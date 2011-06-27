Used 2001 Toyota Tundra Consumer Reviews
Standing the test of Time!
I bought this truck with 183,000 miles on it. It's the highest mileage vehicle I have ever owned, much less bought. I wouldn't have even considered it from any other brand, but I know Toyota has a reputation for reliability and durability so I decided I'd give it a look. I knew with my budget of about 10k I would be buying an older vehicle, but I was expecting to buy something with around 100-130k on it, not 180k, I mean, it had more miles on it then the 03 frontier I was getting rid of. I won't lie, I was a bit hesitant, but I took it to my mechanic to look through it and see what he said. He gave it a clean bill of health so I decided to take the plunge. I'm very glad I did! I have owned it for 1 year now and it currently has 205K miles on it. Everything still feels very solid on it, there are a few rattles when I go over bumps, but nothing out of the ordinary and on the highway it holds the road great and no rattles. Even the door handles still feel new when I open them (unlike the frontier I had with 99k on it) I mainly use this truck to commute to and from work, but during the warmer months I use it to haul 2 motorcycles in the bed about an hour each way to the track about once a week, and then about once a month go on an out of state trip 400-800 miles or so with the bikes in the back, and sometimes hook up a trailer with 2 more bikes on that. Can pull them down the highway at 75-80 no problem, although going up hills you need to use more pedal to keep the same speed. engine is kinda thirsty, I average between 12-14MPG with it being about 80% city, 20% highway. Just checked it today and it was 14.2. On the highway on my way from Ohio to Florida, unloaded I averaged between 17-18 MPG, and when I did the trip with the 2 bikes in the back, I averaged between 15-16. I can't be mad though, as the MPGs I get out of the 4.7 are only slightly worse than the MPGs I gout out of my 3.3 liter frontier, but I have way more power. The truck is also super comfortable, and I love being able to fold up the center console and make it a bench seat if I need to. I check my oil pretty regularly and it doesn't seem to burn a drop which I find highly amazing. The only things I have done other than change the oil is spark plugs, battery, and just today I replaced the brake booster as it started leaking at about 198k miles, however when I bought the truck it had just had a frame recall done, and they replaced the brake lines when they did the frame. The dealer I bought it from also installed a new steering rack. I say if your looking to buy one, have it checked out thoroughly, but don't let the mileage scare you off. The 4.7 motor is pretty bullet proof.
135,000 miles and loving it
I bought this truck used, but have loved it the entire time. It is comfortable for a full-size truck, and super reliable. It isn't capable of doing super heavy duty towing, but I haven't come up against anything that I need to pull, but can't - it's just not a diesel.
My Best Vehicle Ever!
I bought mine new and currently have 190,000 miles on the truck. I have replaced the timing belt, water pump, serpentine belt and and the power steering lines, all around 100K. Other than the regular maint stuff there have been NO problems only some rattles, which are because of the 2 miles of washboard road that I have driven over 6 days/ week for the last 3 years (plus driving through a small river to boot). It is the Lexus of trucks and I plan on reaching 300,000 if I continue to run synthetic oils. No real towing besides a 2500 mile move pulling a 7000lb trailer. I love this truck, and nearly bought another 2001 last year.
Finest built truck
I bought this truck with 218k from my good friend right before he passed away and he used it not only to commute around 130 miles a day but also on a farm towing full hay wagons through fields and other farm stuff. It now has 237k and in that distance the only problem I had was the starter went.Yes the exhaust manifolds leak but it's been that way since I got it one year ago. the timing belt is probably original along with the oxy sensors but I toasted a 2010 f150 5.4 triton last week with it and it didn't care. I have yet to this day found anything that my stock 01 tundra couldn't do, It still runs and stops great.
Best Truck I've Ever Owned
I've had this truck for 18 years and 210K miles. It is the most comfortable truck I've ridden in X-country. The only downside is that it not a heavy duty hauler. It's rated 1/2 ton and that is about it. Overall, the truck runs without complaint. Change the timing belt at recommended interval of 90K. The only repair not expected was a water pump leaking at 130K and a new radiator at 180K. White paint from factory does not have gel coat. If you have a choice, select another color. Check engine light is going to have to stay on because the catalytic sensors are calling for a replacement...which I won't invest in. Too expensive. Also, Airbag warning light for driver's side now on. Again, I'll let the light burn out before I start replacing airbags. Otherwise, the truck runs great and is very comfortable to drive in all conditions.
