2014 Volkswagen Beetle Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,626$8,375$9,975
Clean$6,354$8,023$9,536
Average$5,810$7,320$8,659
Rough$5,266$6,616$7,781
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,908$11,415$13,707
Clean$8,542$10,936$13,104
Average$7,811$9,977$11,898
Rough$7,080$9,018$10,692
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,908$11,415$13,707
Clean$8,542$10,936$13,104
Average$7,811$9,977$11,898
Rough$7,080$9,018$10,692
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,271$11,679$13,884
Clean$8,891$11,189$13,273
Average$8,130$10,207$12,051
Rough$7,369$9,226$10,830
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,549$11,949$14,147
Clean$9,157$11,447$13,524
Average$8,373$10,443$12,279
Rough$7,589$9,439$11,035
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,446$11,038$12,509
Clean$9,058$10,575$11,959
Average$8,282$9,647$10,858
Rough$7,507$8,720$9,757
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,198$10,605$12,805
Clean$7,862$10,160$12,242
Average$7,189$9,269$11,115
Rough$6,516$8,378$9,988
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Volkswagen Beetle on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Volkswagen Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,528 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,547 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Beetle is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Volkswagen Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,528 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,547 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Volkswagen Beetle, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Volkswagen Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,528 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,547 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Volkswagen Beetle. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Volkswagen Beetle and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle ranges from $5,411 to $10,850, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Volkswagen Beetle is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.