Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,736
|$8,704
|$10,011
|Clean
|$6,351
|$8,193
|$9,402
|Average
|$5,582
|$7,169
|$8,184
|Rough
|$4,813
|$6,146
|$6,967
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,511
|$16,514
|$18,519
|Clean
|$12,739
|$15,543
|$17,392
|Average
|$11,196
|$13,602
|$15,140
|Rough
|$9,653
|$11,660
|$12,887
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,823
|$14,904
|$16,955
|Clean
|$11,147
|$14,028
|$15,924
|Average
|$9,797
|$12,276
|$13,862
|Rough
|$8,447
|$10,524
|$11,799
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,065
|$15,176
|$17,248
|Clean
|$11,376
|$14,284
|$16,199
|Average
|$9,998
|$12,500
|$14,101
|Rough
|$8,620
|$10,716
|$12,003
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,304
|$13,007
|$14,805
|Clean
|$9,715
|$12,242
|$13,905
|Average
|$8,538
|$10,713
|$12,104
|Rough
|$7,362
|$9,184
|$10,303
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,616
|$15,730
|$17,804
|Clean
|$11,895
|$14,805
|$16,721
|Average
|$10,454
|$12,956
|$14,555
|Rough
|$9,014
|$11,107
|$12,390
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma X-Runner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,127
|$13,798
|$15,578
|Clean
|$10,492
|$12,987
|$14,630
|Average
|$9,221
|$11,365
|$12,736
|Rough
|$7,950
|$9,743
|$10,841
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,816
|$11,200
|$12,784
|Clean
|$8,313
|$10,541
|$12,007
|Average
|$7,306
|$9,225
|$10,452
|Rough
|$6,299
|$7,908
|$8,897
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,565
|$10,803
|$12,292
|Clean
|$8,076
|$10,168
|$11,545
|Average
|$7,098
|$8,898
|$10,050
|Rough
|$6,120
|$7,628
|$8,554
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,642
|$15,743
|$17,811
|Clean
|$11,920
|$14,818
|$16,728
|Average
|$10,476
|$12,967
|$14,561
|Rough
|$9,032
|$11,116
|$12,395
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,999
|$14,047
|$16,074
|Clean
|$10,371
|$13,221
|$15,097
|Average
|$9,115
|$11,570
|$13,141
|Rough
|$7,858
|$9,919
|$11,186
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,164
|$14,416
|$16,576
|Clean
|$10,526
|$13,569
|$15,568
|Average
|$9,251
|$11,874
|$13,552
|Rough
|$7,976
|$10,179
|$11,536
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,588
|$8,673
|$10,057
|Clean
|$6,212
|$8,164
|$9,445
|Average
|$5,460
|$7,144
|$8,222
|Rough
|$4,707
|$6,124
|$6,999
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,107
|$17,364
|$19,537
|Clean
|$13,302
|$16,344
|$18,349
|Average
|$11,691
|$14,302
|$15,972
|Rough
|$10,079
|$12,261
|$13,596
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,295
|$10,671
|$12,251
|Clean
|$7,821
|$10,044
|$11,506
|Average
|$6,874
|$8,790
|$10,016
|Rough
|$5,926
|$7,535
|$8,525
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,534
|$16,689
|$18,793
|Clean
|$12,761
|$15,708
|$17,650
|Average
|$11,215
|$13,746
|$15,364
|Rough
|$9,669
|$11,784
|$13,078
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,907
|$11,741
|$13,620
|Clean
|$8,399
|$11,051
|$12,792
|Average
|$7,381
|$9,671
|$11,135
|Rough
|$6,364
|$8,291
|$9,478
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,144
|$11,282
|$12,708
|Clean
|$8,621
|$10,619
|$11,935
|Average
|$7,577
|$9,293
|$10,389
|Rough
|$6,533
|$7,966
|$8,844