What is the Buick Envision?

The 2023 Buick Envision is a bit of an in-betweener. It's a compact luxury SUV that offers a well-built interior, impressive acceleration and an impressive ride quality, but it's not quite as plush as some of its rivals. It's more upscale than offerings from manufacturers such as Honda or Ford, but it falls behind most of its luxury competitors — vehicles like the Genesis GV70, BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC.

The Envision was completely redesigned in 2021, so there are no significant changes for 2023. There is, however, quite a bit of standard equipment on all of the Envision's three trim levels. You'll find standard driver aids like forward collision warning with automatic braking and blind-spot monitoring, which is nice at the Envision's relatively low price. Overall storage space (including its small-item storage) is about average for the class, as is this Buick's performance when it comes to spirited driving. If you think of the Envision as an SUV with a bit more luxury than a standard SUV, it's relatively appealing. But if you're looking for a truly premium experience, we recommend checking out other options first.