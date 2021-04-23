  1. Home
2022 Tesla Model X

Release Date: Early 2022
Estimated Price: Starting at $92,000 (estimated)
  • Ultra-high-performance Plaid+ trim could be added
  • Part of the first Model X generation introduced for 2016
2022 Tesla Model X Review
by the Edmunds Experts
04/23/2021
What is the Model X?

Tesla's futuristic Model X SUV has been around for more than five years yet it still turns heads, even before the falcon-wing rear doors open up. This electric SUV has no match among rivals when it comes to acceleration. And all that power and those otherworldly looks come backed, impressively, by more than 350 miles of range.

For 2021, Tesla gave the Model X a face-lift inside and out so we're not expecting anything major to change for 2022. But we could imagine the bonkers Plaid+ trim from the Model S making its way into the Model X lineup. If you're not familiar with Plaid+, Tesla says it will give the Model S 520 miles of range and about 1,100 horsepower. Tesla does have a flair for the dramatic, so if the automaker can offer an 1,100-horsepower SUV, we think it'll do it.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Model X remains a unique vehicle and we don't expect Tesla to make any major changes for 2022. It's in the realm of possibility that it could expand the trim lineup with the Plaid+ to offer one of the fastest SUVs on the planet. But if you're interested in a Model X now, we don't see any reason to pass up the 2021 model. If you're a fan of EVs, don't forget to check out our real-world EV range tests and stay with Edmunds for the latest news and expert reviews on electric vehicles.

