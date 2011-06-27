  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(74)
Appraise this car

1999 Toyota Tacoma Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • A wide range of drivetrain and cab layout options guarantee there's a Toyota Tacoma that fits your needs.
  • Like most Toyotas, the price rises quickly once you start adding options that most truck buyers would require on even a basic truck.
Toyota Tacoma for Sale
Used Tacoma for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Toyota's sixth-generation compact pickup debuted as a 1995.5 model with an actual model name: Tacoma. It's supposed to suggest the rugged outdoors, as well as strength and adventure. Any of three potent engines go under the hood. Toyota aimed for aggressive styling, inside and out, and Tacomas sport an excellent selection of interior fittings. Regular and extended cab bodies are available, with either two- or four-wheel drive.

A freshening of the front end occurred on both the two- and four-wheel drive models during the last two model years. Swoopy fenders, a larger bumper, aero-style headlamps and a new grille set this truck apart from its forebears. Two-wheel drive Tacomas get a 2.4-liter four-cylinder base engine, rated at 142-horsepower. Tacoma 4x4s earn a 150-horspower, 2.7-liter four. Toyota claims that its four-cylinder engines are comparable to V6s from competitors. If those won't suffice, however, consider the V6 option: a DOHC, 24-valve unit that whips out 190 horses and 220 foot-pounds of torque. With V6 power, borrowed from the now defunct T100, this compact pickup can tow up to 5,000 pounds and soundly trounce most factory sport trucks in the stoplight dragrace.

All Tacomas have front coil springs instead of the former torsion bars, but 4x4s feature longer suspension travel to improve ride/handling qualities. Manual-shift trucks feature reverse-gear synchronization to reduce gear noise when shifting into reverse. Four-wheel antilock braking is optional on all Tacomas, and all pickups contain dual airbags with a shut-off switch for the passenger's side. In top-of-the-line Limited pickups, a One-Touch Hi-Four switch is available for easy, pushbutton engagement of four-wheel drive.

The PreRunner model is set to attract truck buyers who desire, but cannot afford, a 4WD truck, 4WD truck owners who don't use their 4WD as often as they expected, and 2WD truck buyers who take their vehicle off-road. Historically, a "pre-runner" is a truck that pre-runs an off-road race course. Toyota's new PreRunner has benefited from considerable suspension tuning and development work with Toyota Motorsports desert racing truck program to produce a 2WD vehicle with 4WD capabilities.

Toyota hopes to attract buyers with the style and image of its Tacoma as well as a lower price tag. We like the Tacoma, but question the value it represents. Most of these Toyota trucks don't come cheap. Guess that's the price you pay for the peace of mind a Toyota provides.

1999 Highlights

The 1999 Toyota Tacoma gets new front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters. Optional on Xtra Cab models is an AM/FM four-speaker CD audio system while 4x4s get 15-by-7-inch steel wheels. The PreRunner adds a regular cab option to its model mix. Natural White, Imperial Jade Mica and Horizon Blue Metallic replace White, Copper Canyon Mica, Evergreen Pearl and Cool Steel Metallic as color options.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Toyota Tacoma.

5(78%)
4(22%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
74 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1999 ToyTacomaReview by PJM
taco1999,02/06/2014
SR5 V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M)
Wow, I have now owned this Tacoma for 15 years, and I have never put a dime into it except for routine maintenance. The one exception was the mass air flow sensor. It was the only part that ever needed replacement due to failure. It went out about a year after I bought it. The engine still worked with the blown mass air flow sensor; it just would not accelerate smoothly or quickly. These 3.4 Liter V6 engines are great motors as far as power and reliability. They are also very smooth, but they do not get good gas mileage by any stretch of the imagination. Mine gets anywhere between 16-18 miles per gallon depending on where and how I am driving it. Luckily, this Tacoma is no longer needed as a commuter rig. This is good since both my wife and I live in the Seattle area, and driving a stick shift in the Seattle area is quite miserable since Seattle traffic is insane. Now, that I have owned this rig for more than a decade, I can tell you this old Tacoma has been an extremely useful tool for my family. I am now married, and I am in my late forties, and I also have a fixer upper house, which has constant needs and issues so this old Tacoma is now the house fix it truck. It runs all of the errands for our house no matter how ugly or simple they are. It is funny how I bought this Tacoma more than a decade ago to have a sport truck with the sole intent to go exploring trails and go fishing, and then life started happening. Other than the occasional trail run on a logging road, it does not seen much fun time anymore. It has, however, been used as a truck to move things, and help my friends move things more times than I can count. It is used at least once every other weekend for some kind of work. Okay, so let me tell you some of the bad things about it, which there are not a whole lot. The seats are not at all comfortable. Our Tacoma has the 60/40 split bench seat, which is not the least bit comfortable especially when we have to drive any kind of distance. The suspension is also very tight and hard. Even if we drive it over a small bump, it still kicks you in the kidney and in the ass. Part of this is due to the fact the seats don't have a lot of support. It is, however, a truck so it is not exactly built to be comfortable especially since it was built using two decade old technology. Remember when buying one of these old Tacomas, they are trucks built with twenty-five plus year old technology so they are no where near as ergonomically friendly or as comfortable as the new generation of pick-up trucks from any of the manufacturers. They are not even close. A lot has happened in automotive and truck technology since these rigs were designed more than two decades ago. Any of the new pick-up trucks from any of the manufacturers built in the last ten years will be a hell of lot more comfortable than one of these first generation Tacomas. It is not even a close competition. I will give you some information about our Tacoma. It is a 1999 SR5 Extra-Cab with the 3.4 Liter V6, and the manual R150F 5-Speed transmission. It is also a four wheel drive. Our Tacoma is a bare bone stock SR5 with the only amenities being power steering, power brakes and air conditioning. Everything else on it is manual. It has manual windows, door locks and manual locking front hubs that have to be locked in order to use the four wheel drive. It still has the original stereo system, which works fine. We had the bed sprayed with Line-X a few years back, which makes hauling dirty crap a lot easier. Our old Tacoma is straight, but the paint is definitely showing its old age; the paint doesn't have any luster to it anymore. Now that this Tacoma is almost twenty years old, I pay acute attention to its maintenance. I follow the Clinton's service manual religiously. I have always been diligent about maintaining this rig, but now that I am older, and it is older, I pay even closer attention to its maintenance details. I run full synthetics on all of its lubricants, and I change them out at the appropriate intervals. At 51, I still love driving it even though I don't drive it much on the freeway or any place fun anymore. Good Luck to all of you with your purchase. I hope this review helps you with your decision. Good Luck Once Again. Update: I still have this old Tacoma, and nothing has changed.
A Great truck to own, wish I could buy another.
wolfnium,08/27/2013
SR5 2dr Extended Cab SB
I bought my truck new in 1999. I ran 2 crank cases of 10w-30 Castrol regular motor oil. After that, I have used 10w-30 Castrol synthetic motor oil ever since. I change oil about every 5000 miles. I have had to replace the electronics to repair a left turn signal issue that cost about $500.00. I have had to replace the power steering pump, twice as the first one was a rebuild and under warranty. I have had to replace the battery once and also the catalytic convert (about $1000.00). I still have the original clutch and have replaced the front brakes and rotors one time. My truck now has 456,5000+ miles on it. I would drive it to across the US with no worries. It has been a great truck. It is now 2/28/2016 and my truck now has 478,000+ miles on it. I still have the original clutch and motor. I have some issues now but they are minor as the truck is still a reliable form a transportation to and from work. I now average 250 miles a week instead of 700 as when I lived in Atlanta. I have noticed that some of the plastics are starting to break or show some serious signs of wear. I also notice that my gas mileage has decreased some. I am down around 20mpg where years ago I was around 26mpg. 8-27-2016 Update... Truck odometer will soon show 485,000 miles. It has been a great truck. The AC no longer works. The interior is showing signs of wear. I now drive about 25 miles one way to each day now instead of 70. It still runs great. 15 months it should have 500,000 miles. It still has original clutch and motor.
RIP my dearly departed Tacoma
janakins42,11/03/2011
This truck was the best vehicle I have ever had. She made me fall in love with trucks and Toyotas. I fell in love with her after I learned how to drive a stick. I bought her with 60k miles and put 100k on her before her unfortunate end. She saved my life after colliding with a Grand Am. I have never had to do any major repairs or anything else besides routine maintainence. She took all the abuse I gave her. She got me through a very bad winter back in 08. She was even my home for a couple of months. I miss her dearly. I cry everytime I think about her. I haven't had a decent car since...not even my 4Runner. Hold onto this car forever. This car will never let you down.
Bullet Proof
David R,11/21/2017
SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
I have had no problems with this truck for 19 years. With 4X4 it is unstoppable in snow. My total repairs have been a starter motor and a horn ($13) aside from routine maintenance. The 2.7 L motor is okay but a bit weak when towing a boat or trailer. Update: The truck is still running like a champ. I have changed the oil but have had no other repairs.
See all 74 reviews of the 1999 Toyota Tacoma
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1999 Toyota Tacoma features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 1999 Toyota Tacoma

Used 1999 Toyota Tacoma Overview

The Used 1999 Toyota Tacoma is offered in the following submodels: Tacoma Regular Cab, Tacoma Extended Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SR5 V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Prerunner 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 4A), Prerunner V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Limited 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SR5 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Prerunner 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 4A), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and SR5 V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Toyota Tacoma?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Toyota Tacomas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Toyota Tacoma for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Toyota Tacoma.

Can't find a used 1999 Toyota Tacomas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Tacoma for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,723.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,603.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Tacoma for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,671.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,568.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Toyota Tacoma?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

