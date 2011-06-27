  1. Home
2015 Volkswagen Passat Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,533$8,366$10,227
Clean$6,254$8,016$9,776
Average$5,698$7,317$8,874
Rough$5,141$6,618$7,972
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat V6 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,520$13,108$15,749
Clean$10,072$12,560$15,055
Average$9,176$11,465$13,665
Rough$8,279$10,370$12,276
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,012$12,394$14,829
Clean$9,586$11,877$14,174
Average$8,733$10,841$12,866
Rough$7,880$9,805$11,558
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,386$11,571$13,807
Clean$8,986$11,088$13,198
Average$8,187$10,121$11,980
Rough$7,387$9,154$10,762
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,485$12,014$14,588
Clean$9,081$11,512$13,944
Average$8,273$10,508$12,658
Rough$7,465$9,504$11,371
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,596$13,106$15,673
Clean$10,145$12,558$14,981
Average$9,242$11,463$13,599
Rough$8,339$10,368$12,216
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,675$12,063$14,501
Clean$9,263$11,559$13,861
Average$8,439$10,551$12,582
Rough$7,615$9,543$11,303
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,995$9,970$11,985
Clean$7,655$9,553$11,457
Average$6,973$8,720$10,399
Rough$6,292$7,887$9,342
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,447$7,512$8,623
Clean$6,172$7,198$8,243
Average$5,623$6,570$7,482
Rough$5,074$5,942$6,722
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,484$10,812$13,179
Clean$8,123$10,361$12,597
Average$7,400$9,457$11,435
Rough$6,677$8,553$10,272
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,896$8,883$10,898
Clean$6,603$8,512$10,417
Average$6,015$7,769$9,456
Rough$5,428$7,027$8,495
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,004$9,974$11,985
Clean$7,663$9,557$11,457
Average$6,981$8,723$10,399
Rough$6,299$7,890$9,342
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,664$11,030$13,434
Clean$8,295$10,569$12,841
Average$7,557$9,647$11,656
Rough$6,819$8,725$10,471
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,865$12,337$14,858
Clean$9,445$11,822$14,203
Average$8,604$10,791$12,892
Rough$7,764$9,760$11,582
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,060$9,105$11,178
Clean$6,759$8,724$10,685
Average$6,157$7,963$9,698
Rough$5,556$7,202$8,712
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,303$10,513$12,761
Clean$7,950$10,074$12,198
Average$7,242$9,195$11,072
Rough$6,535$8,317$9,947
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,024$8,910$10,827
Clean$6,725$8,538$10,350
Average$6,127$7,793$9,395
Rough$5,528$7,048$8,440
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,325$10,478$12,670
Clean$7,970$10,040$12,111
Average$7,261$9,164$10,993
Rough$6,552$8,289$9,876
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,813$11,105$13,439
Clean$8,438$10,641$12,846
Average$7,687$9,713$11,660
Rough$6,936$8,785$10,475
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,783$11,088$13,434
Clean$8,409$10,625$12,841
Average$7,661$9,698$11,656
Rough$6,913$8,771$10,471
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,221$10,451$12,718
Clean$7,871$10,015$12,157
Average$7,171$9,141$11,035
Rough$6,470$8,268$9,913
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,594$9,618$11,678
Clean$7,270$9,216$11,162
Average$6,623$8,412$10,132
Rough$5,976$7,608$9,102
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,282$9,301$11,351
Clean$6,972$8,912$10,851
Average$6,351$8,135$9,849
Rough$5,731$7,358$8,848
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Volkswagen Passat on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,603 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,512 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Volkswagen Passat. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Volkswagen Passat and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Volkswagen Passat ranges from $5,428 to $10,898, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Volkswagen Passat is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.