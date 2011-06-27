Used 2005 Volvo S80 Consumer Reviews

LOVE this car - on my second one at 167K miles volvocandy , 11/25/2013 17 of 17 people found this review helpful This is my second S80 and I absolutely love this car. It's the perfect size, gets really good mileage and is Swedish non-nonsense luxury personified. No Lexis toys in a toy, just quiet and comfortable safety that you can trust, all in understated elegance. It also had the ability to lock in car seats for my twin grandsons that many cars to not - which is still another safety feature. Report Abuse

Just a great car to own nickosmith , 07/10/2012 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for just over 3 years ..and i must say i am loving each and every bit of it. This is my 1st Volvo and i did a lot of research and found that 2005 or 2006 S80 were the best compare to older years. I never had any problems because i have maintained it well. If you are looking for older design S80, then got for 2005 or 2006 year model. i always wanted a Volvo with turbo and i was going for S60 but i found same price and bit higher mileage an S80, and had more leg room and some neat options. And i was glad i made that decision. These cars are built solid and feel firm on road. And good mpg considering its size. I guess its a small engine with turbo.

First New Volvo in 20 years louc , 12/09/2004 10 of 10 people found this review helpful The S80 is a tremendous improvement over by last 240. The interior is much more comfortable, guages and controls are excellent and the front and rear seat room is much improved. The ride is firm but very supportive, with very little road noise. The performance is very good, the turbo operates without lag, fuel economy has never been below 24 MPG. The car is a tremendous value whencompared to a BMW 5-Series or Lexus. I have not had any initial build problems, but have had many on my SAABS and BMWs.

05 Volvo S80 T6 2.9 Premiere Cid , 03/09/2016 T6 Premier Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 4A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought for $4999,two weeks later ,reduced engine performance message came on. Paid $120 for an induction cleaning(throttle body needed it most),& haven't an issue since(6mos)!!! This car fits me like a second skin, floats like a cloud, & all the horses I need.....Great Ride!!!! P.s. mpg's could be better.... But not that bad!!! #Update Still goin...still love it more than any previous vehicle I've owned(or drove really!) #Volvo4Life Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value