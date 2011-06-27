  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S80
  4. Used 2005 Volvo S80
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Volvo S80 2.5T Features & Specs

More about the 2005 S80
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,365
See S80 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,365
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,365
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,365
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,365
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,365
100 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,365
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,365
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,365
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,365
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,365
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.6 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,365
Front track62.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity39.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3576 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.28 cd.
Length190.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume114.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.9 in.
Width72.1 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,365
Exterior Colors
  • White Pearlescent Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Crystal Green Metallic
  • Ash Gold Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Ice White
Interior Colors
  • Light Taupe
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,365
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/55R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,365
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,365
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See S80 Inventory

Related Used 2005 Volvo S80 2.5T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles