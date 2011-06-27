  1. Home
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited V8 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,697$5,271$6,069
Clean$3,313$4,723$5,450
Average$2,545$3,628$4,211
Rough$1,777$2,532$2,972
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,997$3,029$3,556
Clean$1,789$2,714$3,193
Average$1,374$2,084$2,467
Rough$960$1,455$1,741
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 V8 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,183$4,610$5,336
Clean$2,853$4,131$4,791
Average$2,191$3,173$3,702
Rough$1,530$2,214$2,613
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SR5 V8 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,875$4,143$4,787
Clean$2,576$3,712$4,298
Average$1,979$2,851$3,321
Rough$1,382$1,990$2,344
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited V8 2WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,416$4,657$5,281
Clean$3,061$4,173$4,742
Average$2,352$3,205$3,664
Rough$1,642$2,236$2,586
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,575$4,080$4,852
Clean$2,308$3,656$4,357
Average$1,773$2,808$3,366
Rough$1,238$1,960$2,376
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 V8 2WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,867$4,077$4,690
Clean$2,570$3,653$4,212
Average$1,974$2,805$3,254
Rough$1,378$1,958$2,297
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,916$4,686$5,595
Clean$2,613$4,199$5,024
Average$2,007$3,225$3,882
Rough$1,402$2,251$2,740
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,621$3,690$4,230
Clean$2,349$3,306$3,798
Average$1,804$2,539$2,935
Rough$1,260$1,772$2,071
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,750$3,772$4,288
Clean$2,465$3,380$3,850
Average$1,893$2,596$2,975
Rough$1,322$1,811$2,100
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,856$2,841$3,344
Clean$1,663$2,546$3,002
Average$1,278$1,955$2,320
Rough$892$1,364$1,637
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Toyota Tundra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,663 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,546 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Toyota Tundra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Toyota Tundra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Toyota Tundra ranges from $892 to $3,344, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Toyota Tundra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.