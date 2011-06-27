Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Passat Komfort 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,072
|$4,460
|$5,366
|Clean
|$2,834
|$4,119
|$4,953
|Average
|$2,358
|$3,437
|$4,127
|Rough
|$1,882
|$2,755
|$3,301
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Passat Komfort SULEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 10/09 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,012
|$4,437
|$5,368
|Clean
|$2,779
|$4,098
|$4,955
|Average
|$2,312
|$3,419
|$4,129
|Rough
|$1,845
|$2,741
|$3,303
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Passat Komfort 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,969
|$4,219
|$5,034
|Clean
|$2,739
|$3,896
|$4,647
|Average
|$2,279
|$3,251
|$3,872
|Rough
|$1,819
|$2,606
|$3,097
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Passat Komfort PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,794
|$3,976
|$4,748
|Clean
|$2,577
|$3,672
|$4,383
|Average
|$2,144
|$3,064
|$3,652
|Rough
|$1,711
|$2,456
|$2,922
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Passat Komfort PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,974
|$4,580
|$5,627
|Clean
|$2,744
|$4,230
|$5,194
|Average
|$2,283
|$3,530
|$4,328
|Rough
|$1,822
|$2,829
|$3,462
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Passat Komfort SULEV 4dr Wagon w/Prod. End 10/09 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,171
|$4,653
|$5,619
|Clean
|$2,925
|$4,297
|$5,187
|Average
|$2,434
|$3,585
|$4,322
|Rough
|$1,942
|$2,874
|$3,457