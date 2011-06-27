Estimated values
2005 Volvo V70 T5 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,022
|$3,095
|$3,695
|Clean
|$1,805
|$2,764
|$3,294
|Average
|$1,371
|$2,101
|$2,494
|Rough
|$938
|$1,438
|$1,694
Estimated values
2005 Volvo V70 2.5T 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,015
|$3,153
|$3,790
|Clean
|$1,799
|$2,816
|$3,379
|Average
|$1,366
|$2,140
|$2,558
|Rough
|$934
|$1,465
|$1,737
Estimated values
2005 Volvo V70 R 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,869
|$5,368
|$6,753
|Clean
|$2,561
|$4,793
|$6,021
|Average
|$1,946
|$3,644
|$4,559
|Rough
|$1,330
|$2,495
|$3,096
Estimated values
2005 Volvo V70 2.4 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,653
|$2,626
|$3,168
|Clean
|$1,476
|$2,345
|$2,825
|Average
|$1,121
|$1,783
|$2,139
|Rough
|$766
|$1,220
|$1,453