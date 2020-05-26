2021 MINI Countryman Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 05/26/2020

The 2021 Mini Countryman is the largest and most expensive vehicle in the Mini portfolio. While other Minis are appropriately small, the Countryman can effortlessly seat adults in both rows. The Countryman's cargo area offers a decent amount of space, making it more usable day to day than its siblings.

The current Countryman has been on sale for a few years now, so Mini is seeing fit to update this small SUV for 2021. On the outside, there's a new grille that lacks the previous chrome highlights and new taillights that bear a design meant to recall the British Union Jack flag. Inside, Mini expands the list of available veneers and leather upholstery designs. There's also a new digital instrument panel on the options list.

These tweaks, combined with last year's powertrain enhancements, are together the most substantial changes for the second-generation Countryman since it launched in 2017. That said, the additions for 2021 are largely cosmetic. If you're in the market for a premium small SUV now, the 2020 Mini Countryman is still worth a look.