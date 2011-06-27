  1. Home
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,736$8,704$10,011
Clean$6,351$8,193$9,402
Average$5,582$7,169$8,184
Rough$4,813$6,146$6,967
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,511$16,514$18,519
Clean$12,739$15,543$17,392
Average$11,196$13,602$15,140
Rough$9,653$11,660$12,887
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,823$14,904$16,955
Clean$11,147$14,028$15,924
Average$9,797$12,276$13,862
Rough$8,447$10,524$11,799
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,065$15,176$17,248
Clean$11,376$14,284$16,199
Average$9,998$12,500$14,101
Rough$8,620$10,716$12,003
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,304$13,007$14,805
Clean$9,715$12,242$13,905
Average$8,538$10,713$12,104
Rough$7,362$9,184$10,303
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,616$15,730$17,804
Clean$11,895$14,805$16,721
Average$10,454$12,956$14,555
Rough$9,014$11,107$12,390
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma X-Runner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,127$13,798$15,578
Clean$10,492$12,987$14,630
Average$9,221$11,365$12,736
Rough$7,950$9,743$10,841
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,816$11,200$12,784
Clean$8,313$10,541$12,007
Average$7,306$9,225$10,452
Rough$6,299$7,908$8,897
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,565$10,803$12,292
Clean$8,076$10,168$11,545
Average$7,098$8,898$10,050
Rough$6,120$7,628$8,554
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,642$15,743$17,811
Clean$11,920$14,818$16,728
Average$10,476$12,967$14,561
Rough$9,032$11,116$12,395
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,999$14,047$16,074
Clean$10,371$13,221$15,097
Average$9,115$11,570$13,141
Rough$7,858$9,919$11,186
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,164$14,416$16,576
Clean$10,526$13,569$15,568
Average$9,251$11,874$13,552
Rough$7,976$10,179$11,536
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,588$8,673$10,057
Clean$6,212$8,164$9,445
Average$5,460$7,144$8,222
Rough$4,707$6,124$6,999
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,107$17,364$19,537
Clean$13,302$16,344$18,349
Average$11,691$14,302$15,972
Rough$10,079$12,261$13,596
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,295$10,671$12,251
Clean$7,821$10,044$11,506
Average$6,874$8,790$10,016
Rough$5,926$7,535$8,525
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,534$16,689$18,793
Clean$12,761$15,708$17,650
Average$11,215$13,746$15,364
Rough$9,669$11,784$13,078
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,907$11,741$13,620
Clean$8,399$11,051$12,792
Average$7,381$9,671$11,135
Rough$6,364$8,291$9,478
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,144$11,282$12,708
Clean$8,621$10,619$11,935
Average$7,577$9,293$10,389
Rough$6,533$7,966$8,844
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Toyota Tacoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,212 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,164 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tacoma is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2010 Toyota Tacoma, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Toyota Tacoma.
The value of a used 2010 Toyota Tacoma ranges from $4,707 to $10,057, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2010 Toyota Tacoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.