Used 2005 Volvo V70 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 V70
5(82%)4(18%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
34 reviews
List Price Estimate
$1,721 - $3,754
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Excellent all-round wagon

dsensing, 12/20/2008
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

We bought our '05 V70 from a friend who had put 93K business miles on it. All services done at Volvo dealer & all records present, two repairs & neither mechanical/automotive. Its Consumer Reports' reliability ratings are actually higher than our son's Infiniti! Standard engine has all the power we need for a wagon. V70 was based on the S80 platform, so much more back seat room than my '05 S60. Great hauling room in back; if you don't want a SUV but need that, this car is for you. Front seats are best in the world, bar none. Auto-wipers are great! 3-position memory seat is great since my wife & daughter & I drive it. Maintenance not expensive if you have a good non-Volvo shop (we do).

Serves many different needs comfortably

Vince, 04/22/2006
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

This is our second Volvo and we've been pleased with both. More nimble handling than expected with the 17" wheels, lots of cargo space, comfortable to sit in and drive. I'm 6'4" and don't feel cramped. Great car for the children with integrated booster seats and third seat. Good fuel mileage -- average 27.5 combining highway, city, over hill and dale. Mechanically very sound. When started, engine revs to about 1500 rpm for about 10 seconds before decreasing to normal idle of about 700 rpm -- told this was to warm engine faster to improve emissions.

Kept me safe

Francisca, 08/06/2009
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I've owned three Volvos. I just had an accident in my 2005 and it kept me safe! Air bags deployed and car was totaled, but I remained safe. I am now shopping around for another v70. Can't say enough about the 2004 and 2005. Attractive but solid!

Swedish Dragon Wagon

R2D2, 10/02/2009
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

This much fun ought to be illegal. The V70R is the perfect stealth wagon. Who would expect 0-60 in the mid-5s from a station wagon? With the available aftermarket items (exhaust, sway bars, and engine computer kits), getting 350+ HP is very do-able from only 2.5 liters. The 6-speed manual and brembo brakes make this a pleasure to drive. With 04 and 05 models coming within pricing reach, now is the time to think swede.

120K still drives as new and looks great a great car

rmo3, 10/10/2011
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

I have my 2005 since purchased almost new as a loaner with a 2K on the odo. It is my daily driver kids to school and to work and road miles. I drive more than average abut 25K a year. There have been no major maintenance issues, I did replace a/c at 100k live in FL runs 24/7 here. I had a g tires, brakes, fluids changes and (timing belt at 105K). Dealer service can be expensive but you should follow the maintenance schedule and make sure the last owner did if you are buying high mileage. The vehicle still rock solid gets 25 MPG. Still has a top speed of 130 mph, so those SUV's might pass you with 400 hp but know this the V70 is faster than all of them they are ltd. to 110 :).

