2004 Volkswagen Jetta Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,420$2,500$3,081
Clean$1,256$2,215$2,732
Average$930$1,646$2,034
Rough$603$1,077$1,335
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLI VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,981$3,992$5,073
Clean$1,753$3,537$4,498
Average$1,297$2,629$3,348
Rough$841$1,721$2,198
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,449$2,443$2,977
Clean$1,282$2,165$2,639
Average$949$1,609$1,965
Rough$615$1,053$1,290
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,293$2,226$2,727
Clean$1,145$1,972$2,418
Average$847$1,466$1,800
Rough$549$959$1,182
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,368$2,436$3,011
Clean$1,211$2,159$2,670
Average$896$1,604$1,987
Rough$581$1,050$1,305
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,227$2,207$2,734
Clean$1,086$1,956$2,424
Average$803$1,454$1,804
Rough$521$951$1,184
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,237$2,200$2,719
Clean$1,095$1,950$2,411
Average$810$1,449$1,795
Rough$525$949$1,178
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,440$2,554$3,153
Clean$1,274$2,263$2,795
Average$943$1,682$2,081
Rough$611$1,101$1,366
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,437$2,608$3,237
Clean$1,272$2,311$2,870
Average$941$1,718$2,136
Rough$610$1,124$1,403
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,505$2,659$3,278
Clean$1,332$2,356$2,907
Average$985$1,751$2,163
Rough$639$1,146$1,420
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GL 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,321$2,361$2,920
Clean$1,169$2,092$2,589
Average$865$1,555$1,927
Rough$561$1,018$1,265
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,602$2,827$3,484
Clean$1,418$2,505$3,089
Average$1,049$1,862$2,299
Rough$680$1,218$1,510
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,616$2,948$3,665
Clean$1,430$2,613$3,250
Average$1,058$1,942$2,419
Rough$686$1,271$1,588
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,257$2,321$2,892
Clean$1,113$2,057$2,565
Average$823$1,529$1,909
Rough$534$1,000$1,253
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,561$2,792$3,455
Clean$1,381$2,474$3,064
Average$1,022$1,839$2,280
Rough$663$1,204$1,497
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,246$5,288$6,920
Clean$1,987$4,686$6,135
Average$1,470$3,483$4,567
Rough$953$2,279$2,998
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GL 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,256$2,255$2,792
Clean$1,112$1,998$2,475
Average$822$1,485$1,843
Rough$533$972$1,210
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,523$2,750$3,410
Clean$1,347$2,437$3,024
Average$997$1,811$2,251
Rough$646$1,185$1,478
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,327$2,300$2,822
Clean$1,174$2,038$2,502
Average$869$1,515$1,863
Rough$563$991$1,223
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,208$2,269$2,840
Clean$1,069$2,011$2,518
Average$791$1,495$1,874
Rough$513$978$1,230
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,203$2,094$2,575
Clean$1,064$1,856$2,283
Average$787$1,379$1,700
Rough$510$903$1,116
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,582$2,496$2,989
Clean$1,400$2,212$2,651
Average$1,035$1,644$1,973
Rough$671$1,076$1,295
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,199$2,147$2,657
Clean$1,061$1,903$2,356
Average$785$1,414$1,754
Rough$509$926$1,151
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,472$2,431$2,947
Clean$1,302$2,154$2,613
Average$964$1,601$1,945
Rough$625$1,048$1,277
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Volkswagen Jetta on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,086 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,956 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Jetta is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,086 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,956 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,086 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,956 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Volkswagen Jetta. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Volkswagen Jetta and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Volkswagen Jetta ranges from $521 to $2,734, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Volkswagen Jetta is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.