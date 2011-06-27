Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Consumer Reviews

1st VW - 1st diesel marltonman , 08/22/2014 20 of 21 people found this review helpful I was looking for a 2 door hatchback on Edmonds.com and frankly, didn't know the Beetle was a hatchback. After reading the general reviews I concentrated on the TDI rather than the gas 2.0 Turbo as it requires premium gas. (I have a fairly long commute) I test drove the TDI as was totally impressed with the ride. This car is tight. My biggest concern was how the TDI would handle acceleration onto the interstate and passing at high speed.... Wow! This car can keep up with anything. The fit and finish is excellent and you can't beat the styling. I bought it on the spot. I've only had it a month but I can't say anything negative about it. It's a kick to drive. Report Abuse

A Very Satisfied Husband and Wife Francis J Wanat Jr , 03/28/2016 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful For the price and condition this was a fantastic purchase. My first car forty- six years ago was a Beetle Bug and although the air-cooled engine is no longer, the reliability and technology are very much in the product. My wife and I have no regrets. We have a loaded SUV and she claimed the Bug as hers before we returned home from the purchase. It was also a wonderful purchase experience as we were already qualified for credit and knew what we wanted having done extensive on-lineresearch.I One year later - March, 2017 My wife and I are still very satisfied with the Beetle and could not be happier. It is a second vehicle that we garage for about six months of the year as we go north to Maine with our SUV. That being said, we put 3,000+ mph on it and are more than pleased. It is a very good product which has protected its reliability. It is true that my first was German made and this was manufactured in Mexico, but VW has certainly maintained the integrity of the Bug!!! We traded our former Beetle for another one a year older with lower mileage. It has been another year and our new "Bug" is just as loved and appreciated. It's a 2013 convertible with about 26,500 miles at present that we affectionately refer to as our "Platinum Grey Ghost". We try to keep it well maintained and have no plans to either sell or trade it. Another WONDERFUL car and if I can hyperbolize, an integral family member!!! My wife always had her heart set on a convertible. It was in mint condition so we traded our other. It seems another year has come and gone when I hear from you folks at Edmunds. The 2013 convertible beetle has been garage for almost five months which is kosher. We return to Florida on October 23 and that is the due date to place the "bug" back on the road. In turn, our Santa Fe Sport will go into the garage only to be used for a periodic long drive with the pooches. As to our grey ghost, it will get a fresh oil change and will probably do another three thousand of so miles before being stored for another five months or so. She will probably not the 30,000 mile mark between November and April. I am about to turn seventy-one and still find the Beetle a fun car to drive. I find it an easy car to enter and exit. It gets me a zippy go being a 2.5 five cylinder. I loved the Tornado Red 2014, but my wife always wanted a convertible and what better place to have one but central Florida. If there is any drawback, it is that it does not have anywhere the cargo space of the former red devil. Nevertheless, it has everything my wife and I need and she is extremely happy with it. That is what counts after all. I look forward to washing and waxing it. It's impeccable to us and paid for....what more can I ask. As for our Hyundai SUV, it is going to turn about 50k miles by the time we drive from Maine back to our primary dogs and that is another vehicle I am extremely happy with having purchased it new. I just purchased a new set of tires for it so we are good to go. I always enjoy your auto reviews at Edmunds. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

I love this car! Stacie Towe , 09/25/2018 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This car is so fun to drive and is fantastic on mileage! It looks small but is surprisingly roomy on the interior, and thanks to the turbo, much faster than I imagined as well! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

When you're battery dies... H. J. K. , 11/07/2017 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful When you're battery dies. It's will give you every warning in the book. Key not in range. Key defective. Brake error. Parking break. When you're battery finally fails (no indication other than the key) it basically does what a normal car does. Doesn't start. Bit goes though this weird every error thing. I REPLACED THE BATTERY IN MY FOR. it was a stupid dead battery. I wasn't stupid enough to pay the reprogramming fee to discover this (99$) thank God. I needed a jump and a new battery. The car didn't indicate that at all. Runs great now. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value