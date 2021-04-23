What is the Model X?

Tesla's futuristic Model X SUV has been around for more than five years yet it still turns heads, even before the falcon-wing rear doors open up. This electric SUV has no match among rivals when it comes to acceleration. And all that power and those otherworldly looks come backed, impressively, by more than 350 miles of range.

For 2021, Tesla gave the Model X a face-lift inside and out so we're not expecting anything major to change for 2022. But we could imagine the bonkers Plaid+ trim from the Model S making its way into the Model X lineup. If you're not familiar with Plaid+, Tesla says it will give the Model S 520 miles of range and about 1,100 horsepower. Tesla does have a flair for the dramatic, so if the automaker can offer an 1,100-horsepower SUV, we think it'll do it.