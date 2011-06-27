Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,626
|$8,375
|$9,975
|Clean
|$6,354
|$8,023
|$9,536
|Average
|$5,810
|$7,320
|$8,659
|Rough
|$5,266
|$6,616
|$7,781
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,908
|$11,415
|$13,707
|Clean
|$8,542
|$10,936
|$13,104
|Average
|$7,811
|$9,977
|$11,898
|Rough
|$7,080
|$9,018
|$10,692
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,908
|$11,415
|$13,707
|Clean
|$8,542
|$10,936
|$13,104
|Average
|$7,811
|$9,977
|$11,898
|Rough
|$7,080
|$9,018
|$10,692
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,271
|$11,679
|$13,884
|Clean
|$8,891
|$11,189
|$13,273
|Average
|$8,130
|$10,207
|$12,051
|Rough
|$7,369
|$9,226
|$10,830
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,549
|$11,949
|$14,147
|Clean
|$9,157
|$11,447
|$13,524
|Average
|$8,373
|$10,443
|$12,279
|Rough
|$7,589
|$9,439
|$11,035
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,446
|$11,038
|$12,509
|Clean
|$9,058
|$10,575
|$11,959
|Average
|$8,282
|$9,647
|$10,858
|Rough
|$7,507
|$8,720
|$9,757
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,198
|$10,605
|$12,805
|Clean
|$7,862
|$10,160
|$12,242
|Average
|$7,189
|$9,269
|$11,115
|Rough
|$6,516
|$8,378
|$9,988
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle GSR PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,499
|$11,897
|$14,092
|Clean
|$9,109
|$11,397
|$13,472
|Average
|$8,329
|$10,397
|$12,232
|Rough
|$7,550
|$9,398
|$10,992
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,388
|$11,905
|$14,208
|Clean
|$9,002
|$11,405
|$13,583
|Average
|$8,232
|$10,405
|$12,332
|Rough
|$7,461
|$9,405
|$11,082
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,808
|$8,921
|$10,850
|Clean
|$6,528
|$8,547
|$10,372
|Average
|$5,970
|$7,797
|$9,418
|Rough
|$5,411
|$7,048
|$8,463
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Premium (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,906
|$11,276
|$13,444
|Clean
|$8,540
|$10,802
|$12,853
|Average
|$7,809
|$9,855
|$11,670
|Rough
|$7,078
|$8,908
|$10,487
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,595
|$9,878
|$11,963
|Clean
|$7,283
|$9,463
|$11,436
|Average
|$6,660
|$8,633
|$10,384
|Rough
|$6,036
|$7,803
|$9,331
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,193
|$11,609
|$13,821
|Clean
|$8,816
|$11,122
|$13,213
|Average
|$8,061
|$10,146
|$11,996
|Rough
|$7,306
|$9,171
|$10,780
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,095
|$11,684
|$14,050
|Clean
|$8,722
|$11,193
|$13,432
|Average
|$7,975
|$10,211
|$12,195
|Rough
|$7,229
|$9,230
|$10,959
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,232
|$11,667
|$13,896
|Clean
|$8,853
|$11,177
|$13,284
|Average
|$8,095
|$10,196
|$12,061
|Rough
|$7,337
|$9,216
|$10,839
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,527
|$11,002
|$13,264
|Clean
|$8,177
|$10,540
|$12,680
|Average
|$7,477
|$9,616
|$11,513
|Rough
|$6,777
|$8,691
|$10,346
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,927
|$10,279
|$12,428
|Clean
|$7,602
|$9,847
|$11,881
|Average
|$6,951
|$8,983
|$10,787
|Rough
|$6,300
|$8,120
|$9,694
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,927
|$10,279
|$12,428
|Clean
|$7,602
|$9,847
|$11,881
|Average
|$6,951
|$8,983
|$10,787
|Rough
|$6,300
|$8,120
|$9,694
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,611
|$9,886
|$11,963
|Clean
|$7,298
|$9,470
|$11,436
|Average
|$6,674
|$8,640
|$10,384
|Rough
|$6,049
|$7,809
|$9,331
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,792
|$11,150
|$13,306
|Clean
|$8,431
|$10,681
|$12,720
|Average
|$7,709
|$9,745
|$11,549
|Rough
|$6,988
|$8,808
|$10,378
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,271
|$11,747
|$14,011
|Clean
|$8,891
|$11,253
|$13,395
|Average
|$8,130
|$10,266
|$12,162
|Rough
|$7,369
|$9,280
|$10,929
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,808
|$8,921
|$10,850
|Clean
|$6,528
|$8,547
|$10,372
|Average
|$5,970
|$7,797
|$9,418
|Rough
|$5,411
|$7,048
|$8,463
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,698
|$8,685
|$10,499
|Clean
|$6,423
|$8,320
|$10,037
|Average
|$5,873
|$7,590
|$9,113
|Rough
|$5,323
|$6,861
|$8,190
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,918
|$10,041
|$11,984
|Clean
|$7,593
|$9,619
|$11,457
|Average
|$6,943
|$8,776
|$10,402
|Rough
|$6,293
|$7,932
|$9,348
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,817
|$8,986
|$10,964
|Clean
|$6,537
|$8,608
|$10,482
|Average
|$5,977
|$7,853
|$9,517
|Rough
|$5,418
|$7,098
|$8,552
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T 2dr Hatchback w/Premium (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,466
|$10,666
|$12,681
|Clean
|$8,119
|$10,218
|$12,123
|Average
|$7,424
|$9,322
|$11,007
|Rough
|$6,729
|$8,426
|$9,891
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,650
|$9,471
|$11,140
|Clean
|$7,336
|$9,073
|$10,650
|Average
|$6,708
|$8,278
|$9,670
|Rough
|$6,080
|$7,482
|$8,689
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,595
|$9,878
|$11,963
|Clean
|$7,283
|$9,463
|$11,436
|Average
|$6,660
|$8,633
|$10,384
|Rough
|$6,036
|$7,803
|$9,331
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,198
|$10,605
|$12,805
|Clean
|$7,862
|$10,160
|$12,242
|Average
|$7,189
|$9,269
|$11,115
|Rough
|$6,516
|$8,378
|$9,988
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle GSR 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,498
|$12,118
|$14,515
|Clean
|$9,108
|$11,609
|$13,876
|Average
|$8,328
|$10,591
|$12,599
|Rough
|$7,549
|$9,573
|$11,321
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle GSR 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,189
|$11,751
|$14,092
|Clean
|$8,812
|$11,257
|$13,472
|Average
|$8,058
|$10,270
|$12,232
|Rough
|$7,303
|$9,283
|$10,992
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,436
|$13,234
|$15,794
|Clean
|$10,008
|$12,678
|$15,099
|Average
|$9,151
|$11,566
|$13,710
|Rough
|$8,294
|$10,454
|$12,320
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,527
|$11,002
|$13,264
|Clean
|$8,177
|$10,540
|$12,680
|Average
|$7,477
|$9,616
|$11,513
|Rough
|$6,777
|$8,691
|$10,346
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,836
|$10,132
|$12,229
|Clean
|$7,515
|$9,707
|$11,691
|Average
|$6,872
|$8,855
|$10,615
|Rough
|$6,228
|$8,004
|$9,539
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,666
|$12,258
|$14,628
|Clean
|$9,269
|$11,743
|$13,985
|Average
|$8,475
|$10,713
|$12,697
|Rough
|$7,682
|$9,683
|$11,410
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,095
|$11,684
|$14,050
|Clean
|$8,722
|$11,193
|$13,432
|Average
|$7,975
|$10,211
|$12,195
|Rough
|$7,229
|$9,230
|$10,959
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,141
|$9,327
|$11,323
|Clean
|$6,848
|$8,935
|$10,825
|Average
|$6,262
|$8,151
|$9,828
|Rough
|$5,676
|$7,368
|$8,832
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,274
|$11,851
|$14,208
|Clean
|$8,893
|$11,353
|$13,583
|Average
|$8,132
|$10,357
|$12,332
|Rough
|$7,371
|$9,362
|$11,082
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,329
|$9,416
|$11,323
|Clean
|$7,028
|$9,020
|$10,825
|Average
|$6,426
|$8,229
|$9,828
|Rough
|$5,825
|$7,438
|$8,832
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle GSR PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,498
|$12,118
|$14,515
|Clean
|$9,108
|$11,609
|$13,876
|Average
|$8,328
|$10,591
|$12,599
|Rough
|$7,549
|$9,573
|$11,321
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,198
|$10,605
|$12,805
|Clean
|$7,862
|$10,160
|$12,242
|Average
|$7,189
|$9,269
|$11,115
|Rough
|$6,516
|$8,378
|$9,988
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,539
|$9,515
|$11,323
|Clean
|$7,229
|$9,115
|$10,825
|Average
|$6,611
|$8,316
|$9,828
|Rough
|$5,992
|$7,517
|$8,832
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,734
|$10,189
|$12,428
|Clean
|$7,417
|$9,761
|$11,881
|Average
|$6,782
|$8,905
|$10,787
|Rough
|$6,147
|$8,049
|$9,694
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,582
|$12,217
|$14,628
|Clean
|$9,188
|$11,704
|$13,985
|Average
|$8,402
|$10,678
|$12,697
|Rough
|$7,615
|$9,651
|$11,410
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,198
|$10,605
|$12,805
|Clean
|$7,862
|$10,160
|$12,242
|Average
|$7,189
|$9,269
|$11,115
|Rough
|$6,516
|$8,378
|$9,988
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,595
|$9,878
|$11,963
|Clean
|$7,283
|$9,463
|$11,436
|Average
|$6,660
|$8,633
|$10,384
|Rough
|$6,036
|$7,803
|$9,331