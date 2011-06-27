Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat Consumer Reviews

A solid and reliable car that should endure creese5 , 03/16/2015 TDI SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) 62 of 62 people found this review helpful The conservative but stylish european-esque design should keep this car looking fresh while many competitors designs become dates looking over the years. The ride quality is solid without being too stiff. The thing I love about this car the most is the fuel economy of the TDI, VW certainly undersells the MPG. Most long term reviews state that they easily exceeded the MPG rating, and that's been true for us. Our typical combined MPG during a normal driving day is right at 40mpg. The interior is massive compared to other's in the midsize class. I'm 6'2" and this is the first car in which I didn't have to put the driver's seat all the way back and I can stretch my legs out in the rear Report Abuse

Thank you Bambi Phil Comstock , 11/27/2015 Limited Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 50 of 50 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd passat.My previous 2006,v-6 model gave its life when a deer tried to occupy the same space.It had 163K miles and was fit for 100K more.Sorry to give it up,but my luck,I was 10 miles from a vw dealership and it was the end of the month(deal time).Took a step down on options but went from 28 mpg on premium to 1.8 tsi limited on regular.I'm old,and drive pretty easy,84 freeway miles a day.I'm tickling 40mpg.The new Passat is almost paying for itself(low payments).I love this new Passat.I'ts comfortable, quick enough and very sure footed in the first Wisconsin snow. This car is a great cruiser,a little softer ride than the '06 but still sporty,I don't feel the expansion joints like in the old one.Our other car is an Acura TSL,nice,but everyone in our family prefers driving the VW's.Hope this helps. as of 12/26/17,still lovin it.No issues at 43000 mi.As of 6/26/18,54K on odometer,still happy.Brakes feel like I have a bad rotor,really?,I never use them,90% freeway.But thats my only complaint.No other issues,still love driving it,hope it lasts a long time.Oh ya,I moved up an age bracket.Acura traded for a Jeep Unlimited. As of 12/28/19....63K ,Yep,bad rear rotor,that and oil changes are my only expense so far.I really am very happy with it,still love driving it. As of 1/4/2020,86,000 mi. auto trans fluid changed at 64,000mi.(scheduled)$375. I still enjoy the drive,still getting 38-40mpg hwy with soft foot,32-34 when I'm on it hard.Paying it off this mo.,ultra cheap car to own,watch out Bambi, I hope to be driving this car deep into retirement! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Solid, Well-designed and great MPG jklo16 , 06/18/2015 TDI SEL 2.0 is a very good highway car in the $30k range with a strong turbo assisted diesel and great milage. In eight months, I am approaching 18k miles and am averaging 42 mpg which includes a good mix of bumper to bumper stop and go Tollway driving as well as open highway cruising. As pro reviewers stated, it's solid and very roomy. The radio display is a bit boring with a basic red on black display and the response time is slow from pressing the touch screen to seeing anything happen. ( The screen is not an iPad) The Fender stereo setup is decent for the price range.

Love this car!! sparky1962 , 07/07/2015 TDI SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful Love my 2015 TDI SEL Passat. The gas mileage is so good I wonder why people even consider hybrids. I average 40MPH and consistently get 49 highway. Comfort, performance,build quality. This car has all the bases covered.The Fender Sound system is really nice. The back seat is extremely roomy for a car this size. If there is a gripe it is the lag of the rearview camera when the car is started. But being a diesel the car should idle a bit before leaving anyways. Perhaps that is why it does that. But that is being really picky. Some say the styling isn't in your face enough, I say class doesn't need to be in your face.This car's looks are timeless & will look as good in 10 years as it does now.