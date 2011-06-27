Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,420
|$2,500
|$3,081
|Clean
|$1,256
|$2,215
|$2,732
|Average
|$930
|$1,646
|$2,034
|Rough
|$603
|$1,077
|$1,335
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLI VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,981
|$3,992
|$5,073
|Clean
|$1,753
|$3,537
|$4,498
|Average
|$1,297
|$2,629
|$3,348
|Rough
|$841
|$1,721
|$2,198
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,449
|$2,443
|$2,977
|Clean
|$1,282
|$2,165
|$2,639
|Average
|$949
|$1,609
|$1,965
|Rough
|$615
|$1,053
|$1,290
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,293
|$2,226
|$2,727
|Clean
|$1,145
|$1,972
|$2,418
|Average
|$847
|$1,466
|$1,800
|Rough
|$549
|$959
|$1,182
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,368
|$2,436
|$3,011
|Clean
|$1,211
|$2,159
|$2,670
|Average
|$896
|$1,604
|$1,987
|Rough
|$581
|$1,050
|$1,305
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,227
|$2,207
|$2,734
|Clean
|$1,086
|$1,956
|$2,424
|Average
|$803
|$1,454
|$1,804
|Rough
|$521
|$951
|$1,184
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,237
|$2,200
|$2,719
|Clean
|$1,095
|$1,950
|$2,411
|Average
|$810
|$1,449
|$1,795
|Rough
|$525
|$949
|$1,178
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,440
|$2,554
|$3,153
|Clean
|$1,274
|$2,263
|$2,795
|Average
|$943
|$1,682
|$2,081
|Rough
|$611
|$1,101
|$1,366
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,437
|$2,608
|$3,237
|Clean
|$1,272
|$2,311
|$2,870
|Average
|$941
|$1,718
|$2,136
|Rough
|$610
|$1,124
|$1,403
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,505
|$2,659
|$3,278
|Clean
|$1,332
|$2,356
|$2,907
|Average
|$985
|$1,751
|$2,163
|Rough
|$639
|$1,146
|$1,420
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GL 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,321
|$2,361
|$2,920
|Clean
|$1,169
|$2,092
|$2,589
|Average
|$865
|$1,555
|$1,927
|Rough
|$561
|$1,018
|$1,265
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,602
|$2,827
|$3,484
|Clean
|$1,418
|$2,505
|$3,089
|Average
|$1,049
|$1,862
|$2,299
|Rough
|$680
|$1,218
|$1,510
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,616
|$2,948
|$3,665
|Clean
|$1,430
|$2,613
|$3,250
|Average
|$1,058
|$1,942
|$2,419
|Rough
|$686
|$1,271
|$1,588
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,257
|$2,321
|$2,892
|Clean
|$1,113
|$2,057
|$2,565
|Average
|$823
|$1,529
|$1,909
|Rough
|$534
|$1,000
|$1,253
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,561
|$2,792
|$3,455
|Clean
|$1,381
|$2,474
|$3,064
|Average
|$1,022
|$1,839
|$2,280
|Rough
|$663
|$1,204
|$1,497
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,246
|$5,288
|$6,920
|Clean
|$1,987
|$4,686
|$6,135
|Average
|$1,470
|$3,483
|$4,567
|Rough
|$953
|$2,279
|$2,998
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GL 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,256
|$2,255
|$2,792
|Clean
|$1,112
|$1,998
|$2,475
|Average
|$822
|$1,485
|$1,843
|Rough
|$533
|$972
|$1,210
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,523
|$2,750
|$3,410
|Clean
|$1,347
|$2,437
|$3,024
|Average
|$997
|$1,811
|$2,251
|Rough
|$646
|$1,185
|$1,478
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,327
|$2,300
|$2,822
|Clean
|$1,174
|$2,038
|$2,502
|Average
|$869
|$1,515
|$1,863
|Rough
|$563
|$991
|$1,223
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,208
|$2,269
|$2,840
|Clean
|$1,069
|$2,011
|$2,518
|Average
|$791
|$1,495
|$1,874
|Rough
|$513
|$978
|$1,230
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,203
|$2,094
|$2,575
|Clean
|$1,064
|$1,856
|$2,283
|Average
|$787
|$1,379
|$1,700
|Rough
|$510
|$903
|$1,116
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,582
|$2,496
|$2,989
|Clean
|$1,400
|$2,212
|$2,651
|Average
|$1,035
|$1,644
|$1,973
|Rough
|$671
|$1,076
|$1,295
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,199
|$2,147
|$2,657
|Clean
|$1,061
|$1,903
|$2,356
|Average
|$785
|$1,414
|$1,754
|Rough
|$509
|$926
|$1,151
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,472
|$2,431
|$2,947
|Clean
|$1,302
|$2,154
|$2,613
|Average
|$964
|$1,601
|$1,945
|Rough
|$625
|$1,048
|$1,277