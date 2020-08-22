Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma for Sale Near Me
- 142,652 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,486$2,376 Below Market
Premier Toyota of Amherst - Amherst / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFTX4CN9BX009796
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,441 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995$2,207 Below Market
Laura Buick GMC - Collinsville / Illinois
Recent Trade! PreRunner 4.0 V6 Double Cab RWD. Towing Package, Backup Camera, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Drop In Bedliner, Hard Tonneau Cover, Sliding Rear Window, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Tinted Windows, Alloy Wheels. This vehicle has good tires! This Tacoma has a clean vehicle history report and does not have any accidents! Call us today, this vehicle won't last long at this price! 618-344-0121 Laura Buick GMC, Serving our community for over 35 years!! We are a family owned dealership committed to providing our customers the best deals backed by outstanding service! CD Player Portable Audio Connection Security System Backup Camera Cruise Control Keyless Entry Climate Control Power Locks Power Windows Side Curtain Airbags Steering Wheel Controls Traction Control Trailer Hitch Sliding Rear Window Tonneau Cover Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Power Mirrors Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Side Airbags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMJU4GN2BM118424
Stock: L201304A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 130,896 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,500$2,210 Below Market
Central Maine Motors Chevy Buick - Waterville / Maine
EPA 20 MPG Hwy/16 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $2,500 below NADA Retail! Tacoma trim, Super White exterior and Graphite interior. Tow Hitch, 4x4, TOWING PKG, DELUXE AM/FM STEREO W/6-DISC IN-DASH.. TRD OFF-ROAD PKG. CLICK NOW! AFFORDABILITY This Tacoma is priced $2,500 below NADA Retail. Wholesale to the public VEHICLE REVIEWS AutoCheck One Owner KEY FEATURES INCLUDE 4x4 Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System. OPTION PACKAGES TRD OFF-ROAD PKG off-road tuned suspension w/Bilstein shocks, locking rear differential, 16' alloy wheels, P265/70R16 BF Goodrich tires, engine skid plate, front tow hook, 115V/400W pwr outlets, fog lamps, remote keyless entry, cruise control, variable speed wipers, overhead console w/compass & exterior temp gauge, chrome grille surround & rear bumper, color-keyed front bumper & overfenders, smoked headlamp trim, sliding rear window w/privacy glass, sport seats w/driver lumbar support & sport fabric seats, metallic tone I/P, leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls, leather-wrapped shifter, dual sunvisors w/mirrors & extenders, backup camera & auto-dimming interior mirror w/monitor, TRD Off-Road graphics, VSC w/ATRAC, TOWING PKG 6500 Max tow cap, class 4 hitch, trans oil cooler, supplemental oil cooler, HD battery, 130-amp alternator, 7-pin connector w/converter, DELUXE AM/FM STEREO W/6-DISC IN-DASH CD/MP3/WMA CHANGER aux audio input jack, XM satellite radio, (6) speakers. Safety equipment includes Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Toyota Tacoma with Super White exterior and Graphite interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 236 HP at 5200 RPM*. WHY BUY FROM US Central Maine Motors Auto Group has been proudly serving the community since 1935. We do not charge documentation fees whether you choose to purchase a New or Pre-owned vehicle! Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma V6 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMLU4EN5BM058876
Stock: LT0526A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 94,193 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,192$1,759 Below Market
Smart Toyota of Quad Cities - Davenport / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMJU4GN7BM115129
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,060 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995$994 Below Market
McGinley Inc - Highland / Illinois
2 OWNER/ NO A/D
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (18 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFPX4EN8BX001641
Stock: 19060U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 121,937 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,990$1,475 Below Market
Battle Creek Honda - Springfield / Michigan
Welcome to Battle Creek Honda!! You can contact us at (269)965-2205. This 2011 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab PreRunner SR5 comes equipped with Automatic Transmission, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, AM/FM Radio, Keyless Entry, Bedliner and Much More!! Call Battle Creek Honda today for details!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFJX4GN6BX005836
Stock: 13235A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 72,053 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,762$3,097 Below Market
Fisker of the Fox Valley - Appleton / Wisconsin
- Clean car fax: one owner, no accidents - Auxiliary audio jack - Bergstrom certified 2011 Toyota Tacoma V6 4WD Magnetic Gray Metallic 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, 4WD, Auxiliary Audio Jack. Odometer is 7,541 miles below market average! // WANT TO SEE MORE? COME ON IN FOR A TEST DRIVE!!! // CREDIT NOT PERFECT? WE CAN HELP. GUARANTEED. GIVE US A CALL AT (920) 236-1000!!! 3365 S. WASHBURN STREET OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN 54904 Why Buy from Bergstrom Automotive? A Team driven to deliver great guest service Upfront pricing, fast and friendly Negotiation free buying experience Non-commissioned sales team Price Protection Guarantee 3 days, no questions asked, money back guarantee Every vehicle comes with a warranty Two offers to purchase your vehicle Financing options for every credit situation Invested in our communities
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMLU4EN7BM061004
Stock: T19279A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,822 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,922$2,108 Below Market
Broadway Garage of Columbia County - Hudson / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMLU4EN4BM070825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,734 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,995$2,222 Below Market
FM Jones & Sons - Eugene / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMJU4GNXBM119515
Stock: 5368
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,707 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,995$2,420 Below Market
Wallace Family Motors Inc - Butler / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMLU4EN5BM058294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,269 miles
$22,491
Gene Messer Ford of Lubbock - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2011 Toyota Tacoma. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Equipped with 4WD, this Toyota Tacoma gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. A Toyota with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Tacoma was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2011 Toyota Tacoma: There aren't as many compact truck models on the market as there used to be, but Toyota has done a great job keeping the Tacoma competitive, up-to-date and finding recreation and performance appeal. Toyota boasts that it has more model variations than any other truck manufacturer in this class. Also with expanded standard features, such as air conditioning, included even on base models for 2011, the Tacoma is an even better value--especially when considering the model's reputation for reliability and resale value. And for those who don't have to tow much more than a small boat or trailer, the Tacoma might provide all the hauling ability you need yet feel more maneuverable for daily driving. Interesting features of this model are reputation for reliability and historically good resale value, Better maneuverability than a full-size truck, 6,500-pound towing capability, wide range of models and build combinations, and special performance and off-road variants We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFLU4EN6BX014640
Stock: BX014640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 107,537 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,239$810 Below Market
Buckeye Ford - London / Ohio
Recent Arrival! Our best price on this Tacoma features Allstate's 3 month/3,000 miles limited warranty along with: This Toyota Tacoma has many features and is well equipped including, Backup Camera, Bluetooth Hands-Free, Accident Free AutoCheck History Report, Local Trade, Auxiliary Audio Jack, Bilstein Shocks, Cruise Control, a Heavy-Duty Battery for those cold mornings, JBL AM/FM 6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, Power windows, Towing Package.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Buckeye Ford has been selling and servicing customers in London, Columbus, Springfield, Dayton, Grove City, Galloway, Plain City, Hilliard, Delaware, Dublin, Urbana and the surrounding communities for 30 years. We carry all makes and models including new and used Ford trucks, cars, vans, Super Duty trucks. F-150s, F-250s, Rangers, Ecosports, Taurus, Fusion, Focus, Escape, Edge, Explorer, Expedition, Mustang, Fiesta and a wide selection of other pre-owned cars such as Dodge, Jeep, Nissan, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Hyundai, RAM, Chrysler, Honda, Toyota, Kia. Call us at 800-800-3673 or visit our website at www.buckeyeford.com. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL! WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY ONE FROM US! ALL TRADES WELCOME!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMLU4ENXBM074975
Stock: 20T239B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 84,124 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,995$618 Below Market
Tom Gibbs Chevrolet - Palm Coast / Florida
Ask about our free home delivery options ** Buy 100% online without stepping foot in the dealership! ** 1 owner ** clean history report ** "A" ranking by Autocheck ** 4.0L V6 engine ** 4x4 ** body color ARE topper ** auto transmission ** tow package KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Ask about our free home delivery options ** Buy 100% online without stepping foot in the dealership! ** 1 owner ** clean history report ** "A" ranking by Autocheck ** 4.0L V6 engine ** 4x4 ** body color ARE topper ** auto transmission ** tow package ** power windows ** power door locks ** power mirrors ** AM/FM radio ** CD player ** steer wheel radio controls ** cruise control ** and more! MP3 Player, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: CarAndDriver.com's review says "The Tacoma continues as a competent contender.". Great Gas Mileage: 20 MPG Hwy. AutoCheck One Owner Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $25,900*. MORE ABOUT US: Tom Gibbs Chevrolet is a family-owned and operated dealership that has served the Flagler, Volusia, and St. John's County areas for over 30 years. From our highly-trained sales staff and award-winning service team, we know you'll find satisfaction in becoming the newest member of the Tom Gibbs Chevrolet family! A short drive from Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Tom Gibbs Chevrolet is your key to saving the most on your next vehicle purchase! Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma V6 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFUU4EN6BX010415
Stock: K0078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 68,389 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,451$329 Below Market
Toyota of Massapequa - Seaford / New York
*All pricing is subject to financing through our primary lender and can't be combined with special offers. Details and price are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle information. All specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Prices and payments do not include tax, titles, tags, finance charges, documentation charges, emissions testing charges, or other fees required by law, vehicle sellers or lending organizations. Based on 2015 EPA mileage estimates, reflecting new EPA fuel economy methods beginning with 2008 models. Use for comparison purposes only. Do not compare to models before 2008. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data, the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. Accessories and color may vary. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. The vehicle photo displayed may be an example only. Vehicle Photos may not match exact vehicles. Please confirm vehicle price with Dealership. See Dealership for details.SR5 Extra Value Package: Remote Keyless Entry System, Cruise Control, Variable Speed Wipers, Chrome Grille Surround & Rear Bumper, Color-Keyed Front Bumper & Overfenders, Fog Lamps, Sliding Rear Window w/ Privacy Glass, Bucket Seats w/ Driver Lumbar Support, SR5 Fabric Trim, Metallic Tone Instrument Panel Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls & Leather-Wrapped Shifter (A/T models only), Dual Sunvisors w/ Mirrors & Extenders, Tailgate-Handle Integrated Backup Camera Linked w/ an Auto-Dimming Mirror w/ Monitor, SR5 Badge F TO V6 Tow Package: Class 4 Hitch, Transmission & Supplemental Oil Coolers, 130A Alternator, Heavy Duty Battery, 7-Pin Connector w/Converter P WI Spare Tire Lock MECHANICAL & PERFORMANCE 4.0L DOHC 24V V6 VVT-i 236HP Engine 5-Speed ECT-i Automatic Transmission 4WDemand: Part-Time 4x4 Sys w/ 2-speed Electronically Controlled Transfer Case Automatic Limited-Slip Differential Coil-Spring Double Wishbone Front Susp Rear Leaf Spring Susp with Staggered Outboard-Mounted Gas Shock Absorbers Var-Assist Power Rack-&-Pinion Steering Power-Assisted Fr Disc/Rr Drum Brakes 16 Styld Steel Wheels, P245/75R16 Tires SAFETY Star Safety System: Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), & Brake Assist Smart Stop Technology Dr & Fr Pass Advanced Airbag System Seat-Mounted Side & Side Curtain Airbags 3-Point Seatbelts for All Seating Positions; Driver-Side ELR & ALR/ELR on All Pass Sts, Dr & Fr Pass Active Hdrest Side-Impact Door Beams in All Doors Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) EXTERIOR Argent Grille Insert/Surround, Blk Door Hndles, Mrrs, Fr/Rr Bmprs, LED Taillmps SMC Inner Bed w/Steel Outer Panels, Storage, Rail Caps & Removable Tailgate Deck Rail System w/4 Adj Tie-Down Cleats INTERIOR Air Conditioning Power Windows / Door Locks / Mirrors Cloth Bucket Fr Seats w/ Pass Fold-Flat Driver Seat w/ Adj Lumbar Support 60/40 Split Rr Bench Seat w/ Adj Hdrests AM/FM CD with MP3/WMA Playback, 6 Speakers & Auxiliary Audio Jack Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel 2-Speed Windshield Wipers Dual 12V Aux Power Outlets (1+Cigarette). 2011 Toyota Tacoma 4D Double Cab V6 Gy 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMLU4EN3BM060464
Stock: U3523T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 54,110 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,495
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
Trust Auto is excited to offer this 2011 Toyota Tacoma 4WD Pickup Truck. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Silver Streak Mica 2011 4WD Toyota Tacoma . It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Toyota Tacoma. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Toyota Tacoma . Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. This vehicle's tires have been thoroughly inspected and are classified as like new. More information about the 2011 Toyota Tacoma: There aren't as many compact truck models on the market as there used to be, but Toyota has done a great job keeping the Tacoma competitive, up-to-date and finding recreation and performance appeal. Toyota boasts that it has more model variations than any other truck manufacturer in this class. Also with expanded standard features, such as air conditioning, included even on base models for 2011, the Tacoma is an even better value--especially when considering the model's reputation for reliability and resale value. And for those who don't have to tow much more than a small boat or trailer, the Tacoma might provide all the hauling ability you need yet feel more maneuverable for daily driving. This model sets itself apart with reputation for reliability and historically good resale value, Better maneuverability than a full-size truck, 6,500-pound towing capability, wide range of models and build combinations, and special performance and off-road variants *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (18 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFUX4EN9BX005085
Stock: P005085_1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 77,841 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$18,990$680 Below Market
Hollingsworth Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFJU4GN5BX004170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,002 miles
$19,991
Baxter Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of La Vista - La Vista / Nebraska
CARFAX 1-Owner. EPA 20 MPG Hwy/16 MPG City! Tacoma trim. TOWING PKG, Hitch, 4x4, DELUXE AM/FM STEREO W/6-DISC IN-DASH ..., TRD SPORT PKG, RUNNING BOARD, "The Tacoma continues as a competent contender." -CarAndDriver.com READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDE4x4 Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System.OPTION PACKAGESTRD SPORT PKG sport suspension w/Bilstein shocks, 17" alloy wheels, P265/65R17 tires, hood scoop, color-keyed grille surround, bumpers, mirrors, door handles & overfenders, smoked headlamp trim, sliding rear window w/privacy glass, 115V/400W deck pwr outlet, fog lamps, remote keyless entry, cruise control, variable speed wipers, overhead console w/compass & exterior temp gauge, sport seats w/driver lumbar support, sport fabric seats, metallic-tone I/P, leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls, leather-wrapped shifter, dual visors w/mirrors & extenders, backup camera & auto-dimming interior mirror w/monitor, TRD Sport graphics, TOWING PKG 6500 Max tow cap, class 4 hitch, trans oil cooler, supplemental oil cooler, HD battery, 130-amp alternator, 7-pin connector w/converter, RUNNING BOARD, DELUXE AM/FM STEREO W/6-DISC IN-DASH CD/MP3/WMA CHANGER aux audio input jack, XM satellite radio, (6) speakers.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCEToyota Tacoma with BARCELONA RED METALLIC exterior and GRAPHITE interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 236 HP at 5200 RPM*.EXPERTS REPORTCarAndDriver.com's review says "The Tacoma continues as a competent contender.". Great Gas Mileage: 20 MPG Hwy. CARFAX 1-OwnerOUR OFFERINGSBaxter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram La Vista, a full-service car dealership in La VistaPricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma V6 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMLU4EN7BM070818
Stock: R332948B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 103,703 miles
$18,750$2,126 Below Market
Berlin City Kia - Gorham / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMMU4FN9BM036141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
