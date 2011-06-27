Vehicle overview

In terms of sheer utility and load-carrying capabilities, a full-size pickup still reigns supreme. But not everybody needs that kind of potential, and given the sacrifices in fuel economy and maneuverability, a full-sizer would seem like a waste for some. For those drivers, plenty of cargo-hauling and off-road ability can be found in the midsize pickup segment.

Among this group, you can't do much better than the 2010 Toyota Tacoma. The Tacoma's wide-ranging appeal is due in no small part to its variety of trim levels and body styles. From the base Regular Cab as a work truck to the X-Runner for boulevard cruising and onwards to the trail-taming off-road variants, there is likely a Tacoma to fit your needs. Sturdy construction, a reputation for reliability, a well-appointed cabin and a long list of available features serve to further the Tacoma's attraction.

The Toyota Tacoma remains relatively unchanged from last year's model, debunking rumors that 2010 would see an all-new model. Returning in the same fine form is the robust 4.0-liter V6 engine, which is our recommended pick for those who plan on using their Tacomas for towing and heavy hauling duties. For those with less demanding requirements, the smaller, more fuel-efficient four-cylinder will probably suffice.

As compact-to-midsize pickups go, we like the 2010 Toyota Tacoma better than other choices like the Chevy Colorado, Dodge Dakota and Ford Ranger. Only the Nissan Frontier and its related twin, the Suzuki Equator, generally match up as equals to the Tacoma in terms of versatility, robustness and all-around performance. As such, you'll want to check out all three trucks. But a Tacoma purchase will certainly get you a well-rounded and highly capable midsize pickup that can take on just about anything you throw at it.