Used 2004 Volvo XC70 Consumer Reviews

I am in love with my car tsumami , 08/12/2011 47 of 48 people found this review helpful I recently was lucky enough to find a 2004 Volvo XC70 2.5T AWD with only 71K miles , fully loaded and in near mint condition. I have driven Volvos in the past and have wanted another one for years, the XC70 has been on my wish list since that model became available. I was truly amazed by the fact that it handles like a sports car but has the practicality of a station wagon. It handles like a dream on bad roads and gets amazing fuel mileage for this type of vehicle. I recently took it on a road trip and got 31 mpg with the a/c on and driving 75 mph. It is obvious that the former owner took very good care of the vehicle so I was very lucky to find it.

What a great Car Kevin , 11/09/2010 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I was looking for a decent used AWD car for the winter. I purchased this XC70 and I'm totally blown away. I like this 2004 XC70 better than my New 2009 Honda accord. Wish i had bought a volvo sooner..XC70 wagon is a great addition..

Best car I have ever owned! shiner42 , 05/23/2015 AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) 27 of 28 people found this review helpful I have always loved the way the XC70 has looked. Even now that I have owned it for about 10 years it still looks new. Yes I have taken care of the paint and plastic on the exterior. Yes I have tried to take care of the inside to. Yet I lived for three years where it got to 40 degrees below zero. The paint... Looks like new. Other than a few dings and scratches it looks great. The interior looks great except for the driver seat. I tried to take care of it with regular cleaning and conditioning but the leather cracked and now has holes in it. But other than that it survived the brutile winters. The all wheel drive is second to none. Made it to placeses even jeeps could not go. Great vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Former Volvo for Lifer who own's two xc-70 wagons Bruce in Charlotte , 08/14/2016 AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) 28 of 30 people found this review helpful I own 2 xc70 wagons. One is a 2004 with approximately 192,000 miles. I write approximately because the ABS module went on the car and the odometer stopped working. The brakes work fine and the abs actually works but the abs and brake lights warnings are constantly on. Charlotte Volvo quoted me $1700 to replace the ABS module. The control arm bushings were worn after nine years and dealer estimated repair at $761. Similiarly spring seats and strut bearing also worn and dealer estimated repair at $523. I declined repair and its been 4 years and the wheels have not fallen off. If you buy this model expect to be continually replacing the light bulbs. I have had the same problem with the 2007 so the cars seem to be plagued with electrical problems. Positives about the car- the engine is great, the turbo works well and the car is very comfortable. The 2007 has also had electrical problems. The radio died and Volvo wanted $700 to replace. I purchased an aftermarket. Two years after the radio was installed I had problems with the electrical system and with the on- board computer. On sporadic occasions I would start car, the radio would come on but climate controls would not work, dash would not illuminate and power locks and windows would not work. I would shut car off and re-started and everything would turn back on. After Volvo replaced two on-board computers, Volvo tech told me that the after market radio was causing the on board computer to fail. Even though all wiring was correct Volvo tech recommended disconnecting after market radio. Volvo claims aftermarket radio will not work in Volvo's. Other problems. The cataletic converter sense went after three years ownership. I have been told this is a very common problem with Volvo's. Another $600 service. Dash warning lights seem to come on and then go off for no reason. Dealership has told me that there is nothing mechanically wrong with the car but it is plagued with minor electrical problems. I cannot in good conscience recommend this model car or any Volvo. I have owned three Volvo wagons and the 07 is the last Volvo I will ever purchase. The best thing about Volvo's were the 5 cylinder Volvo turbo engines. I suspect the electrical problems that have plagued all 3 of my Volvo wagons will continue in the new Volvo's. Performance Comfort