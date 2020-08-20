Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma for Sale Near Me

4,703 listings
Tacoma Reviews & Specs
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Tacoma searches:

  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tacoma
  4. Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Tacoma

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Tacoma
Overall Consumer Rating
3.7179 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 179 reviews
  • 5
    (45%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (11%)
  • 1
    (13%)
Do your research...look elsewhere
Vic,09/11/2017
TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I’ve been using Toyota Tacomas as my daily drivers for the last 15 years. What has kept me coming back is the peace of mind of knowing that the vehicle has been built with quality and reliability at the forefront. I have now owned a 2017 double cab TRD sport for a year and I can attest that that is not the case anymore. In a year, my truck has been in the shop several times for issues with the drive train. First, the transmission was low on fluid from the factory and I only noticed once it would not shift. Bear in mind that the owners cannot check the transmission fluid level; this can only be done by a mechanic under specific conditions. Even after the transmission was topped off, the transmission continued to perform sluggishly which required a second visit for an ECU reflash. A third visit to the shop required replacement of the transfer case and drive shaft after it started to generate a whistling noise. Currently, the vehicle is scheduled for another visit to the shop for a rear differential recall for fluid leak due to improperly torqued bolts; bad quality control. In addition to that, the suspension is squeaking which I’ve only been able to solve temporarily by soaking the leaf springs and shocks with lubricant. I’m not a picky person and don’t mind the run of the mill features or regular glitches of the infotainment system but the constant visits to the shop are really frustrating. Truck looks great but I’m currently looking at the Colorado and F150 to trade in this piece of junk. This Tacoma is not worth the $38,000 sticker price.
Report abuse
