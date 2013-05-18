Used 2004 Toyota Tacoma for Sale Near Me
- 202,806 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,000$3,644 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, Zurich Shield $199 (paint & fabric protection) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tacoma V6 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TEHN72N74Z321478
Stock: R7092T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 191,680 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,995$1,101 Below Market
Superior GMC - Anniston / Alabama
Value Priced below the market average! ABS Brakes Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Toyota Tacoma is sure to sell fast.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TEGN92N94Z317312
Stock: G139976A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 171,933 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,791
AutoNation Chevrolet Waco - Waco / Texas
Toyota Racing Development (Trd) Offroad Pkg Pwr Pkg W/Mirrors Sr5 Color-Keyed Pkg Sliding Rear Window Daytime Running Lights Rear Seat Back Cargo Net Metallic Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet Waco is excited to offer this 2004 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Toyota Tacoma makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Toyota Tacoma PreRunner is a perfect addition to any home. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TEGN92N94Z367448
Stock: 4Z367448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 62,011 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,955
Great Lakes Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Kingsville / Ohio
Bedliner, AM/FM Stereo w/Seek Scan, Power steering. Clean CARFAX. Radiant Red 2004 Toyota Tacoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tacoma with Standard Cab, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TENL42N44Z365199
Stock: 20J147A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 109,966 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,992
Maus Nissan of North Tampa - Tampa / Florida
PREMIUM AUDIO, 2.4L I4 MPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive.Mauscare is exclusive to Maus Family Automotive. Mauscare features benefits and added options to protect and extend the life of your vehicle and includes Life Time Oil Changes, Life Time Tire Rotations, Life Time Nitrogen Refills, Battery Warranty*, Interior and Exterior Protections*, Roadside Assistance, Microbial Defense,*, Identity Protection*, VIN Etching and so much more.. Exclusions may apply, see dealer for details. Our goal is to never lose your business over price. All prices displayed do not include additional accessories or fees and costs of closing including any government, additional packages applied to vehicle, including but not limited to MausCare, federal, dealer fees, taxes, registration, dealer document, cost of accessories, emissions testing, or any other fees. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change at any time, without notice. Online pricing reflective of conditional consumer qualifications and stipulation to finance with Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation or Acura-Honda Financial services, not all applicants will be approved, offers may change at any time and may not reflect accuracy online, see dealer for most updated offers. Not all offers can be combined. Applicant may qualify for partial discount displayed by financing with another approved lender through and provided by the Dealer. Contact dealer for most current information, availability or details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tacoma with Standard Cab, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TENL42NX4Z464609
Stock: AT464609
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 327,156 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,488
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
2004 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4x4 Automatic 4-Cylinder Features Include: Tinted Windows Tilt Steering Cruise Control AM/FM/CD/Cassette Fog Lights Bed Liner Power Windows Locks and Mirrors Alloy Wheels and Air Conditioning.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tacoma with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TEWM72N44Z453432
Stock: 20793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 215,775 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
QNQ Auto Group - Ontario / California
QNQ AUTO GROUP-EASY FINANCE SPECIALISTS offers rare to find deals to meet your dream cars 2004 TOYOTA TACOMA REGULAR CAB GREAT SHAPE and excellent condition clean title clean Carfax history perfect run drive properly maintained with, recently finished with SMOG and OIL FILTER, Super Fast Air Conditioning Non-Smoker,Full Service History,Multi-Point Inspected,Never Wrecked,Powerful Strong Running Engine,Fuel Efficient,Sport Handling,Luxury Sound,Clean Exterior,Clean Interior,Free Carfax Report,Carfax Dealer Certified Used Car Carfax One Owner Certified,All prices shown are CASH prices or On Approved Tier 1 Credit(720 fico and above). Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees Please contact seller first for vehicle availability. If you are interested in financing you can submit an application online at our website QNQAUTOGROUP.COM . After you submit your application a salesperson will contact you to verify your information.Get Approved in 60 secs . Apply Now! No Hidden Fees or Costs · Rates Starting at 4.9% ·QNQ AUTO GROUP-EASY FINANCE SPECIALISTS offers rare to find deals to meet your dream cars, The Place For 2nd Chances Highlights: No Waiting, Applications Reviewed Quickly, No Fees For Application…? GET YOUR DREAM CAR WITH 0 DOWN PAYMENT ? we accepted good/bad no credit YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED DEALS FOR EVERYONE ? Get You The Lowest Monthly Payment! ? Get You The Lowest Price Guaranteed! ? Get You In The Nicest Car Possible! FOR MORE INVENTORY AND GREAT DEALS VISIT OUR WEBSITE ? www.qnqautogroup.com email?qnqautogroup@gmail.comQNQ AUTO GROUP ? (909) 781 -5319 CELL: (909) 225-2701 Address: 760 W. HOLT BLVD, ONTARIO, CA 91762
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tacoma with Standard Cab, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TENL42N74Z427887
Stock: 427887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 160,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,598
Larry H. Miller Toyota Scion of Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs / Colorado
HOME OF THE NO HASSLE PRICE ! We deliver! Buy from the comfort of your own home. Call dealer for details. Limited delivery area.Recent Arrival!Tan 2004 Toyota Tacoma V6 4WD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 3.4L V6 SMPI DOHC 3.4L V6 SMPI DOHC, 4WD. EVERY CAR CLEARLY MARKED BELOW MARKET VALUE ! Come in for a test drive today at Larry H. Miller Toyota of Colorado Springs serving Pueblo.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tacoma V6 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TEWN72N44Z371813
Stock: 4Z371813
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 146,376 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995
Panama City Toyota - Panama City / Florida
Panama City Toyota is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2004 Toyota Tacoma, Appointed with the PreRunner Trim and is finished in Radiant Red over Oak w/Cloth Seat Trim or Cloth Seat Trim w/LX or Cloth Seat Trim w/BU & LX or Cloth Seat Trim w/BU & IX or QX or Cloth Seat Trim w/QX or IX inside. Highlight features include Chrome Plated Package (Chrome Grille Surround and Chrome Plated Front & Rear Bumpers), SR5 Package w/Chrome Package (Digital Clock, Dual Fabric Sunvisor w/Mirrors & Slide, SR5 Badging, Tachometer, and Tilt Steering Wheel), TRD Off-Road Package (Locking Rear Differential, Off-Road Tuned Tokico Shocks, Rear Console Box, and TRD Off-Road Badge), and 3.4L V6 SMPI DOHC and it is ready for your consideration today! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.3.4L V6 SMPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive RWD17/19 City/Highway MPGStop in for a test drive. Thanks for checking out our inventory!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TEGN92N94Z449261
Stock: 215942A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 267,574 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,990
Windy City Motorsports - Lombard / Illinois
This 2004 Toyota Tacoma 2dr XtraCab V6 Automatic 4WD features a 3.4L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Lunar Mist Metallic with a Charcoal Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - All scheduled maintenance, Have original manuals, This Toyota is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tow Package, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, All Weather Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input, Bedliner, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, HID Headlamps, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Off Road Tires, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Running Boards, Sliding Rear Window, Split Front Bench, Sport Seats, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors, Wide Tires, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 630-620-1900 or intlcarcenterinc@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tacoma V6 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TEWN72N24Z357876
Stock: DAN088
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 146,898 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,000
Beaverton Car Company - Beaverton / Oregon
Silver 2004 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.7L I4 MPI DOHC Tacoma PreRunner, 2.7L I4 MPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD. This comes with 90 day, 3,000-mile limited warranty. ***Clean CARFAX*** Service records available. Nicely equipped with power steering, rear step bumper and much more. Recent Arrival! Qualifies for a 3 month 3k mile limited warranty. *** Â Se Habla Espanol! ***. We have several Acura, Audi, BMW, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, INFINITI, Kia, Lexus, Mercedes, Mini, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, VW and Volvo in stock. Check out our full inventory at www.beavertoncarcompany.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TESM92N24Z368504
Stock: P13716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 278,729 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,888
Courtesy Auto Sales - Cottonwood / Arizona
---ARIZONA RUST-FREE!--3-OWNERS!--4X4 SR5!---THIS TACOMA CREW CAB SR5 4X4 IS AN INCREDIBLE EXAMPLE OF A TOYOTA PRODUCT WITH LOTS OF MILES ON THE ODOMETER! MAINTAINED RELIGIOUSLY AND IT DRIVES LIKE BRAND NEW! LOADED WITH EQUIPMENT TOO! AN ARIZONA RUST-FREE TOYOTA ALSO!----------------------CALL OR EMAIL AND BUY IT NOW!--------------------INTERNET SPECIAL PRICE!--$10888.00!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tacoma V6 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TEHN72N64Z433205
Stock: 433205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 208,430 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,598
AutoNation Ford Brooksville - Brooksville / Florida
Toyota Racing Development (Trd) Offroad Pkg Pwr Pkg W/Mirrors Air Conditioning 4-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od Metallic Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Clean CarFax *** Look at what we got! A well loved and kept Crew Cab Truck and the best part is the price! Come on over today for a test drive! ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: At AutoNation Ford Brooksville, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest possible price, and this Tacoma is no exception. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TEGN92N44Z350749
Stock: 4Z350749
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 306,296 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,888
AutoNation Chevrolet Waco - Waco / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new battery! Pwr Pkg W/Mirrors Sr5 Pkg 16" X 7" Styled Steel Wheels Sliding Rear Window Daytime Running Lights Rear Seat Back Cargo Net Metallic Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2004 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner is offered by AutoNation Chevrolet Waco. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Beautiful color combination with Lunar Mist Metallic exterior over Charcoal interior making this the one to own! The Toyota Tacoma PreRunner will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TEGN92N54Z354535
Stock: 4Z354535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 107,166 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,991
Joe Machens Toyota - Columbia / Missouri
XTRA CAB - SR5 - AUTOMATIC - AIR CONDITIONING - CLEAN CARFAX Radiant Red 2004 Toyota Tacoma RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L I4 MPI DOHC2004 Toyota Tacoma RWD. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 69516 miles below market average!Serving the Columbia area, Joe Machens Toyota, located at 1180 Vandiver Drive in Columbia, MO, is your premier retailer of new and used Toyota vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today! www.joemachenstoyota.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tacoma with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TEVL52N74Z382780
Stock: TU8785
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 151,405 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,991
Audi Gainesville - Gainesville / Florida
2004 Toyota Tacoma Impulse Red Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! ***PASSED DEALER INSPECTION***, ***RECENT OIL CHANGE***, ***VEHICLE DETAILED***, **LOCAL TRADE**, 2.4L I4 MPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Impulse Red, Oak w/Cloth Seat Trim or Cloth Seat Trim w/LX or Cloth Seat Trim w/BU & LX or Cloth Seat Trim w/BU & IX or QX or Cloth Seat Trim w/QX or IX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tacoma with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TEVL52N04Z391420
Stock: G4Z391420T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 120,699 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$10,579
Larry H. Miller Liberty Toyota Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs / Colorado
We are open for business and we’re prioritizing your health and safety. Test drives delivered to your home or work, deals made over the phone or email, complimentary delivery of vehicles and paperwork. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade value. We will deliver your vehicle and paperwork.Black 2004 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 SMPI DOHC 3.4L V6 SMPI DOHC.Come see us at Southern Colorado's largest Toyota dealership!Come on over to Larry H. Miller Liberty Toyota Colorado Springs serving Monument for a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TESN92N64Z390616
Stock: 4Z390616
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,707
Garavel Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Norwalk / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tacoma V6 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TEHN72N24Z433606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
