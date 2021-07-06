What is the Flying Spur?
Bentley's lineup currently consists of three vehicles: an SUV (Bentayga), a coupe/convertible (Continental GT) and a classically Bentley body style — the Flying Spur sedan. Last redesigned just two years ago, the new Flying Spur debuted with a massively powerful 12-cylinder engine underhood. For 2021, a V8 joined the lineup, giving buyers the opportunity to select a Flying Spur that was less expensive, lighter and consumed less fuel in exchange for slightly slower acceleration.