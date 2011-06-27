Used 2005 Volvo V70 Consumer Reviews

Excellent all-round wagon dsensing , 12/20/2008 20 of 20 people found this review helpful We bought our '05 V70 from a friend who had put 93K business miles on it. All services done at Volvo dealer & all records present, two repairs & neither mechanical/automotive. Its Consumer Reports' reliability ratings are actually higher than our son's Infiniti! Standard engine has all the power we need for a wagon. V70 was based on the S80 platform, so much more back seat room than my '05 S60. Great hauling room in back; if you don't want a SUV but need that, this car is for you. Front seats are best in the world, bar none. Auto-wipers are great! 3-position memory seat is great since my wife & daughter & I drive it. Maintenance not expensive if you have a good non-Volvo shop (we do). Report Abuse

Serves many different needs comfortably Vince , 04/22/2006 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This is our second Volvo and we've been pleased with both. More nimble handling than expected with the 17" wheels, lots of cargo space, comfortable to sit in and drive. I'm 6'4" and don't feel cramped. Great car for the children with integrated booster seats and third seat. Good fuel mileage -- average 27.5 combining highway, city, over hill and dale. Mechanically very sound. When started, engine revs to about 1500 rpm for about 10 seconds before decreasing to normal idle of about 700 rpm -- told this was to warm engine faster to improve emissions. Report Abuse

Kept me safe Francisca , 08/06/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I've owned three Volvos. I just had an accident in my 2005 and it kept me safe! Air bags deployed and car was totaled, but I remained safe. I am now shopping around for another v70. Can't say enough about the 2004 and 2005. Attractive but solid! Report Abuse

Swedish Dragon Wagon R2D2 , 10/02/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This much fun ought to be illegal. The V70R is the perfect stealth wagon. Who would expect 0-60 in the mid-5s from a station wagon? With the available aftermarket items (exhaust, sway bars, and engine computer kits), getting 350+ HP is very do-able from only 2.5 liters. The 6-speed manual and brembo brakes make this a pleasure to drive. With 04 and 05 models coming within pricing reach, now is the time to think swede. Report Abuse