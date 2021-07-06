The electric motor is fed by a 14.1-kWh battery pack that Bentley says will deliver more than 24 miles of EV range on a single charge. Bear in mind that this figure is derived from the European WLTP standard rather than the EPA test that we use in the States. EPA estimates are generally lower than those under the WLTP rules, so don't be surprised if the Flying Spur's EPA-estimated electric-only range ends up being closer to 20 miles on a charge.

Of course, the aforementioned V8 and W12 engines are still available just in case you aren't ready to take the PHEV plunge. Notably, the Flying Spur's chief rivals — the Mercedes-Maybach S 560 and Rolls-Royce Ghost — are only sold with thirsty gas engines.