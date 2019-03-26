2019 FIAT 500
What’s new
- New 1957 Edition exterior and interior appearance package
- Part of the first 500 generation introduced for 2012
Pros & Cons
- Nimble size for easy parking
- Fairly comfortable ride quality for a car of this size
- Lots of personality for the price
- Disappointing fuel economy given the slow acceleration
- Cramped interior
- Poor rear visibility with the convertible's top lowered
- Abarth model isn't very quick or much fun
Which 500 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The 2019 Fiat 500 answers a very specific question: What do you buy if you want a tiny car that combines a bit of nostalgia with distinct European styling? As a two-door subcompact, the 500 is certainly small. And with styling cues that clearly harken back to the original Fiat 500 of the 1950s, it's got the nostalgia and styling angle handled. But how does it do as a modern daily driver? That answer isn't as rosy.
To the 500's credit, it's one of the easiest cars you'll ever park. Its scant dimensions make it ideal for crowded cities, and its nimble nature lends an advantage in traffic. Unfortunately, those same dimensions mean your people-carrying space is limited. Most adults in the front seat will be relatively comfortable, but the back seat is basically a glorified shelf. The trunk is just as small.
Under the hood, the 500 gets an equally tiny turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine. It provides a certain amount of personality that helps the 500 feel eager and spritely around town, but the reality is that the 500 is still one of the slowest cars in the segment. Fuel economy is disappointing as well.
Ultimately, the 2019 Fiat 500 is an interesting option for subcompact shoppers, but it's not our first choice. Competitors are less expensive in many cases and offer more amenities. If you need a bit more space, we recommend looking at four-door subcompacts such as the Kia Rio or the Honda Fit. And if you've got your heart set on a two-door city car, we suggest looking at the standard Mini Cooper or even an electric Fiat 500e, which we prefer to the gasoline-powered model.
FIAT 500 models
The 2019 Fiat 500 is a small city car with seating for four, although the rear seats are only suitable for very small children. It's available as a two-door hatchback or convertible (Fiat calls this the 500C) that uses fixed roof rails and a folding center portion. Three trim levels are available: Pop, Lounge and Abarth.
All three trims are powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine that drives the front wheels. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, while a six-speed automatic is optional. In the Pop and Lounge models, the engine produces 135 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque. Abarth models receive a modest but noticeable power bump: 160 hp and 170 lb-ft.
Standard features for the Pop trim include 16-inch alloy wheels, a rearview camera, hill start assist, heated mirrors, foglights, keyless locking and unlocking, air conditioning, full power accessories, cruise control, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a 7-inch color driver information display, 50/50-split folding rear seatbacks, a tilt-only leather-wrapped steering wheel, a cargo cover, and Fiat Chrysler's Uconnect infotainment interface with a 5-inch center touchscreen, Bluetooth, voice controls, and a six-speaker Alpine audio system with an auxiliary audio input and two USB ports (one for mobile device integration, the other for charging). The Pop convertible also comes with rear parking sensors.
The Lounge trim is a bit more luxury-oriented so it includes all of the above, plus chrome exterior trim, a fixed glass roof, rear parking sensors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, automatic climate control, heated front seats, leather upholstery and satellite radio.
At the top of the Fiat 500 food chain is the performance-focused Abarth. It includes the parking sensors from the Lounge and adds a more powerful engine, a rear spoiler, sportier suspension tuning, upgraded brakes with red-painted calipers, a performance exhaust system, distinctive exterior and interior styling tweaks, premium cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped shift knob, a sport steering wheel and front floor mats.
Some of the Lounge's extra features can be added to the Pop and the Abarth as options. Other notable options include a 1957 Edition package (special colors and badging), a sunroof for coupe models, 17-inch wheels for the Abarth, a BeatsAudio sound system, a navigation system, and a variety of exterior and interior styling enhancements.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 FIAT 500.
Trending topics in reviews
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- visibility
- appearance
- ride quality
- transmission
- fuel efficiency
- engine
- maintenance & parts
- value
Most helpful consumer reviews
What I like best is the feeling of safety. That may seem paradoxical for such a small car. But being able to manouevre quickly whilst using little space is the easiest way to avoid other cars and obstacles. Quite love it.
Article missed the mark. Abarth owners don't buy this car for the vanilla conveniences of an ordinarily car. Engine drone??? This is Carl Abarth's signature exhaust sound. Fast no, quick yes, and you'll be hard pressed to find a better deal for track performance off the floor. This is an Italian car enthusiast's entry level dream. The Fiat 500 racing heritage transferred well to this modern Cinquecento, Ciao!
First, don’t believe the Edmunds review. The Abarth will be one of the funnest cars you will ever drive. It is not super quick, but it feels super quick and has a very solid suspension. At 6.9 seconds to 60 is .6 seconds faster to 60 than the base Mini Cooper, a second slower that the S. The base 500 is just .5 seconds slower to 60 than the base Cooper and at 8 seconds is faster than most of this segment. In fact, I can’t find a faster subcompact that doesn’t have an upgraded engine. The Abarth drives like an angry hornet. Geezus but it’s a riot in sport mode. Reliability has been terrific. And I see a 2019 Fiat Pop I can get for $14,500 right now. So for the money, this would be a nice ride, and it doesn’t feel cheap and flimsy.
You can't have more fun for the price. It's very reliable, has a robust network of aftermarket vendors, and it never loses its appeal. Highly underrated by the market. The top is brilliant: it still maintains body rigidity with no cowl shake. There is also far more visibility than the Mini, especially when the top is up. July 2020- still own it and still a great experience.
Features & Specs
|Pop 2dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M
|MSRP
|$16,245
|MPG
|28 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Horsepower
|135 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Abarth 2dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M
|MSRP
|$20,495
|MPG
|28 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Lounge 2dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M
|MSRP
|$19,745
|MPG
|28 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Horsepower
|135 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Retro 2dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M
|MSRP
|$19,745
|MPG
|28 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Horsepower
|135 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 500 safety features:
- ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
- Sounds an alert as the Fiat 500 approaches an object behind the car.
- ParkView Rear Backup Camera
- Displays an image of the area directly behind the car in the central touchscreen.
- Hill Start Assist
- Keeps the brakes applied even after you let your foot off the pedal while on a hill to prevent rolling backward.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Fiat 500 vs. the competition
Fiat 500 vs. Mini Hardtop 2 Door
Between the 500 and the Mini Hardtop, our choice is definitely the Mini. The Mini is roomier and more powerful yet is still nimble enough for easy parking. You'll have to pay more to get a Hardtop, but but we think it's worth the cost.
Fiat 500 vs. Kia Soul
The Kia Soul is completely redesigned for 2020. But in the last year of this generation, we still recommend the 2019 Kia Soul over the Fiat 500. Sure, it's larger and has four doors, but the Kia Soul is still small and maneuverable. Plus, it's priced reasonably and has a more appealing mix of features.
Fiat 500 vs. Kia Rio
Full of modern tech and lots of standard features, the 2019 Kia Rio is one of our favorite small hatchbacks. It has sporty handling characteristics along with an affordable price. It is also well-built for such an inexpensive car. As is the case with the Soul, the Rio is four doors, so it won't fit in some of the same tiny places that the Fiat 500 will.
FAQ
Is the FIAT 500 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 FIAT 500?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 FIAT 500:
- New 1957 Edition exterior and interior appearance package
- Part of the first 500 generation introduced for 2012
Is the FIAT 500 reliable?
Is the 2019 FIAT 500 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 FIAT 500?
The least-expensive 2019 FIAT 500 is the 2019 FIAT 500 Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $16,245.
Other versions include:
- Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) which starts at $16,245
- Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) which starts at $20,495
- Lounge 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) which starts at $19,745
- Retro 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) which starts at $19,745
What are the different models of FIAT 500?
More about the 2019 FIAT 500
2019 FIAT 500 Overview
The 2019 FIAT 500 is offered in the following submodels: 500 Hatchback, 500 Abarth, 500 Convertible, 500 C Abarth. Available styles include Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M), Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M), C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M), C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M), Lounge 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M), C Retro 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M), C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M), and Retro 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M).
What do people think of the 2019 FIAT 500?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 FIAT 500 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 500 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 500.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 FIAT 500 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 500 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 FIAT 500?
Which 2019 FIAT 500s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 FIAT 500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 FIAT 500.
Can't find a new 2019 FIAT 500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new FIAT 500 for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,452.
Find a new FIAT for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,224.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 FIAT 500?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out FIAT lease specials
