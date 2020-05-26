2021 MINI Countryman
Release Date
- Summer 2020
What to expect
- New grille and taillight design
- Additional interior trim options
- Part of the second Countryman generation introduced for 2017
What is the Countryman?
The 2021 Mini Countryman is the largest and most expensive vehicle in the Mini portfolio. While other Minis are appropriately small, the Countryman can effortlessly seat adults in both rows. The Countryman's cargo area offers a decent amount of space, making it more usable day to day than its siblings.
The current Countryman has been on sale for a few years now, so Mini is seeing fit to update this small SUV for 2021. On the outside, there's a new grille that lacks the previous chrome highlights and new taillights that bear a design meant to recall the British Union Jack flag. Inside, Mini expands the list of available veneers and leather upholstery designs. There's also a new digital instrument panel on the options list.
These tweaks, combined with last year's powertrain enhancements, are together the most substantial changes for the second-generation Countryman since it launched in 2017. That said, the additions for 2021 are largely cosmetic. If you're in the market for a premium small SUV now, the 2020 Mini Countryman is still worth a look.
Edmunds says
The Mini Countryman is slightly refreshed for 2021, featuring a redesigned grille, new taillights and several interior enhancements. However, since the upgrades are largely cosmetic, we think it's worth considering the 2020 model if you want to score a deal.
