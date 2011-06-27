  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tacoma
  4. Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(16)
Appraise this car

2014 Toyota Tacoma Review

Pros & Cons

  • Choice of four-cylinder or V6 power
  • good four-cylinder fuel economy
  • many different configurations
  • standard touchscreen
  • convenient size
  • strong resale value.
  • Low-mounted seats aren't ideal for comfort
  • engines get raucous when pushed
  • overly soft brake pedal feel.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Toyota Tacoma for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$16,350
Used Tacoma for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its three cab styles, two bed lengths and updated technology features, the 2014 Toyota Tacoma remains a class-leading midsize truck.

Vehicle overview

You wouldn't know it from the commercials on TV, but not all pickup trucks these days are thundering beasts built to tow your house off its foundation. There's also a "midsize" class of trucks, and the 2014 Toyota Tacoma is arguably its most distinguished member. For nearly a decade now, the current Tacoma has been meeting the needs of truck shoppers who value efficiency and manageable dimensions. And although the 2014 model is largely the same truck that debuted way back in 2005, the past few years have brought new technology features that keep the Tacoma feeling fresh.

The big news two years ago was the introduction of Toyota's touchscreen interface with "Entune" mobile apps and navigation, but availability was limited to the pricey Double Cab V6. Last year, a basic 6.1-inch touchscreen (sans mobile apps and navigation) became standard on all Tacoma models, even the stripped-down 4x2 Regular Cab. For 2014, the standard touchscreen is joined by an optional enhanced version for both Access and Double Cabs, and these models also offer mobile apps and navigation. The only bummer is that the Regular Cab's touchscreen can't be upgraded from the standard, no-frills specification.

Whether you care about that stuff or not, chances are you'll like the Tacoma's versatile skill set. If you just need a simple light-duty work truck, the base four-cylinder Regular Cab promises years of reliable service, and you can even get it with four-wheel drive in colder climates. If you're looking for a backseat as well, the extended Access Cab and four-door Double Cab should fit the bill, and they bring the powerful V6 engine into play. There are also two bed lengths, multiple trim packages and various dealer-installed accessories to choose from. In short, there's a Tacoma for pretty much everyone, unless you really do require the massive capabilities of a full-size truck.

If you're looking for Tacoma alternatives, there aren't many these days, though the new 2015 Chevrolet Colorado is waiting in the wings. For the 2014 model year, its only direct rival is the 2014 Nissan Frontier, which is similarly well-rounded but more basic inside -- and no longer offered in regular-cab form. The other truck on the Tacoma's radar is the 2014 Honda Ridgeline, a cleverly designed crew-cab rig with relatively limited capabilities due to its car-based underpinnings.

Overall, the Toyota remains a can't-miss choice in this sensible segment. You probably couldn't tow a space shuttle behind it, but for most real-world jobs, the Tacoma's got you covered.

2014 Toyota Tacoma models

The 2014 Toyota Tacoma is a midsize pickup truck offered in three cab configurations: Regular Cab, Access Cab (an extended cab with small rear-hinged doors) and Double Cab (crew cab). Regular and Access Cabs feature a standard 6-foot, 1-inch bed, while Double Cab models offer either a 5-foot short bed or the standard bed.

Standard features on the rear-drive (2WD) Tacoma Regular Cab include 15-inch steel wheels, a limited-slip rear differential, air-conditioning, a composite bedliner, a bed utility rail system, a cloth bench seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 6.1-inch touchscreen display and a four-speaker CD audio system with iPod/USB connectivity and an auxiliary audio jack. A sliding rear window is optional.

The 2WD Access Cab adds upgraded cloth upholstery, full carpeting, power locks and windows, front bucket seats, a center console, an overhead console, fold-up rear seats with under-seat storage, and dual rear cupholders.

The 2WD Double Cab adds black fenders, power mirrors, adjustable driver lumbar, a 60/40-split rear bench seat with adjustable headrests, rear bulkhead storage and rear climate vents.

Specifying four-wheel drive on any base Tacoma brings an increased ride height, 16-inch steel wheels, black fenders (already standard on Double Cab), an engine skid plate and front mud guards.

The PreRunner, offered in both Access and Double Cab configurations, is a rear-wheel-drive Tacoma that otherwise shares the standard features found on the 4WD Tacoma.

All Access and Double Cab models are eligible for two packages. The Convenience package adds power mirrors (Access Cab only), keyless entry, cruise control, a tinted sliding rear window and steering-wheel audio controls. The SR5 package includes those items plus chrome grille and rear bumper trim, color-keyed front bumper and fenders, foglights (V6 only), adjustable driver lumbar support (already standard on Double Cab), unique seat fabric, variable intermittent wipers, metallic-look instrument panel trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and (automatic-only) shift knob, dual sun visors with mirrors and extenders, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a rearview camera.

The SR package (PreRunner, 4WD Access Cab and 4WD Double Cab only) adds extended color-keyed exterior trim, exclusive black 16-inch alloy wheels, mirror-mounted turn signals, smoked headlights and (on V6 models) fog lights. The TRD TX Baja package adds some off-road flair with a more aggressive look, all-terrain tires, unique black alloy wheels, Bilstein shocks, a cat-back exhaust, an increased front ride height and side graphics.

V6-powered PreRunners and 4WD Tacomas are additionally eligible for the TRD Off-Road package, which includes the SR5 package plus a heavy-duty suspension with Bilstein shocks, a locking rear differential, Hill-Start Assist and Downhill Assist (4WD automatic models only), 16-inch alloy wheels, TRD graphics, a 115-volt power point in the bed and sport seats. Alternatively, these models can be equipped with the TRD Sport package, which features a sport-tuned suspension (also with Bilsteins), 17-inch alloy wheels, a hood scoop, extended color-keyed exterior trim, the bed-mounted power outlet and essentially the same interior features at the TRD Off-Road package.

Finally, the Limited package (V6 Double Cabs only) includes the SR5 package's items plus 18-inch chrome wheels, extended chrome exterior trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with an outside temperature gauge and Homelink, heated front seats, synthetic leather upholstery and a higher-resolution touchscreen with HD radio, satellite radio, a navigation system and the Entune mobile-app suite.

V6 Double Cabs can also be equipped with a premium JBL audio system that includes a subwoofer. The upgraded touchscreen is available separately on both Access and Double Cabs, with or without navigation and Entune mobile apps.

2014 Highlights

The sporty X-Runner model has been discontinued for the 2014 Toyota Tacoma, but there's a new SR appearance package that adds a little visual interest. Also, the touchscreen infotainment offerings have been enhanced, and the available rearview camera now broadcasts to the touchscreen display on all eligible models (the Access Cab previously used a small screen on the rearview mirror).

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Toyota Tacoma is available with rear- or four-wheel drive and a choice of two engines: a 2.7-liter four-cylinder or 4.0-liter V6.

All Tacomas except 4WD Double Cab models come standard with the four-cylinder engine, which is rated at 159 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on Regular and Access Cab models, while the rear-drive-only PreRunner Access and Double Cabs get a standard four-speed automatic that's optional on the others.

A Tacoma with the four-cylinder and five-speed manual returns an EPA-estimated 23 mpg combined (21 mpg city/25 mpg highway) with rear-wheel drive, dropping to 21 mpg combined (19 mpg city/24 mpg highway) with the automatic. Adding four-wheel drive yields 19 mpg combined (18 mpg city/21 mpg highway) with either transmission.

The V6 is rated at 236 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque. It isn't offered on Regular Cab models, but it comes standard with the 4WD Double Cab, and it's optional on the 4WD Access Cab and both PreRunner configurations (Access and Double Cab). The PreRunner V6 models come only with a five-speed automatic transmission, but the V6-powered 4WD Access Cab and Double Cab come standard with a six-speed manual (the five-speed automatic is optional).

The V6/automatic team yields 19 mpg combined (17 mpg city/21 mpg highway) with rear-wheel drive and 18 mpg combined (16 mpg city/21 mpg highway) with four-wheel drive. The V6/manual tandem (a 4WD-only proposition now that the X-Runner is gone) returns 17 mpg combined (16 mpg city/19 mpg highway).

In Edmunds performance testing, a 4WD Tacoma Double Cab V6 with the automatic covered zero to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds -- suitably quick for a midsize truck. Properly equipped, a Tacoma V6 can tow up to 6,500 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2014 Toyota Tacoma includes antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum) with brake assist, stability control, front-seat side-impact airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front active head restraints. A rearview camera is optional.

In Edmunds brake testing, the aforementioned Double Cab 4WD V6 stopped from 60 mph in a commendable 126 feet. A Double Cab Tacoma with the TRD TX Baja package took 143 feet to stop, a considerably longer distance but not unexpected with the all-terrain tires equipped.

In government crash testing, the 2014 Toyota Tacoma received an overall rating of four stars out of five. Double Cab models received three out of five stars for frontal crash impact protection, and all other Tacomas received four stars. Access and Double Cab Tacomas received five stars for side crash protection, while the Regular Cab scored four stars.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Tacoma its top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal offset and side crash tests, but its second-to-worst rating of "Marginal" in the roof strength test. Its seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The four-cylinder Tacoma can seem overly noisy and its performance certainly isn't going to blow anyone's doors off, but thanks to a healthy 180 pound-feet of torque, it actually packs a decent punch. This isn't a transplanted Camry engine or anything like that; it was designed specifically for truck duty, and its respectable fuel economy makes it a smart choice for small-business contractors. The V6 engine is considerably brawnier, of course, and it's a no-brainer if you plan to do any serious towing.

On paved surfaces, the 2014 Toyota Tacoma rides firmly, particularly with one of the TRD suspension setups. It's not objectionable, but it certainly lacks the Ridgeline's carlike smoothness. The soft brake pedal fails to inspire confidence, even though its measured performance is fine. Off-road, however, the Tacoma 4WD is a star, providing serious capability in an unassuming package. The comprehensive TRD Off-Road package is tempting, yet the four-cylinder 4WD Regular Cab is one of the best go-anywhere bargains you'll find.

Interior

The 2014 Toyota Tacoma has a straightforward dashboard layout that puts practicality first, including simple three-dial climate knobs that are easily turned by gloved hands. Most panels are made of hard plastic, but build quality is perennially strong. Feature content is generally impressive, headlined by the standard touchscreen display with iPod/USB and Bluetooth connectivity, which makes the Regular Cab's crank windows and manual locks seem highly incongruous.

The front bucket seats offer firm support, though some drivers may find that their low mounting points relative to the floor hampers comfort. While the Access Cab's rear jump seats are only fit for small children or cargo, the Double Cab's backseat is surprisingly adult-friendly, especially compared with the cramped crew-cab Nissan Frontier. In both cases, the rear seats flip up or fold down to provide an enclosed storage space.

The Tacoma's utility is enhanced by the standard composite bedliner, which guards against the dents and dings that typically accumulate in a truck bed. The optional bed-mounted 115-volt power outlet can be a real asset when you're on the job, and it'll also win you friends and admirers when camping or tailgating.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Toyota Tacoma.

5(62%)
4(18%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
16 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

best truck ive driven
catianelite,08/13/2014
ive had the truck for a month and a half now and just had my first oil change and so far I love it the ride is amazing soft but it is not bad when I had to go on some bumpy roads quiet on the freeway and im impressed with the engine the 2.7 has the power to merge even with cargo but great on gas too if you don't need the V6 go for the 4cyl its a great little engine nice sound system too I was impressed
sweet little truck
Garrett,03/21/2016
2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A)
I purchased my Tacoma new in spring of 2014, it was my first new car purchase. I purchased it new due to Toyota resale value is ridiculously expensive. It has been a great truck, never have had to fix anything. Going passed 85000 miles and still have not had to fix or replace anything, only complaint is brakes make a crack sound when applying for first time when driving from what I have read it’s normal and not a big deal has done it for 2 or 3 years
Perfect Truck For Me
toyotatacofan,01/14/2015
V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
TRD Sport package...perfect. I don't do crazy "off roading." But I do go off pavement in the mountains and/or hunting lease. I don't pull trailers or haul heavy loads, but I do occasionally carry bulky stuff like firewood (1/2 cord) furniture, or yard stuff (fertilizer, mulch, etc). I LOVE this truck...it's perfect. 4WD is perfect in "bad" weather like mud/snow/ice. Never been stuck or even thought about it. A little tight with two adults in front and two car seats in back, but very manageable. Engine has adequate umph, but I wish it had more (of course). Stock tires were underwhelming so I changed to BFG KO2's...which hurt the MPG a little. I get 17 MPG (mostly city). The build is solid. Doesn't feel "plasticy" like Chevy Colorado. Reliability is great...I'm easy on the miles, but I've never had to put a wrench to it, only scheduled maintenance. *** UPDATE - Still perfect truck. 28K miles - runs better now than when I bought it. Love the Blue Tooth/iPhone and iTunes compatibility. Wish list: 1) quieter - but I added off-road tires. 2) really don't care for the "weather app." I really prefer an on-board thermometer. 3) moon roof. 4) better MPG...I don't put many miles and I cost myself some mileage with the off-road tires. But I still wish it got more. 5) TRD super-charger - Toyota discontinued these. I know there are other aftermarket S/C's. But I want Toyota. I think that aftermarket kills the warranty? 6) push button start. 7) auto rear sliding window 8) leather heated seats. Bottom Line - I love it and would totally buy it again. SECOND UPDATE - Still love my '14 Tacoma, but traded at 35K miles (lease was up) for a '17 Tacoma Pro. I cannot say enough good things about my '14 Tacoma. It was the perfect truck.
By far the best vehicle I've owned!!
Brian,10/17/2017
V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
If you want a very dependable truck that will do all the things you need a mid sized truck to do don't look anywhere else. My 2014 Toyota Tacoma is solid. I've had the truck 3 years and I have 90,000 miles on it. Not a problem with it to date. I think actually it runs and drives now like the day I picked it up off the lot in 2014. I tow a 18 foot bass boat all over the country with it and haven't had an issue. I'm still on the original breaks with 40% left on the pads. Toyota is all about quality and dependable product. I'll never buy anything else!!
See all 16 reviews of the 2014 Toyota Tacoma
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
159 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 21 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
159 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 21 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
159 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 25 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
159 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Toyota Tacoma

Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma Overview

The Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma is offered in the following submodels: Tacoma Access Cab, Tacoma Regular Cab, Tacoma Double Cab. Available styles include V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), PreRunner 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A), PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A), PreRunner 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A), V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M), PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), and 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma V6 is priced between $23,499 and$29,998 with odometer readings between 50502 and124542 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma Base is priced between $13,000 and$16,350 with odometer readings between 100873 and172317 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner is priced between $14,800 and$14,800 with odometer readings between 159187 and159187 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Toyota Tacomas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Toyota Tacoma for sale near. There are currently 13 used and CPO 2014 Tacomas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,000 and mileage as low as 50502 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma.

Can't find a used 2014 Toyota Tacomas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Tacoma for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $20,755.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,004.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Tacoma for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $7,659.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,342.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Toyota Tacoma?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Tacoma lease specials

Related Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles