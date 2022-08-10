What is the Rivian R1T?

The Rivian R1T is an all-electric pickup truck. It is not only the first vehicle produced by the Michigan-based-automaker Rivian but also the first electric pickup ever to be sold, as it beat Ford's F-150 Lightning and the Chevrolet Silverado EV to market. The R1T debuted for the 2022 model year.

The R1T doesn't slot into the traditional pickup sizes. It's smaller than your average 1500 series full-size crew-cab truck but bigger than most crew-cab trucks. It also comes in just one body configuration with a 4.5-foot cargo bed. That's still a bit short, compared to the beds of gasoline-powered midsize trucks. However, the R1T has some useful storage features that you couldn't get in a traditional truck such as a large front trunk and unique gear tunnel. It is a trapezoidal enclosed cargo area located between the cargo bed and rear seats. The gear tunnel might come in handy to store long and thin items such as strollers or golf bags.

Since the R1T debuted so recently, we don't expect significant changes to the 2023 Rivian R1T. There may be tech features added or bugs eliminated via a software update, but we don't know any specifics at this time. Rivian's CEO, RJ Scaringe, said in an email to customers that the vast majority of R1T orders were for the Adventure package with the large battery, similar to the 2022 R1T that we added to the Edmunds long-term testing fleet, so the company would prioritize those builds in 2022. The automaker will also prioritize deliveries in places that have good EV infrastructure. Customers looking for other configurations — particularly the less expensive Explore package and vehicles with the 400-plus-mile Max pack battery — should reserve their vehicles now. But given the challenges in the current supply chain and Rivian's backlog of orders, it is unclear when those configurations will be delivered.