Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma for Sale Near Me

Trust Auto is excited to offer this 2011 Toyota Tacoma 4WD Pickup Truck. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Silver Streak Mica 2011 4WD Toyota Tacoma . It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Toyota Tacoma. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Toyota Tacoma . Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. This vehicle's tires have been thoroughly inspected and are classified as like new. More information about the 2011 Toyota Tacoma: There aren't as many compact truck models on the market as there used to be, but Toyota has done a great job keeping the Tacoma competitive, up-to-date and finding recreation and performance appeal. Toyota boasts that it has more model variations than any other truck manufacturer in this class. Also with expanded standard features, such as air conditioning, included even on base models for 2011, the Tacoma is an even better value--especially when considering the model's reputation for reliability and resale value. And for those who don't have to tow much more than a small boat or trailer, the Tacoma might provide all the hauling ability you need yet feel more maneuverable for daily driving. This model sets itself apart with reputation for reliability and historically good resale value, Better maneuverability than a full-size truck, 6,500-pound towing capability, wide range of models and build combinations, and special performance and off-road variants

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TFUX4EN9BX005085

Stock: P005085_1

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-01-2020