forester, I thought the Acura was ultimately the best bang for your buck.
Great relief!!!
I've owned it for about a month and from all my experiences so far, I'm very impressed with quality of interior as well as luxury feel of the car. I've driven German cars for the last 5 years and decided to go back to old reliable Japanese-made cars and couldn't be more relieved. After spending a ridiculous amount for maintenance on my 328 iX Drive, looking forward to owning this car and not worrying about the next pothole or the next maintenance project that will cost thousands of dollars.
Best of all car's I've owned, including S500
Overall, an excellent piece of engineering and design. It's not 100% perfect on design, but it's pretty darn close. Let me summarize simply with Pro's and Con's. PRO'S are: Awesome handling with SH-AWD, I mean really awesome. Just about as good as my E92 M3, I totally mean that, for all intents and purposes on the street. The semi-autonomous driving features are great. The Lane Keeping system, the Adaptive Cruise Control with Follow, Blind spot warning, all make it ALOT safer to drive in these days of distracted driving. You must study the functionality of each system to know when you can and should not rely on them. But overall I find them productive and adding to safety for me and those around me. Comfort is 8.5 of 10. Seats are not super duper, but definitely more than acceptable. You can customize the crap out of all the systems, and if you read the 500 page manual like I did, you will be amazed at what this car can do. Walk away auto locking system is quite nice. WIth the right setup in the menu, you never, ever have to take the key out of your pocket/purse. Just walk in, walk out, the car does exactly what you want, when you want it, and you just never touch a button on the remote, EVER. Worried about the car being locked? You can send it a message via your remote, querying the lock status, and I've tested that at 100 yards remote distance, no problem! Engine is satisfactory - it ain't a Porsche, BMW, but it gets the job done. The 9 spd tranny does fine! All these complaints about transmission hunting around for a gear, but I have not noticed it. Auto engine stop awesome, auto brake hold system awesome. Headlights are freaking amazing, SO BRIGHT. Sound system is 8.5/10. I have heard better, but this is totally fine. Mileage is pretty darn good, on a freeway going about 65 you can easily get 25mpg if not closer to 28-29mpg. CON'S: the navigation system sort of sucks, compared to Google Maps. You can't beat Google with it's machine learning and real-time mobile updates on traffic etc. Plus the processor powering the Nav and the Phone menus is slow and outdated. But usable if you have to. One huge con is for USB flash drives, the search functionality is AWFUL, as you can only scroll the huge list of songs or folders, you cannot search by Artist, Title, etc.... If you want to bring your own music, you better have a large iPOD, in which case the Search/Selection functionality is reasonable. OVERALL: definitely a car you will enjoy taking road trips with.
Now at 67,000 miles: As good as day 1.....
Update: Now at 67,000 miles. Proven reliability, space for clients, luggage, our dogs, etc. Sometimes, all at once. On our 2nd day of ownership, we had our clients with us in Breckenridge, Colorado. After our meetings, we decided to take them behind the resort to an old mining town site. We had been there several times before on our own for our daily hikes with our dogs - thought it would be a perfect hike for our guests, 4 of which were runners from New Jersey (sea level, not the 10,000 feet of where we were). They left before me on foot with my wife. About 30 minutes in, I got a call. It had started to snow on the ridge behind me - it was not yet snowing where I was and no one was ready for that, nor was it predicted - it's a common fault of the local weather predictions. It started to really come down. So, I had no choice but to get in our new MDX and go rescue 5 people - dirt road first, then dirt road with heavy pockets of emptied out dirt from water flows, etc. Toss in a few boulders and rocks, it's a good test of the SH-AWD, now on slick rocks wetted with snow, mud and some rain, on inclines in excess of 10 degrees, more so depending on where you were. Decent control kicked in, the SUV did not slip, even with the heavy pitching and yaw angles, and I was there in about 6-7 minutes where they were. All 5 piled in, found the back seat/3rd row access quickly and found plenty of head room for 2 adult females in the 3rd row, 2 in the middle captain's chairs and my wife sitting shotgun. Before leaving the driveway, I turned on the captain's chairs seat heaters, the rear heater system to blow warm air all the way in the 3rd row and for the "toe warmers" blowing out from under the 2 front seats for the 2nd row passengers. The "oooo's" and "ahhhhhs" expressed were the best demonstration of what the MDX can do when called upon. Every single person was pretty impressed with the SUV's capability. So, yes - I do recommend the MDX, hands down, over the Lexus RX350/450 and the Audi Q5 SQ5 and the Q7. We are now 2 1/2 years into the ownership experience. We will replace it with an updated MDX in the Fall.
My favorite MDX so far
I've owned 2004, 2010 and now the 2017 Acura MDX. The 2017 is an awesome car. I looked at the Infinity QX60 and Audi Q7, and I thought the MDX drove the nicest and was the most comfortable. The improvements between the 2010 and 2017 were many. The handling is better, the seats are comfortable, the 4 captain chairs are great, the sun shield are handy, the rear camera and views are very helpful. I am averaging 27mpg (on the 2010 I averaged 18mpg) I think the fit and finish is way better with the 2017 model. The sensors work, almost too good. I have noticed that when I'm driving back roads and have a sharp right turn and there is a vehicle is approaching at the turn, the "brake" sensor illuminates. I do not mind the engine energy saving when at a complete stop, I've learned to anticipate when to let the foot off the brake to restart the car and continue on my way. I was concerned about purchasing the MDX after reading some of the reviews here, and I'm so glad that made the decision to buy it. Update: I still own the 2017 MDX. I still enjoy driving it. The seating is comfortable and the controls are convenient. The MDX is different from the previous models and I've had to change my acceleration habit to conform to this automobile. When I accelerate, it needs to be deliberate to avoid a hesitation when start from a stopped position. It's not a big deal and I've gotten used to it. I still do not care for the "brake" sensor, but I have learned that the sensor only senses the direct line of sight, so now I've adapted my driving to help prevent the sensor from detecting a "brake" condition where there isn't one. The gas mileage is much improved over the previous models, If I drive 55-58mph (speed limit) I average 31mpg and I'm happy with that. Update: I've owned the MDX for 9 months and have been able to drive it in winter conditions. The MDX handles Michigan winters flawlessly. I appreciate the Auto Start to warm up the car before I get in it, the seats and steering wheel are warm and toasty when it below zero outside. The 4 captains chairs available with the Advanced package have turned out to be great. There is more room in the 2nd row since the chairs can be adjusted and I do not feel bad having a couple sit back there because of the ample leg room. All in all, the MDX is a great car. I will own it for years.
