Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma for Sale Near Me

Tow Package (A/T) Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Chrome Rear Bumper Graphite W/Gun Metal; Fabric Seat Trim (Fd) Silver Sky Metallic Trd Off Road Package (Oc) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Toyota includes: SILVER SKY METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Very few vehicles meet the exacting standards of Certified Pre-Owned status. This Toyota Tacoma SR5 has met those standards. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Silver Sky Metallic 2017 4WD Toyota Tacoma SR5. This low mileage Toyota Tacoma has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. The Tacoma competes with other compact pickup trucks such as the Chevrolet Colorado and the Nissan Frontier. However, neither of these competitors has the reputation of Toyota. Unlike full-sized trucks, the Tacoma is small enough to make sense in both urban and suburban environments. The Tacoma can maneuver nimbly in tight parking lots, and its turning radius is kept reasonable. At the same time, the Toyota offers the kind of utility that compact SUVs can only dream of. With a broad range of customization options, the Tacoma offers a surprisingly amount of comfort, and even gives owners the kind of interior space normally found in sedans. The Tacoma is truly a do-everything vehicle. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TFCZ5AN5HX107896

Stock: HX107896

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-23-2020