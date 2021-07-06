  1. Home
2022 Bentley Flying Spur

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting around $200,000
  • New plug-in hybrid powertrain added to Flying Spur lineup
  • Flying Spur is now the second hybrid in Bentley's stable
  • Plug-in's combined output of 536 horsepower is marginally less potent than the V8
  • Part of the third Flying Spur generation introduced for 2020
2022 Bentley Flying Spur Review
The Next Step Toward Bentley's Electric Future
Cameron Rogers
7/6/2021
What is the Flying Spur?

Bentley's lineup currently consists of three vehicles: an SUV (Bentayga), a coupe/convertible (Continental GT) and a classically Bentley body style — the Flying Spur sedan. Last redesigned just two years ago, the new Flying Spur debuted with a massively powerful 12-cylinder engine underhood. For 2021, a V8 joined the lineup, giving buyers the opportunity to select a Flying Spur that was less expensive, lighter and consumed less fuel in exchange for slightly slower acceleration.

But neither of these thirsty powertrains was truly in line with Bentley's recently unveiled Beyond100 strategy — a plan to make all Bentleys plug-in hybrids or fully electric by 2026. With the future of the brand in mind, the 2022 Bentley Flying Spur will be available for the first time as a PHEV with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Here's everything we know about the newly green Flying Spur.

What's under the Flying Spur's hood?

The Flying Spur PHEV's primary power source is a turbocharged 2.9-liter V6. On its own, this gasoline engine produces 410 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. It is joined by an electric motor that develops 134 hp and 295 lb-ft. Total combined output of the gas engine and electric motor stands at 536 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque; both figures are just shy of the V8's 542 hp and 568 lb-ft. Bentley says the plug-in will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds, or just one-tenth of a second slower than the V8. EPA fuel economy estimates haven't been released yet, but it's safe to say that the PHEV will be just as quick as its eight-cylinder sibling but should offer significantly decreased fuel consumption.

The electric motor is fed by a 14.1-kWh battery pack that Bentley says will deliver more than 24 miles of EV range on a single charge. Bear in mind that this figure is derived from the European WLTP standard rather than the EPA test that we use in the States. EPA estimates are generally lower than those under the WLTP rules, so don't be surprised if the Flying Spur's EPA-estimated electric-only range ends up being closer to 20 miles on a charge.

Of course, the aforementioned V8 and W12 engines are still available just in case you aren't ready to take the PHEV plunge. Notably, the Flying Spur's chief rivals — the Mercedes-Maybach S 560 and Rolls-Royce Ghost — are only sold with thirsty gas engines.

How's the Flying Spur's interior?

In a word: immaculate. The Flying Spur's cabin is trimmed from roof to floor in supple leathers, rich woods and acres of knurled chrome. This Bentley is a seriously expensive machine, but the quality of the materials and expert craftsmanship on display will leave no doubt that the money is well spent. Everywhere you look, there are thoughtfully executed touches that elevate the Flying Spur over lesser Mercedes, Audi and BMW models. Where else but in a Bentley will you find a rotating center display that allows you to hide the 12.3-inch central touchscreen behind a koa veneer?

The Bentley's size is impressive but not overwhelming. A long wheelbase provides acres of legroom in both rows, and tall passengers will enjoy the ample amount of space above their heads. A high beltline translates to narrow windows that can be tricky to see out of, but the Flying Spur's impressive tech features (such as a 360-degree camera and automated parking) make it easy to place on the highway or in a crowded parking lot.

EdmundsEdmunds says

Bentley takes another step toward its electrified future with the 2022 Bentley Flying Spur plug-in hybrid. We can't wait to see how Mercedes-Maybach and Rolls-Royce will respond.

Consumer reviews

