2012 Volkswagen Jetta Value

Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,860$8,056$9,840
Clean$5,486$7,550$9,192
Average$4,737$6,537$7,897
Rough$3,989$5,525$6,601
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,409$7,551$9,286
Clean$5,064$7,077$8,675
Average$4,373$6,128$7,453
Rough$3,682$5,179$6,230
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SEL Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,887$7,606$9,020
Clean$5,511$7,128$8,426
Average$4,759$6,172$7,239
Rough$4,007$5,216$6,051
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,200$6,037$7,519
Clean$3,931$5,658$7,024
Average$3,395$4,899$6,034
Rough$2,859$4,140$5,044
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,523$6,408$7,931
Clean$4,234$6,005$7,409
Average$3,656$5,200$6,365
Rough$3,079$4,395$5,321
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,097$5,540$6,717
Clean$3,835$5,192$6,274
Average$3,312$4,496$5,390
Rough$2,789$3,799$4,506
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,628$5,597$7,173
Clean$3,396$5,245$6,701
Average$2,933$4,542$5,757
Rough$2,470$3,839$4,812
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,637$5,315$6,668
Clean$3,404$4,981$6,229
Average$2,940$4,313$5,351
Rough$2,476$3,645$4,473
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,990$8,383$10,321
Clean$5,607$7,856$9,641
Average$4,842$6,802$8,283
Rough$4,077$5,749$6,924
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,397$7,621$9,418
Clean$5,053$7,142$8,799
Average$4,363$6,184$7,559
Rough$3,674$5,227$6,319
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,252$6,102$7,594
Clean$3,981$5,719$7,095
Average$3,438$4,952$6,095
Rough$2,894$4,185$5,095
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,954$7,121$8,868
Clean$4,637$6,673$8,284
Average$4,005$5,778$7,117
Rough$3,372$4,883$5,949
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,556$6,634$8,309
Clean$4,265$6,217$7,762
Average$3,683$5,384$6,668
Rough$3,101$4,550$5,574
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,400$5,985$7,273
Clean$4,119$5,609$6,794
Average$3,557$4,856$5,837
Rough$2,995$4,104$4,880
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,933$5,676$7,082
Clean$3,682$5,319$6,616
Average$3,179$4,606$5,684
Rough$2,677$3,893$4,752
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,578$7,896$9,770
Clean$5,221$7,400$9,127
Average$4,509$6,408$7,841
Rough$3,797$5,415$6,555
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,677$6,567$8,096
Clean$4,379$6,154$7,563
Average$3,781$5,329$6,498
Rough$3,184$4,503$5,432
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,279$6,114$7,595
Clean$4,006$5,730$7,095
Average$3,459$4,962$6,095
Rough$2,913$4,193$5,096
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,224$7,322$9,020
Clean$4,890$6,862$8,426
Average$4,223$5,942$7,239
Rough$3,556$5,022$6,051
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,568$6,469$8,004
Clean$4,277$6,062$7,478
Average$3,693$5,249$6,424
Rough$3,110$4,436$5,370
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,693$4,994$6,052
Clean$3,457$4,680$5,654
Average$2,985$4,052$4,857
Rough$2,514$3,425$4,061
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,962$6,982$8,615
Clean$4,645$6,543$8,048
Average$4,011$5,666$6,914
Rough$3,377$4,788$5,780
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,824$8,034$9,827
Clean$5,452$7,529$9,180
Average$4,708$6,519$7,886
Rough$3,964$5,510$6,593
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,699$5,279$6,555
Clean$3,463$4,947$6,123
Average$2,990$4,284$5,260
Rough$2,518$3,620$4,397
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,693$6,653$8,238
Clean$4,393$6,235$7,696
Average$3,794$5,399$6,611
Rough$3,194$4,563$5,527
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,996$7,181$8,943
Clean$4,677$6,730$8,355
Average$4,039$5,828$7,177
Rough$3,401$4,925$6,000
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,893$6,952$8,615
Clean$4,580$6,515$8,048
Average$3,955$5,641$6,914
Rough$3,330$4,767$5,780
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,025$5,726$7,099
Clean$3,768$5,366$6,631
Average$3,254$4,646$5,697
Rough$2,740$3,927$4,762
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,771$5,446$6,798
Clean$3,530$5,104$6,350
Average$3,048$4,420$5,455
Rough$2,567$3,735$4,560
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,241$6,061$7,529
Clean$3,970$5,680$7,034
Average$3,429$4,918$6,043
Rough$2,887$4,157$5,051
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Volkswagen Jetta on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,404 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,981 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
To understand if the 2012 Volkswagen Jetta is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.