2021 BMW X7 Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 05/18/2020 (updated 07/23/2020)

The X7 is BMW's biggest SUV. A class up from the midsize X5, the X7 is a large luxury SUV that comes standard with three rows of seating (a third row is optional on the X5). Since it's larger than the X5, the X7 has more room in the third row and accommodates big families a bit better.

The standard X7 xDrive40i is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine that produces 335 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque. If you want to up the performance, you can go with the xDrive50i, which uses a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that puts out 456 hp and 479 lb-ft. And if that's not enough, the X7 M50i offers a more powerful version of the same 4.4-liter V8, pumping out 523 hp and 553 lb-ft.

There are no significant changes to the majority of X7 trims. It maintains a long list of luxurious standard features, along with high-end options including BMW's automated parking system and a dual-screen rear entertainment system. There will be, however, an ultra-plush even-higher-performance version of the X7 made available with all sorts of upgrades: the 2021 Alpina XB7. The XB7 is considered its own model, so it's reviewed separately, but it'll basically be an X7 with even more power and more available equipment. There's also the new Dark Shadow variant, a limited-edition model featuring a matte gray paint scheme, black exterior trim, and blue seats and headliner. Only 600 will be available worldwide and just 75 are destined for the U.S.