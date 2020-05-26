  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Countryman
  4. 2021 MINI Countryman

2021 MINI Countryman

Release Date

  • Summer 2020

What to expect

  • New grille and taillight design
  • Additional interior trim options
  • Part of the second Countryman generation introduced for 2017
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
MINI Countryman for Sale
2018
2017
Price Range
Starting at $30,000 (estimated)
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2021 MINI Countryman Review
by the Edmunds Experts05/26/2020

What is the Countryman?

The 2021 Mini Countryman is the largest and most expensive vehicle in the Mini portfolio. While other Minis are appropriately small, the Countryman can effortlessly seat adults in both rows. The Countryman's cargo area offers a decent amount of space, making it more usable day to day than its siblings.

The current Countryman has been on sale for a few years now, so Mini is seeing fit to update this small SUV for 2021. On the outside, there's a new grille that lacks the previous chrome highlights and new taillights that bear a design meant to recall the British Union Jack flag. Inside, Mini expands the list of available veneers and leather upholstery designs. There's also a new digital instrument panel on the options list.

These tweaks, combined with last year's powertrain enhancements, are together the most substantial changes for the second-generation Countryman since it launched in 2017. That said, the additions for 2021 are largely cosmetic. If you're in the market for a premium small SUV now, the 2020 Mini Countryman is still worth a look.

Edmunds says

The Mini Countryman is slightly refreshed for 2021, featuring a redesigned grille, new taillights and several interior enhancements. However, since the upgrades are largely cosmetic, we think it's worth considering the 2020 model if you want to score a deal.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 MINI Countryman.

Trending topics in reviews

    Related Countryman Articles

    Related 2021 MINI Countryman info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model