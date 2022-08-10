Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Rivian
  3. Rivian R1T
  4. 2023 Rivian R1T

2023 Rivian R1T

Release Date: Fall 2023
Estimated Price: Starting at $69,000

Related 2023 Rivian R1T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

Recommended

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates