Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited V8 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,697
|$5,271
|$6,069
|Clean
|$3,313
|$4,723
|$5,450
|Average
|$2,545
|$3,628
|$4,211
|Rough
|$1,777
|$2,532
|$2,972
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,997
|$3,029
|$3,556
|Clean
|$1,789
|$2,714
|$3,193
|Average
|$1,374
|$2,084
|$2,467
|Rough
|$960
|$1,455
|$1,741
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 V8 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,183
|$4,610
|$5,336
|Clean
|$2,853
|$4,131
|$4,791
|Average
|$2,191
|$3,173
|$3,702
|Rough
|$1,530
|$2,214
|$2,613
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SR5 V8 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,875
|$4,143
|$4,787
|Clean
|$2,576
|$3,712
|$4,298
|Average
|$1,979
|$2,851
|$3,321
|Rough
|$1,382
|$1,990
|$2,344
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited V8 2WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,416
|$4,657
|$5,281
|Clean
|$3,061
|$4,173
|$4,742
|Average
|$2,352
|$3,205
|$3,664
|Rough
|$1,642
|$2,236
|$2,586
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,575
|$4,080
|$4,852
|Clean
|$2,308
|$3,656
|$4,357
|Average
|$1,773
|$2,808
|$3,366
|Rough
|$1,238
|$1,960
|$2,376
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 V8 2WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,867
|$4,077
|$4,690
|Clean
|$2,570
|$3,653
|$4,212
|Average
|$1,974
|$2,805
|$3,254
|Rough
|$1,378
|$1,958
|$2,297
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,916
|$4,686
|$5,595
|Clean
|$2,613
|$4,199
|$5,024
|Average
|$2,007
|$3,225
|$3,882
|Rough
|$1,402
|$2,251
|$2,740
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,621
|$3,690
|$4,230
|Clean
|$2,349
|$3,306
|$3,798
|Average
|$1,804
|$2,539
|$2,935
|Rough
|$1,260
|$1,772
|$2,071
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,750
|$3,772
|$4,288
|Clean
|$2,465
|$3,380
|$3,850
|Average
|$1,893
|$2,596
|$2,975
|Rough
|$1,322
|$1,811
|$2,100
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,856
|$2,841
|$3,344
|Clean
|$1,663
|$2,546
|$3,002
|Average
|$1,278
|$1,955
|$2,320
|Rough
|$892
|$1,364
|$1,637