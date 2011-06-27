Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,860
|$8,056
|$9,840
|Clean
|$5,486
|$7,550
|$9,192
|Average
|$4,737
|$6,537
|$7,897
|Rough
|$3,989
|$5,525
|$6,601
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,409
|$7,551
|$9,286
|Clean
|$5,064
|$7,077
|$8,675
|Average
|$4,373
|$6,128
|$7,453
|Rough
|$3,682
|$5,179
|$6,230
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SEL Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,887
|$7,606
|$9,020
|Clean
|$5,511
|$7,128
|$8,426
|Average
|$4,759
|$6,172
|$7,239
|Rough
|$4,007
|$5,216
|$6,051
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,200
|$6,037
|$7,519
|Clean
|$3,931
|$5,658
|$7,024
|Average
|$3,395
|$4,899
|$6,034
|Rough
|$2,859
|$4,140
|$5,044
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,523
|$6,408
|$7,931
|Clean
|$4,234
|$6,005
|$7,409
|Average
|$3,656
|$5,200
|$6,365
|Rough
|$3,079
|$4,395
|$5,321
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,097
|$5,540
|$6,717
|Clean
|$3,835
|$5,192
|$6,274
|Average
|$3,312
|$4,496
|$5,390
|Rough
|$2,789
|$3,799
|$4,506
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,628
|$5,597
|$7,173
|Clean
|$3,396
|$5,245
|$6,701
|Average
|$2,933
|$4,542
|$5,757
|Rough
|$2,470
|$3,839
|$4,812
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,637
|$5,315
|$6,668
|Clean
|$3,404
|$4,981
|$6,229
|Average
|$2,940
|$4,313
|$5,351
|Rough
|$2,476
|$3,645
|$4,473
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,990
|$8,383
|$10,321
|Clean
|$5,607
|$7,856
|$9,641
|Average
|$4,842
|$6,802
|$8,283
|Rough
|$4,077
|$5,749
|$6,924
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,397
|$7,621
|$9,418
|Clean
|$5,053
|$7,142
|$8,799
|Average
|$4,363
|$6,184
|$7,559
|Rough
|$3,674
|$5,227
|$6,319
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,252
|$6,102
|$7,594
|Clean
|$3,981
|$5,719
|$7,095
|Average
|$3,438
|$4,952
|$6,095
|Rough
|$2,894
|$4,185
|$5,095
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,954
|$7,121
|$8,868
|Clean
|$4,637
|$6,673
|$8,284
|Average
|$4,005
|$5,778
|$7,117
|Rough
|$3,372
|$4,883
|$5,949
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,556
|$6,634
|$8,309
|Clean
|$4,265
|$6,217
|$7,762
|Average
|$3,683
|$5,384
|$6,668
|Rough
|$3,101
|$4,550
|$5,574
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,400
|$5,985
|$7,273
|Clean
|$4,119
|$5,609
|$6,794
|Average
|$3,557
|$4,856
|$5,837
|Rough
|$2,995
|$4,104
|$4,880
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,933
|$5,676
|$7,082
|Clean
|$3,682
|$5,319
|$6,616
|Average
|$3,179
|$4,606
|$5,684
|Rough
|$2,677
|$3,893
|$4,752
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,578
|$7,896
|$9,770
|Clean
|$5,221
|$7,400
|$9,127
|Average
|$4,509
|$6,408
|$7,841
|Rough
|$3,797
|$5,415
|$6,555
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,677
|$6,567
|$8,096
|Clean
|$4,379
|$6,154
|$7,563
|Average
|$3,781
|$5,329
|$6,498
|Rough
|$3,184
|$4,503
|$5,432
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,279
|$6,114
|$7,595
|Clean
|$4,006
|$5,730
|$7,095
|Average
|$3,459
|$4,962
|$6,095
|Rough
|$2,913
|$4,193
|$5,096
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,224
|$7,322
|$9,020
|Clean
|$4,890
|$6,862
|$8,426
|Average
|$4,223
|$5,942
|$7,239
|Rough
|$3,556
|$5,022
|$6,051
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,568
|$6,469
|$8,004
|Clean
|$4,277
|$6,062
|$7,478
|Average
|$3,693
|$5,249
|$6,424
|Rough
|$3,110
|$4,436
|$5,370
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,693
|$4,994
|$6,052
|Clean
|$3,457
|$4,680
|$5,654
|Average
|$2,985
|$4,052
|$4,857
|Rough
|$2,514
|$3,425
|$4,061
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,962
|$6,982
|$8,615
|Clean
|$4,645
|$6,543
|$8,048
|Average
|$4,011
|$5,666
|$6,914
|Rough
|$3,377
|$4,788
|$5,780
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,824
|$8,034
|$9,827
|Clean
|$5,452
|$7,529
|$9,180
|Average
|$4,708
|$6,519
|$7,886
|Rough
|$3,964
|$5,510
|$6,593
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,699
|$5,279
|$6,555
|Clean
|$3,463
|$4,947
|$6,123
|Average
|$2,990
|$4,284
|$5,260
|Rough
|$2,518
|$3,620
|$4,397
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,693
|$6,653
|$8,238
|Clean
|$4,393
|$6,235
|$7,696
|Average
|$3,794
|$5,399
|$6,611
|Rough
|$3,194
|$4,563
|$5,527
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,996
|$7,181
|$8,943
|Clean
|$4,677
|$6,730
|$8,355
|Average
|$4,039
|$5,828
|$7,177
|Rough
|$3,401
|$4,925
|$6,000
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,893
|$6,952
|$8,615
|Clean
|$4,580
|$6,515
|$8,048
|Average
|$3,955
|$5,641
|$6,914
|Rough
|$3,330
|$4,767
|$5,780
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,025
|$5,726
|$7,099
|Clean
|$3,768
|$5,366
|$6,631
|Average
|$3,254
|$4,646
|$5,697
|Rough
|$2,740
|$3,927
|$4,762
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,771
|$5,446
|$6,798
|Clean
|$3,530
|$5,104
|$6,350
|Average
|$3,048
|$4,420
|$5,455
|Rough
|$2,567
|$3,735
|$4,560
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,241
|$6,061
|$7,529
|Clean
|$3,970
|$5,680
|$7,034
|Average
|$3,429
|$4,918
|$6,043
|Rough
|$2,887
|$4,157
|$5,051