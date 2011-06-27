Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,533
|$8,366
|$10,227
|Clean
|$6,254
|$8,016
|$9,776
|Average
|$5,698
|$7,317
|$8,874
|Rough
|$5,141
|$6,618
|$7,972
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat V6 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,520
|$13,108
|$15,749
|Clean
|$10,072
|$12,560
|$15,055
|Average
|$9,176
|$11,465
|$13,665
|Rough
|$8,279
|$10,370
|$12,276
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,012
|$12,394
|$14,829
|Clean
|$9,586
|$11,877
|$14,174
|Average
|$8,733
|$10,841
|$12,866
|Rough
|$7,880
|$9,805
|$11,558
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,386
|$11,571
|$13,807
|Clean
|$8,986
|$11,088
|$13,198
|Average
|$8,187
|$10,121
|$11,980
|Rough
|$7,387
|$9,154
|$10,762
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,485
|$12,014
|$14,588
|Clean
|$9,081
|$11,512
|$13,944
|Average
|$8,273
|$10,508
|$12,658
|Rough
|$7,465
|$9,504
|$11,371
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,596
|$13,106
|$15,673
|Clean
|$10,145
|$12,558
|$14,981
|Average
|$9,242
|$11,463
|$13,599
|Rough
|$8,339
|$10,368
|$12,216
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,675
|$12,063
|$14,501
|Clean
|$9,263
|$11,559
|$13,861
|Average
|$8,439
|$10,551
|$12,582
|Rough
|$7,615
|$9,543
|$11,303
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,995
|$9,970
|$11,985
|Clean
|$7,655
|$9,553
|$11,457
|Average
|$6,973
|$8,720
|$10,399
|Rough
|$6,292
|$7,887
|$9,342
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,447
|$7,512
|$8,623
|Clean
|$6,172
|$7,198
|$8,243
|Average
|$5,623
|$6,570
|$7,482
|Rough
|$5,074
|$5,942
|$6,722
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,484
|$10,812
|$13,179
|Clean
|$8,123
|$10,361
|$12,597
|Average
|$7,400
|$9,457
|$11,435
|Rough
|$6,677
|$8,553
|$10,272
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,896
|$8,883
|$10,898
|Clean
|$6,603
|$8,512
|$10,417
|Average
|$6,015
|$7,769
|$9,456
|Rough
|$5,428
|$7,027
|$8,495
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,004
|$9,974
|$11,985
|Clean
|$7,663
|$9,557
|$11,457
|Average
|$6,981
|$8,723
|$10,399
|Rough
|$6,299
|$7,890
|$9,342
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,664
|$11,030
|$13,434
|Clean
|$8,295
|$10,569
|$12,841
|Average
|$7,557
|$9,647
|$11,656
|Rough
|$6,819
|$8,725
|$10,471
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,865
|$12,337
|$14,858
|Clean
|$9,445
|$11,822
|$14,203
|Average
|$8,604
|$10,791
|$12,892
|Rough
|$7,764
|$9,760
|$11,582
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,060
|$9,105
|$11,178
|Clean
|$6,759
|$8,724
|$10,685
|Average
|$6,157
|$7,963
|$9,698
|Rough
|$5,556
|$7,202
|$8,712
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,303
|$10,513
|$12,761
|Clean
|$7,950
|$10,074
|$12,198
|Average
|$7,242
|$9,195
|$11,072
|Rough
|$6,535
|$8,317
|$9,947
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,024
|$8,910
|$10,827
|Clean
|$6,725
|$8,538
|$10,350
|Average
|$6,127
|$7,793
|$9,395
|Rough
|$5,528
|$7,048
|$8,440
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,325
|$10,478
|$12,670
|Clean
|$7,970
|$10,040
|$12,111
|Average
|$7,261
|$9,164
|$10,993
|Rough
|$6,552
|$8,289
|$9,876
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,813
|$11,105
|$13,439
|Clean
|$8,438
|$10,641
|$12,846
|Average
|$7,687
|$9,713
|$11,660
|Rough
|$6,936
|$8,785
|$10,475
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,783
|$11,088
|$13,434
|Clean
|$8,409
|$10,625
|$12,841
|Average
|$7,661
|$9,698
|$11,656
|Rough
|$6,913
|$8,771
|$10,471
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,221
|$10,451
|$12,718
|Clean
|$7,871
|$10,015
|$12,157
|Average
|$7,171
|$9,141
|$11,035
|Rough
|$6,470
|$8,268
|$9,913
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,594
|$9,618
|$11,678
|Clean
|$7,270
|$9,216
|$11,162
|Average
|$6,623
|$8,412
|$10,132
|Rough
|$5,976
|$7,608
|$9,102
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,282
|$9,301
|$11,351
|Clean
|$6,972
|$8,912
|$10,851
|Average
|$6,351
|$8,135
|$9,849
|Rough
|$5,731
|$7,358
|$8,848